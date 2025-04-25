Haven Women Podcast with Stacey Thacker Trailer

Welcome to the Haven Women Podcast with Stacey Thacker. Haven Women is a ministry outreach of First Orlando where I have the honor of serving on staff as the director of Women's Ministry. Our heart behind Haven is to create safe places for you to know God and be known. We do this through large group gatherings, Bible Study, Circle of Moms, The Front Porch mentoring program, and now this podcast.Connect with us:firstorlando.com/womenInstagram | FacebookHear more from Stacey:staceythacker.comInstagram | Facebook