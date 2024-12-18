How To Become A Personal Trainer

How to Help a Client Who Can't Get Started, Building an Online Biz Without Social Media, & The Biggest Unlock of The 21st Century...

In this episode, we discuss how to help a client who can't even get started, how to build an online business without social media, the biggest unlock of the 21st century, and more... TIMESTAMPS: (00:00) — Intro (00:11) — Week 2 of the sale in the Online Fitness Business Mentorship—don't miss out! (link in the description!) (01:39) — How to help a client who can't even seem to get started (08:04) — The reality of building an online business when you hate social media (16:01) — Proprietary blends vs transparency in the supplement industry (19:53) — Jordan has been stepping up his ankle mobility game (22:40) — Chipotle has been slipping lately (27:06) — Capability training & the BIGGEST unlock of the 21st century (33:15) — Wrap-up