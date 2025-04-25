Powered by RND
Haven Women
  Backstory: Colossians
    In this first episode of the Haven Women Podcast Stacey will share the backstory of the podcast and the book of Colossians.Firstorlando.com/womenCSB Lifeway Women's Bible (Marigold)Women of The Word by Jen WilkinTruthfilled Bible Study by Ruth Chou Simons
    18:56
  Haven Women Podcast with Stacey Thacker Trailer
    Welcome to the Haven Women Podcast with Stacey Thacker.  Haven Women is a ministry outreach of First Orlando where I have the honor of serving on staff as the director of Women's Ministry. Our heart behind Haven is to create safe places for you to know God and be known. We do this through large group gatherings, Bible Study, Circle of Moms, The Front Porch mentoring program, and now this podcast.Connect with us:firstorlando.com/womenInstagram | FacebookHear more from Stacey:staceythacker.comInstagram | Facebook
The Haven Women Podcast is designed to help women know God through understanding the Bible better. Hosted by author and speaker Stacey Thacker, this podcast is a ministry of First Orlando Women.  
