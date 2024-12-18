Powered by RND
How To Become A Personal Trainer

Mike Vacanti | Jordan Syatt
Practical tips to help you become a better coach so you can help more people.
Health & WellnessFitness

  • How to Build Your Online Fitness Business in 2025, Intuitive Eating, Marijuana, Hummus, Sake, and More...
    In this episode, we discuss how we would build our online fitness business in 2025 if we were starting from scratch and didn't have much time. We also discuss intuitive eating, marijuana, hummus, sake, and a LOT more... We hope you enjoy this episode and if you'd like to join us in The Online Fitness Business Mentorship, you can grab your seat at https://www.fitnessbusinessmentorship.com Thank you! -J & M WATCH this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/jQx_nILp2LE TIMESTAMPS: (00:00) — Intro (00:11) — Jordan was recently under attack... (12:28) — How to build your business with other life responsibilities (i.e. not as a single young buck) (21:46) — Why intuitive eating is the HARDEST form of eating (26:48) — How to build a website/email list if you don't have any clients or testimonials yet (33:35) — Some more great uses for weighted vests (36:08) — Jordan still hates the barbell hip thrust (38:11) — Overrated vs Underrated (Part 1) (01:02:13) — Trying to make sense of food pronunciation across cultures (01:09:30) — Overrated vs Underrated (Part 2) (01:24:19) — Wrap-up You can find a full transcript of this episode by clicking here Follow the show on social: YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@personaltrainerpodcast Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/personaltrainerpodcast TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@personaltrainerpodcast Join our email list & get our FREE '30 Ways To Build A Successful Online Coaching Business' manual: https://bit.ly/30O2l6p Check out our new book 'Eat It!' at https://www.eatit-book.com If you have any questions you'd like to have answered on the show, shoot us an email at [email protected] If you enjoyed the episode, we would sincerely appreciate it if you left a five-star review. ---- Post-Production by: David Margittai | In Post Media Website: https://www.inpostmedia.com Email: [email protected] © 2024 Michael Vacanti & Jordan Syatt
    1:24:55
  • Gary Vee in Real Life, Protein Shakes for Kids, the Best Bodyweight Exercises, and More...
    In this episode, we discuss how Gary Vaynerchuk is in real life, whether or not kids should have protein shakes, the best bodyweight exercises, and more... We hope you enjoy this episode and if you'd like to join us in The Online Fitness Business Mentorship, you can grab your seat at https://www.fitnessbusinessmentorship.com Thank you! -J & M WATCH this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/xHCmqLuACKg TIMESTAMPS: (00:00) — Intro (00:11) — Maybe we were wrong about seed oils... (01:51) — Jordan's adventures in potty training (his daughter, not himself) (04:24) — Christmas lights & Vacanti holiday traditions (11:21) — Jordan has made all kinds of side-split gains (12:18) — Celebrating holidays across cultures (15:08) — Gary Vee in real life (18:01) — Protein shakes for kids (22:42) — Creating content for children (27:12) — Our favorite bodyweight exercises (34:58) — If you love this podcast, please share it! (35:23) — Mike's current top book recommendation (36:12) — Grounding sheets?? (38:35) — Holiday travel nutrition, cake vs pie, & Mike's fading memory of time in New York (42:52) — Wrap-up You can find a full transcript of this episode by clicking here Follow the show on social: YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@personaltrainerpodcast Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/personaltrainerpodcast TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@personaltrainerpodcast Join our email list & get our FREE '30 Ways To Build A Successful Online Coaching Business' manual: https://bit.ly/30O2l6p Check out our new book 'Eat It!' at https://www.eatit-book.com If you have any questions you'd like to have answered on the show, shoot us an email at [email protected] If you enjoyed the episode, we would sincerely appreciate it if you left a five-star review. ---- Post-Production by: David Margittai | In Post Media Website: https://www.inpostmedia.com Email: [email protected] © 2024 Michael Vacanti & Jordan Syatt
    43:27
  • Seed Oils, Steroids, Weighted Vests, and More...
    In this episode, we discuss the truth about seed oils (that no one wants to talk about), the pros & cons of steroids, how to use weighted vests, the drawbacks of meditation, and more... We hope you enjoy this episode and if you'd like to join us in The Online Fitness Business Mentorship, you can grab your seat at https://www.fitnessbusinessmentorship.com Thank you! -J & M WATCH this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/ixNUBFIlQ8c TIMESTAMPS: (00:00) — Intro (00:11) — Mentorship sale is OVER—welcome to all the new members! (00:45) — The thing about McDonald's French fries... (03:19) — The growing controversy surrounding seed oils (08:19) — The dangers of calling seed oils "poison" (11:02) — Where we think the anti-seed oil movement is headed (13:59) — Future legal implications of unsubstantiated dietary advice (19:59) — We're living in the BEST time in human history (26:17) — Rarely talked about drawbacks of meditation (& the balance between action and reflection) (36:00) — Drawbacks of very low protein intake (38:04) — Benefits of weighted vests (41:49) — Weighing the risks vs benefits of steroids (46:34) — Wrap-up You can find a full transcript of this episode by clicking here Follow the show on social: YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@personaltrainerpodcast Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/personaltrainerpodcast TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@personaltrainerpodcast Join our email list & get our FREE '30 Ways To Build A Successful Online Coaching Business' manual: https://bit.ly/30O2l6p Check out our new book 'Eat It!' at https://www.eatit-book.com If you have any questions you'd like to have answered on the show, shoot us an email at [email protected] If you enjoyed the episode, we would sincerely appreciate it if you left a five-star review. ---- Post-Production by: David Margittai | In Post Media Website: https://www.inpostmedia.com Email: [email protected] © 2024 Michael Vacanti & Jordan Syatt
    47:08
  • Internal vs External Cueing, Setting Goals for 2025, Greatest Movies of All Time, & More...
    In this episode, we discuss internal vs external cueing (and how to do it online), our goals for 2025, the greatest movies of all time, and more... We hope you enjoy this episode and if you'd like to join us in The Online Fitness Business Mentorship, you can grab your seat at https://www.fitnessbusinessmentorship.com Thank you! -J & M WATCH this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/xgM68EDyoQc TIMESTAMPS: (00:00) — Intro (00:11) — The Mentorship sale is ending soon—don't miss out! (02:26) — Who the Mentorship is for (& who it isn't) (06:16) — Jordan's been getting a lot of unfollows lately (14:31) — Some early plans for 2025 (20:13) — How important is it to keep up with PT certifications? (26:23) — Internal vs external cueing (& how to best cue clients online) (35:27) — The best (& worst) ice cream flavors (39:15) — Our favorite movies (45:24) — Current anger levels (49:35) — Wrap-up You can find a full transcript of this episode by clicking here Follow the show on social: YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@personaltrainerpodcast Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/personaltrainerpodcast TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@personaltrainerpodcast Join our email list & get our FREE '30 Ways To Build A Successful Online Coaching Business' manual: https://bit.ly/30O2l6p Check out our new book 'Eat It!' at https://www.eatit-book.com If you have any questions you'd like to have answered on the show, shoot us an email at [email protected] If you enjoyed the episode, we would sincerely appreciate it if you left a five-star review. ---- Post-Production by: David Margittai | In Post Media Website: https://www.inpostmedia.com Email: [email protected] © 2024 Michael Vacanti & Jordan Syatt
    50:14
  • How to Help a Client Who Can't Get Started, Building an Online Biz Without Social Media, & The Biggest Unlock of The 21st Century...
    In this episode, we discuss how to help a client who can't even get started, how to build an online business without social media, the biggest unlock of the 21st century, and more... We hope you enjoy this episode and if you'd like to join us in The Online Fitness Business Mentorship, you can grab your seat at https://www.fitnessbusinessmentorship.com Thank you! -J & M WATCH this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/NlwLlBZU-xw TIMESTAMPS: (00:00) — Intro (00:11) — Week 2 of the sale in the Online Fitness Business Mentorship—don't miss out! (link in the description!) (01:39) — How to help a client who can't even seem to get started (08:04) — The reality of building an online business when you hate social media (16:01) — Proprietary blends vs transparency in the supplement industry (19:53) — Jordan has been stepping up his ankle mobility game (22:40) — Chipotle has been slipping lately (27:06) — Capability training & the BIGGEST unlock of the 21st century (33:15) — Wrap-up You can find a full transcript of this episode by clicking here Follow the show on social: YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@personaltrainerpodcast Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/personaltrainerpodcast TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@personaltrainerpodcast Join our email list & get our FREE '30 Ways To Build A Successful Online Coaching Business' manual: https://bit.ly/30O2l6p Check out our new book 'Eat It!' at https://www.eatit-book.com If you have any questions you'd like to have answered on the show, shoot us an email at [email protected] If you enjoyed the episode, we would sincerely appreciate it if you left a five-star review. ---- Post-Production by: David Margittai | In Post Media Website: https://www.inpostmedia.com Email: [email protected] © 2024 Michael Vacanti & Jordan Syatt
    34:17

About How To Become A Personal Trainer

Practical tips to help you become a better coach so you can help more people.
