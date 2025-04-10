Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsLeisureScribehound Gardening
Listen to Scribehound Gardening in the App
Listen to Scribehound Gardening in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Scribehound Gardening

Podcast Scribehound Gardening
Scribehound
Welcome to the internet's garden bench! Scribehound Gardening brings together 30 of the best horticultural minds in the business to kickstart conversations abou...
LeisureHome & GardenScience

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Deep Dive: How to make your garden effortlessly stylish with Ben Dark
    What happens when the rise of Instagram meets the antiquarian chic garden aesthetic beloved of Vita Sackville-West and Harold Nicholson? Garden writer Ben Dark joins host Jane Perrone to discuss his Scribehound Gardening article entitled 'Heavenly Dishevelment', explaining how to make your garden look venerable, ancient and effortlessly stylish. Ben Dark is the author of brilliant book The Grove: a Nature Odyssey in 19 1/2 Front Gardens and he is also the voice behind podcasts The Garden Log and Dear Gardener. Support Ben Dark on Scribehound Gardening. Jane Perrone is head of inspiration at Scribehound Gardening. Support Jane on Scribehound Gardening. Find out more about Scribehound Gardening. Follow Scribehound Gardening on Instagram. Contact us: email [email protected]
    --------  
    28:18
  • Deep Dive: Garden design starts at home with Joe Swift
    Joe Swift has spent his life designing beautiful gardens, now he wants one of his own. Designer and TV presenter Joe Swift joins host Jane Perrone to discuss his Scribehound Gardening article charting the development of his new garden in Dorset. Jane finds out how the transition from a small London plot to a two-acre country patch is suiting Joe, and why his new garden path got called out by a tabloid newspaper. Joe Swift is a garden designer, broadcaster, writer and design director of Modular. Support Joe Swift on Scribehound Gardening. Jane Perrone is head of inspiration at Scribehound Gardening. Support Jane on Scribehound Gardening. Find out more about Scribehound Gardening. Follow Scribehound Gardening on Instagram. Contact us: email [email protected]
    --------  
    24:08
  • TRAILER: Introducing the Scribehound Gardening Deep Dive Podcast
    Dive deeper into the world of gardening with our brand new podcast. Join host, Jane Perrone, every Thursday as she chats to our team of 30 expert garden writers, finding out what makes their horticultural hearts tick.  Each episode breaks down a Scribehound Gardening article with its author to discover what inspired the piece, getting inside the minds of great garden thinkers such as Joe Swift, James Alexander-Sinclair, and Lia Leendertz. Episodes 1 and 2 out on Thursday April 10. Subscribe now so you don't miss an episode! Find out more about Scribehound Gardening here. Follow Scribehound Gardening on Instagram here.
    --------  
    0:54
  • Welcome to Scribehound Gardening!
    To celebrate the launch of Scribehound Gardening, Sue Biggs (former Director General of the Royal Horticultural Society) and James Alexander-Sinclair (award-winning garden designer and author) discuss the process of putting together the team of writers, what kind of content you can expect on the platform, and why gardening deserves great writing.
    --------  
    31:14

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Scribehound Gardening

Welcome to the internet's garden bench! Scribehound Gardening brings together 30 of the best horticultural minds in the business to kickstart conversations about the things that matter in gardening. Subscribe now to get your daily dose with one original audio column every day, read by the writer. And our two weekly podcasts are completely free to listen: In Scribehound Gardening's Deep Dive podcast, host Jane Perrone chats to one of our 30 experts about their latest column, finding out what makes their horticultural hearts tick. The Deep Dive is out every Thursday. And coming soon: our gardening chat show featuring two gardening celebs who've been there, done it all and are ready to share all their tips, tricks and anecdotes with you. Subscribe now so you don't miss a thing. Visit Scribehound Gardening to connect with your favourite garden writers today.
Podcast website

Listen to Scribehound Gardening, DaBaddest Radio and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Scribehound Gardening: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.14.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/12/2025 - 2:54:39 AM