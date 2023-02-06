Get Your Marriage On! with Dan Purcell

You're listening to Get Your Marriage On!, the fun & spicy [and clean] podcast bringing you new tools and fresh ideas for your most intimate relationship so tha... More
Available Episodes
5 of 100
137: Blowjobs Aren't Just For Husbands with Danielle Savory
According to a recent Instagram poll on our Instagram account, I learned that 80% of couples incorporate oral sex into their lovemaking, and 77% of them said they’d love tips on how to make it better. So let’s talk about blowjobs today. Let’s discuss how amazing they are, why we like them, how to overcome hang ups around giving your husband oral sex if you want to, and more specifically for women, how giving your husband oral sex can be as much if not more of a turn on for yourself than your husband. My guest expert is Danielle Savory, a sex coach for women. She’s taught thousands of women how to prioritize pleasure and specifically how to make sex more pleasurable for themselves. I learned in this interview that my guest Danielle loves giving her husband oral sex, so much that she’s had just as many orgasms for herself just from giving them. She teaches that women can step up to embody a turned-on person and create a richer, juicer life and marriage. For more great content like this, check out the following resources: Next Level Loving Virtual Intimacy Retreat: https://getyourmarriageon.com/next-levels-virtual-lovemaking-retreat/ In-Person Couples Retreat in the Dallas/Fort Worth area: https://getyourmarriageon.com/couples-retreat-dfw/ Next Level!: https://getyourmarriageon.com/next-level/ Website: getyourmarriageon.com Instagram: @getyourmarriageon Dowload Intimately Us to particiapte in the Free Internartional Lovemaking Day challenge starting next week!
6/2/2023
38:11
136: Sex When Aging with Natalie Wilton
I realize that as I age, my sex life is going to change. I don’t think I’m alone in having some anxiety over changes that might come. Yet sex when aging is a topic you don’t hear a lot of people talking about or addressing. You might be going through some transitions right now as you approach menopause, health issues, or other changes connected to aging. Some things you used to enjoy sexually may not have the same enjoyment as before. Or certain paths towards arousal may not function like they used to. And then there’s the question of what to do when you’re your spouse’s caregiver, dementia, bereavement, or other common issues that older couples face. I’ve wondered about these things. I’ve searched high and low for a specialist that works with aging couples, and I got really lucky to find an expert in this field! My guest today is Natalie Wilton, a registered Social Worker in Waterloo, Ontario. She has worked in the aging field for over 20 years. She has worked at retirement homes, long term care homes, and in the community in a variety of roles in geriatrics and mental health. She has a private practice in which she sees adults across the age spectrum for sex therapy, and other mental health concerns. For more great content like this, check out the following resources: Next Level Loving Virtual Intimacy Retreat: https://getyourmarriageon.com/next-levels-virtual-lovemaking-retreat/ In-Person Couples Retreat in the Dallas/Fort Worth area: https://getyourmarriageon.com/couples-retreat-dfw/ Next Level!: https://getyourmarriageon.com/next-level/ Website: getyourmarriageon.com Instagram: @getyourmarriageon Dowload Intimately Us to particiapte in the Free Internartional Lovemaking Day challenge starting next week!
5/26/2023
37:44
135: Talking to Your Teenagers About Sex with Sheila Wray Gregoire
I have six children, including 3 daughters, and I want to raise them well. I want to set them up for success in their future marriages. Research shows how we talk to our children, especially our daughters, about dating, sex, and relationships can affect the type of person they marry and how satisfied they’ll be in their marriage. After doing this interview you’re about to hear, I realize there are a few areas I can improve in.. Sheila Wray Gregoire is a friend of mine, as well as the author of several books on the topic of sex and marriage. Her books are awesome for those seeking helpful and accurate information from a Christian perspective. She’s funny too. She has two daughters and an angel son and two grandchildren. I didn’t know this until this interview, but according to Sheila Wray Gregoire’s research, my generation – the millennials – grew up with the least comprehensive sex education compared to Gen X and Baby Boomer generations. I learned that the most important thing is to have a great relationship with your children. There are also things to consider about how we talk about modesty, agency, arousal, consent, and self-definition to our children, especially our daughters. For more great content like this, check out the following resources: Next Level!: https://getyourmarriageon.com/next-level/ Next Level Loving Virtual Intimacy Retreat: https://getyourmarriageon.com/next-levels-virtual-lovemaking-retreat/ Website: getyourmarriageon.com Instagram: @getyourmarriageon Fun and Sexy app for couples: Intimately Us
5/19/2023
32:21
134: When Developing One's Sexuality Leads to a Faith Crisis
Crises aren’t necessarily a bad thing in and of themselves. Although they’re very unpleasant, they can lead to forcing us to grow up and better define ourselves and where we stand. They can serve as catalysts that anchor our moral compass internally within ourselves rather than external – outside of us. This process can lead to more freedom and greater agency, and a fuller life. I’ve talked to many people who have gone into a faith crisis to some degree as they work to develop their sexuality. I’m personally one of them. Today my guest is Jacqulin Guernsey, a bright and talented woman, who is a life coach turned fantasy romance novelist. She has a degree in Psychology and a Masters degree in English. She shares an incredible story about her growth journey over the last 15 months, about how sexual challenges in her marriage lead to faith challenges, and how she’s grown in the midst of it all to reconcile the two. For more great content like this, check out the following resources: Next Level!: https://getyourmarriageon.com/next-level/ Next Level Loving Virtual Intimacy Retreat: https://getyourmarriageon.com/next-levels-virtual-lovemaking-retreat/ Website: getyourmarriageon.com Instagram: @getyourmarriageon Fun and Sexy app for couples: Intimately Us
5/12/2023
43:07
133: Slip into something a little more authentic tonight! with Amber A. Price
In any intimate relationship, we want two things, which paradoxically seem to be at odds with each other: we want to belong to ourselves (that is, autonomy), and we want to belong to someone else. In many marriages though, it’s easy for one person to fold into the other and that person ends up losing themselves in the marriage. What we want instead are marriages where there’s more authenticity. We want marriages where we can be real with our spouse and ourselves, and own our desires while building a marriage worth getting excited about. Authentic marriages have more honesty, freedom, and a much more satisfying sex life. My guest today is Amber Price. She’s a mom-turned-graduate student (and a cool story behind how that came to be) sharing what she’s learned about creating a more real and authentic marriage for herself. I learned a lot of great things from Amber, which you’re about to hear, such as: How to be more aware of how authentic your relationship is Seeing yourself more clearly so that you can be less biased in how you process various situations that happen Understanding when your behavior is driven by seeking validation from others verses something more authentic within you. For more great content like this, check out the following resources: Next Level!: https://getyourmarriageon.com/next-level/ Next Level Loving Virtual Intimacy Retreat: https://getyourmarriageon.com/next-levels-virtual-lovemaking-retreat/ Website: getyourmarriageon.com Instagram: @getyourmarriageon Fun and Sexy App for your Marriage: Intimately Us
You're listening to Get Your Marriage On!, the fun & spicy [and clean] podcast bringing you new tools and fresh ideas for your most intimate relationship so that you can be the sexiest couple you know! Strengthen your marriage and feel closer than ever. For more info, visit https://getyourmarriageon.com