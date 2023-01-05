Ep. 26 - Comparison is the thief of joy

In this season of our lives, who needs to keep up with the Joneses? Not us, Croppers. Yes, we live in the era of 24/7 access to the lives of others. Or, we should say, to the “lives” of others. What we see on social media is heavily curated and it’s important to remember that comparing ourselves to others is a dead end, and comparing ourselves to the curated version of others can be deadly to the soul. Let’s evolve past comparison and judgment because doing so is freeing. Wendy had something to say so grab the dog, the leash and your earbuds and check out this episode.