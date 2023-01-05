Hosted by age activist and style enthusiast Wendy Euler, Cropped is a five-minute podcast for women who don't make their own estrogen anymore. Cropped is short ... More
Ep. 29 - She has Good Jeans
Summer is on the way, but jeans are always in season. How is it that finding a great pair of jeans is an endeavor that rivals swimsuit and bra shopping. (Are we still wearing bras? Let’s put a pin in that one.) Wendy wears and re-wears and re-re-wears her favorite jeans because…well…listen to this season finale episode to find out why, and to also find out which jeans are her go-to for any situation. We'll be back for Season 4 at the end of the summer, so stay tuned - and stay connected on Instagram @goodbyecroptop
5/8/2023
5:08
Ep. 28 - The Blue Zones, with Dan Buettner
The fountain of youth isn’t actually a fountain. Journalist, explorer, author and longevity expert Dan Buettner has spent years researching what it is that makes people happy and healthy and today he joins Wendy to talk about the five regions (and Dan teases a possible sixth) or “Blue Zones” where people live the longest. Tune in to hear what he has to say and hear what things you can do to live longer, healthier, happier. This is a bite sized — and single! — Buettner. So feel free to slide into his DMs with your questions.
5/1/2023
9:47
Ep. 27 - The Telephone Game
Remember when we’d sit in a circle as kids and one person would whisper a sentence into the ear of the kid next to her? And she’d then whisper to the next kid and he’d whisper to the next and by the time the whispered sentence had made it around once, it was utterly distorted, often not recognizable to the original. Welp. That’s gossip. Wendy’s putting a finer point on this today.
4/24/2023
5:53
Ep. 26 - Comparison is the thief of joy
In this season of our lives, who needs to keep up with the Joneses? Not us, Croppers. Yes, we live in the era of 24/7 access to the lives of others. Or, we should say, to the “lives” of others. What we see on social media is heavily curated and it’s important to remember that comparing ourselves to others is a dead end, and comparing ourselves to the curated version of others can be deadly to the soul. Let’s evolve past comparison and judgment because doing so is freeing. Wendy had something to say so grab the dog, the leash and your earbuds and check out this episode.
4/17/2023
4:03
Ep. 25 - Forgiveness is the fountain of youth (not really, but it’s really good for you)
The science is in: Holding onto grudges is worse for the grudge holder than for anyone it might be directed toward. Staying mad is so 1989. It’s time to let go and free ourselves of the negativity. This week, Wendy offers a few words of encouragement and a quick rundown of the side effects of forgiving.
Hosted by age activist and style enthusiast Wendy Euler, Cropped is a five-minute podcast for women who don't make their own estrogen anymore. Cropped is short by design: it's shorter than short-term memory or a hot flash or the mini-skirts we're not supposed to wear after 40, which is a dumb rule and you can ignore it.
Plug into Cropped every Monday for Wendy's style tips, pointers on refreshing your wardrobe, ways to stay on top of your game, pretty things she's liking and whatever she feels like talking (or singing) about. Will she talk about bangles or belt out The Bangles? You never know. Cropped is meant to be a moment of levity during these cruddy times - and whew! They. Are. Cruddy. So check it out and let these five minutes be the antidote to crud.