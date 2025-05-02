Xbox is rising prices, oh look AJ is here!!!Remember our motto: "BUY A SHIRT!"Merch: https://game-mess.creator-spring.com/Patreon: https://patreon.com/gamemessDiscord: https://discord.gg/gamem
2:55:49
395: OBLIVION RULES THE WORLD AGAIN
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was shadow dropped!
2:09:48
394: EXCITED FOR MARATHON?
Marathon had a big reveal, but is anyone really that excited?
1:56:36
393: WHEN CAN WE PREORDER A SWITCH 2?
The tariff saga continues. When will North America finally get to preorder Switch 2s?
1:47:55
392: IS $80 GAMES TOO MUCH FROM NITENDO?
The day after the Switch 2 event, prices remain the big talking point. Did Nintendo overreach?