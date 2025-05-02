Powered by RND
PodcastsLeisureGame Mess Decides
Game Mess Decides
Game Mess Decides

Jeff Grubb's Game Mess
LeisureVideo GamesComedy
Game Mess Decides
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 430
  • 396: GAMING IS GETTING MORE EXPENSIVE
    Xbox is rising prices, oh look AJ is here!!!Remember our motto: "BUY A SHIRT!"Merch: https://game-mess.creator-spring.com/Patreon: https://patreon.com/gamemessDiscord: https://discord.gg/gamem
    --------  
    2:55:49
  • 395: OBLIVION RULES THE WORLD AGAIN
    The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was shadow dropped!Remember our motto: "BUY A SHIRT!"Merch: https://game-mess.creator-spring.com/Patreon: https://patreon.com/gamemessDiscord: https://discord.gg/gamemess
    --------  
    2:09:48
  • 394: EXCITED FOR MARATHON?
    Marathon had a big reveal, but is anyone really that excited?Remember our motto: "BUY A SHIRT!"Merch: https://game-mess.creator-spring.com/Patreon: https://patreon.com/gamemessDiscord: https://discord.gg/gamemess
    --------  
    1:56:36
  • 393: WHEN CAN WE PREORDER A SWITCH 2?
    The tariff saga continues. When will North America finally get to preorder Switch 2s?Remember our motto: "BUY A SHIRT!"Merch: https://game-mess.creator-spring.com/Patreon: https://patreon.com/gamemessDiscord: https://discord.gg/gamemess
    --------  
    1:47:55
  • 392: IS $80 GAMES TOO MUCH FROM NITENDO?
    The day after the Switch 2 event, prices remain the big talking point. Did Nintendo overreach?Remember our motto: "BUY A SHIRT!"Merch: https://game-mess.creator-spring.com/Patreon: https://patreon.com/gamemess Discord: https://discord.gg/gamemess 
    --------  
    1:50:15

About Game Mess Decides

The Game Mess Decides podcast is the weekly gaming news show from Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti. They decide all of the biggest issues in gaming so you don't have to think for yourself.
LeisureVideo GamesComedy

