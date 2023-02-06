Get Your Marriage On! with Dan Purcell

133: Slip into something a little more authentic tonight! with Amber A. Price

In any intimate relationship, we want two things, which paradoxically seem to be at odds with each other: we want to belong to ourselves (that is, autonomy), and we want to belong to someone else. In many marriages though, it's easy for one person to fold into the other and that person ends up losing themselves in the marriage. What we want instead are marriages where there's more authenticity. We want marriages where we can be real with our spouse and ourselves, and own our desires while building a marriage worth getting excited about. Authentic marriages have more honesty, freedom, and a much more satisfying sex life. My guest today is Amber Price. She's a mom-turned-graduate student (and a cool story behind how that came to be) sharing what she's learned about creating a more real and authentic marriage for herself. I learned a lot of great things from Amber, which you're about to hear, such as: How to be more aware of how authentic your relationship is Seeing yourself more clearly so that you can be less biased in how you process various situations that happen Understanding when your behavior is driven by seeking validation from others verses something more authentic within you.