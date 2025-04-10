Joe Swift has spent his life designing beautiful gardens, now he wants one of his own.
Designer and TV presenter Joe Swift joins host Jane Perrone to discuss his Scribehound Gardening article charting the development of his new garden in Dorset. Jane finds out how the transition from a small London plot to a two-acre country patch is suiting Joe, and why his new garden path got called out by a tabloid newspaper.
Joe Swift is a garden designer, broadcaster, writer and design director of Modular. Support Joe Swift on Scribehound Gardening.
Jane Perrone is head of inspiration at Scribehound Gardening. Support Jane on Scribehound Gardening.
