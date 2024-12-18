Top Stations
Top Stations
1
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
2
94 WIP Sportsradio
3
MSNBC
4
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
5
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
6
FOX News
7
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
8
WMVP - ESPN 1000 AM
9
CNN
10
WABC - 77 WABC Radio
Top 100 Stations
Podcast
Top podcasts
1
Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce
2
The Joe Rogan Experience
3
The Daily
4
Crime Junkie
5
Deadly Mirage
6
Dateline NBC
7
The Telepathy Tapes
8
The Megyn Kelly Show
9
Morbid
10
Up First from NPR
Show podcast categories
🇺🇸 US Elections
Top News Stations
MSNBC
FOX News
CNN
BBC World Service
WNYC 93.9 FM
More relevant stations
Top Podcasts
Political Gabfest
The Run-Up
The NPR Politics Podcast
Pod Save America
FiveThirtyEight Politics
Live Sports
Live Sports streams
Now new and free: Live sports on radio.net.
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
MLS
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Show more
Near You
Stations Near You
See all stations near you
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Urban
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
See all topics
The station's stream will start in {time} sec.
Podcasts
Health & Wellness
How To Become A Personal Trainer
Listen to How To Become A Personal Trainer in the App
(36,319)
(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App Store
Download for free in the Play Store
How To Become A Personal Trainer
Mike Vacanti | Jordan Syatt
add
Practical tips to help you become a better coach so you can help more people.
More
Health & Wellness
Fitness
Available Episodes
5 of 205
How to Build Your Online Fitness Business in 2025, Intuitive Eating, Marijuana, Hummus, Sake, and More...
In this episode, we discuss how we would build our online fitness business in 2025 if we were starting from scratch and didn't have much time. We also discuss intuitive eating, marijuana, hummus, sake, and a LOT more... We hope you enjoy this episode and if you'd like to join us in The Online Fitness Business Mentorship, you can grab your seat at https://www.fitnessbusinessmentorship.com Thank you! -J & M WATCH this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/jQx_nILp2LE TIMESTAMPS: (00:00) — Intro (00:11) — Jordan was recently under attack... (12:28) — How to build your business with other life responsibilities (i.e. not as a single young buck) (21:46) — Why intuitive eating is the HARDEST form of eating (26:48) — How to build a website/email list if you don't have any clients or testimonials yet (33:35) — Some more great uses for weighted vests (36:08) — Jordan still hates the barbell hip thrust (38:11) — Overrated vs Underrated (Part 1) (01:02:13) — Trying to make sense of food pronunciation across cultures (01:09:30) — Overrated vs Underrated (Part 2) (01:24:19) — Wrap-up You can find a full transcript of this episode by clicking here Follow the show on social: YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@personaltrainerpodcast Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/personaltrainerpodcast TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@personaltrainerpodcast Join our email list & get our FREE '30 Ways To Build A Successful Online Coaching Business' manual: https://bit.ly/30O2l6p Check out our new book 'Eat It!' at https://www.eatit-book.com If you have any questions you'd like to have answered on the show, shoot us an email at
[email protected]
If you enjoyed the episode, we would sincerely appreciate it if you left a five-star review. ---- Post-Production by: David Margittai | In Post Media Website: https://www.inpostmedia.com Email:
[email protected]
© 2024 Michael Vacanti & Jordan Syatt
--------
1:24:55
Gary Vee in Real Life, Protein Shakes for Kids, the Best Bodyweight Exercises, and More...
In this episode, we discuss how Gary Vaynerchuk is in real life, whether or not kids should have protein shakes, the best bodyweight exercises, and more... We hope you enjoy this episode and if you'd like to join us in The Online Fitness Business Mentorship, you can grab your seat at https://www.fitnessbusinessmentorship.com Thank you! -J & M WATCH this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/xHCmqLuACKg TIMESTAMPS: (00:00) — Intro (00:11) — Maybe we were wrong about seed oils... (01:51) — Jordan's adventures in potty training (his daughter, not himself) (04:24) — Christmas lights & Vacanti holiday traditions (11:21) — Jordan has made all kinds of side-split gains (12:18) — Celebrating holidays across cultures (15:08) — Gary Vee in real life (18:01) — Protein shakes for kids (22:42) — Creating content for children (27:12) — Our favorite bodyweight exercises (34:58) — If you love this podcast, please share it! (35:23) — Mike's current top book recommendation (36:12) — Grounding sheets?? (38:35) — Holiday travel nutrition, cake vs pie, & Mike's fading memory of time in New York (42:52) — Wrap-up You can find a full transcript of this episode by clicking here Follow the show on social: YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@personaltrainerpodcast Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/personaltrainerpodcast TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@personaltrainerpodcast Join our email list & get our FREE '30 Ways To Build A Successful Online Coaching Business' manual: https://bit.ly/30O2l6p Check out our new book 'Eat It!' at https://www.eatit-book.com If you have any questions you'd like to have answered on the show, shoot us an email at
[email protected]
If you enjoyed the episode, we would sincerely appreciate it if you left a five-star review. ---- Post-Production by: David Margittai | In Post Media Website: https://www.inpostmedia.com Email:
[email protected]
© 2024 Michael Vacanti & Jordan Syatt
--------
43:27
Seed Oils, Steroids, Weighted Vests, and More...
In this episode, we discuss the truth about seed oils (that no one wants to talk about), the pros & cons of steroids, how to use weighted vests, the drawbacks of meditation, and more... We hope you enjoy this episode and if you'd like to join us in The Online Fitness Business Mentorship, you can grab your seat at https://www.fitnessbusinessmentorship.com Thank you! -J & M WATCH this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/ixNUBFIlQ8c TIMESTAMPS: (00:00) — Intro (00:11) — Mentorship sale is OVER—welcome to all the new members! (00:45) — The thing about McDonald's French fries... (03:19) — The growing controversy surrounding seed oils (08:19) — The dangers of calling seed oils "poison" (11:02) — Where we think the anti-seed oil movement is headed (13:59) — Future legal implications of unsubstantiated dietary advice (19:59) — We're living in the BEST time in human history (26:17) — Rarely talked about drawbacks of meditation (& the balance between action and reflection) (36:00) — Drawbacks of very low protein intake (38:04) — Benefits of weighted vests (41:49) — Weighing the risks vs benefits of steroids (46:34) — Wrap-up You can find a full transcript of this episode by clicking here Follow the show on social: YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@personaltrainerpodcast Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/personaltrainerpodcast TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@personaltrainerpodcast Join our email list & get our FREE '30 Ways To Build A Successful Online Coaching Business' manual: https://bit.ly/30O2l6p Check out our new book 'Eat It!' at https://www.eatit-book.com If you have any questions you'd like to have answered on the show, shoot us an email at
[email protected]
If you enjoyed the episode, we would sincerely appreciate it if you left a five-star review. ---- Post-Production by: David Margittai | In Post Media Website: https://www.inpostmedia.com Email:
[email protected]
© 2024 Michael Vacanti & Jordan Syatt
--------
47:08
Internal vs External Cueing, Setting Goals for 2025, Greatest Movies of All Time, & More...
In this episode, we discuss internal vs external cueing (and how to do it online), our goals for 2025, the greatest movies of all time, and more... We hope you enjoy this episode and if you'd like to join us in The Online Fitness Business Mentorship, you can grab your seat at https://www.fitnessbusinessmentorship.com Thank you! -J & M WATCH this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/xgM68EDyoQc TIMESTAMPS: (00:00) — Intro (00:11) — The Mentorship sale is ending soon—don't miss out! (02:26) — Who the Mentorship is for (& who it isn't) (06:16) — Jordan's been getting a lot of unfollows lately (14:31) — Some early plans for 2025 (20:13) — How important is it to keep up with PT certifications? (26:23) — Internal vs external cueing (& how to best cue clients online) (35:27) — The best (& worst) ice cream flavors (39:15) — Our favorite movies (45:24) — Current anger levels (49:35) — Wrap-up You can find a full transcript of this episode by clicking here Follow the show on social: YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@personaltrainerpodcast Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/personaltrainerpodcast TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@personaltrainerpodcast Join our email list & get our FREE '30 Ways To Build A Successful Online Coaching Business' manual: https://bit.ly/30O2l6p Check out our new book 'Eat It!' at https://www.eatit-book.com If you have any questions you'd like to have answered on the show, shoot us an email at
[email protected]
If you enjoyed the episode, we would sincerely appreciate it if you left a five-star review. ---- Post-Production by: David Margittai | In Post Media Website: https://www.inpostmedia.com Email:
[email protected]
© 2024 Michael Vacanti & Jordan Syatt
--------
50:14
How to Help a Client Who Can't Get Started, Building an Online Biz Without Social Media, & The Biggest Unlock of The 21st Century...
In this episode, we discuss how to help a client who can't even get started, how to build an online business without social media, the biggest unlock of the 21st century, and more... We hope you enjoy this episode and if you'd like to join us in The Online Fitness Business Mentorship, you can grab your seat at https://www.fitnessbusinessmentorship.com Thank you! -J & M WATCH this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/NlwLlBZU-xw TIMESTAMPS: (00:00) — Intro (00:11) — Week 2 of the sale in the Online Fitness Business Mentorship—don't miss out! (link in the description!) (01:39) — How to help a client who can't even seem to get started (08:04) — The reality of building an online business when you hate social media (16:01) — Proprietary blends vs transparency in the supplement industry (19:53) — Jordan has been stepping up his ankle mobility game (22:40) — Chipotle has been slipping lately (27:06) — Capability training & the BIGGEST unlock of the 21st century (33:15) — Wrap-up You can find a full transcript of this episode by clicking here Follow the show on social: YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@personaltrainerpodcast Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/personaltrainerpodcast TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@personaltrainerpodcast Join our email list & get our FREE '30 Ways To Build A Successful Online Coaching Business' manual: https://bit.ly/30O2l6p Check out our new book 'Eat It!' at https://www.eatit-book.com If you have any questions you'd like to have answered on the show, shoot us an email at
[email protected]
If you enjoyed the episode, we would sincerely appreciate it if you left a five-star review. ---- Post-Production by: David Margittai | In Post Media Website: https://www.inpostmedia.com Email:
[email protected]
© 2024 Michael Vacanti & Jordan Syatt
--------
34:17
Show more
More Health & Wellness podcasts
Pursuit of Wellness
Health & Wellness, Mental Health
Maintenance Phase
Health & Wellness, Education, History
10% Happier with Dan Harris
Health & Wellness, Mental Health
Passion Struck with John R. Miles
Health & Wellness, Alternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Education, Self-Improvement
The Dr. Hyman Show
Health & Wellness, Medicine
Nothing much happens: bedtime stories to help you sleep
Health & Wellness, Fiction
Get Sleepy: Sleep meditation and stories
Health & Wellness, Alternative Health, Fiction, Drama, Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
The Dr. John Delony Show
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture, Relationships
The School of Greatness
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Education, Self-Improvement, Business, Entrepreneurship
Culture Apothecary with Alex Clark
Health & Wellness
Trending Health & Wellness podcasts
Divergent Conversations
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Science, Social Sciences, Business, Entrepreneurship
The Empty Bowl
Health & Wellness
Ancient Health Podcast
Health & Wellness, Alternative Health
Drift Off - Bedtime Stories for Adults
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Health & Wellness, Alternative Health
Tracks To Relax Bedtime Sleep Meditations
Health & Wellness, Alternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
Lasting Impact Wellness
Health & Wellness, Medicine, Education, Self-Improvement, Health & Wellness, Alternative Health
Relaxing White Noise
Health & Wellness
SLEEP MEDITATION with Lauren Ostrowski Fenton
Health & Wellness, Alternative Health
Boring Books for Bedtime Readings to Help You Sleep
Health & Wellness, Mental Health
Motivation with Brendon Burchard
Health & Wellness, Business, Education, Self-Improvement
Vanilla Swingers - A Swinger Podcast for Newbies, by Newbies in the Lifestyle
Health & Wellness, Sexuality
The Cure for Chronic Pain with Nicole Sachs, LCSW
Health & Wellness, Alternative Health, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
Boundless Life
Health & Wellness, Fitness, Education, Self-Improvement
Sleep Wave: Sleep Meditation & Sleepy Stories
Health & Wellness, Mental Health
Just Sleep - Bedtime Stories for Adults
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Health & Wellness, Alternative Health
Guided Sleep Meditation & Sleep Hypnosis from Sleep Cove
Health & Wellness, Mental Health
This Naked Mind Podcast
Health & Wellness, Mental Health
Sleepy
Health & Wellness, Alternative Health
Fitness Confidential
Health & Wellness, Nutrition
The Cabral Concept
Health & Wellness, Alternative Health, Kids & Family
Erotic Stories
Health & Wellness, Sexuality, Fiction, Drama
Sleep Meditation for Women
Health & Wellness, Mental Health
Rooted in Wellness with Mona Sharma
Health & Wellness, Nutrition
I Can’t Sleep
Health & Wellness, Mental Health
Nutrition Diva
Health & Wellness, Nutrition, Education, Arts, Food
LEVELS – A Whole New Level
Health & Wellness
Recovery Elevator
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Education, Self-Improvement
Paul Saladino MD podcast
Health & Wellness, Medicine
رواق / Ravaq
Health & Wellness, Mental Health
Breaking Free from Narcissistic Abuse
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture, Relationships, Education, Self-Improvement
About How To Become A Personal Trainer
Practical tips to help you become a better coach so you can help more people.
Podcast website
Listen to How To Become A Personal Trainer, Pursuit of Wellness and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
How To Become A Personal Trainer
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.1.1
| © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/23/2024 - 2:10:15 AM