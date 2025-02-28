The Downfall Of Civilization
This week Nathan, Chris, and Luke convene on the eve – if we're measuring in podcast time – of Nathan's book release (Stream Big, available wherever books are sold) to talk mostly about other stuff. First up, Activision and former Activision CEO Bobby Kotick both got into dustups with CWA, the union that represents over 1,000 workers across Microsoft and Activision, with Kotick claiming that harassment suits against Activision Blizzard were "fake," engineered to juice CWA membership, while – over here in the real world – CWA is working to get an Activision employee his job back after he was fired (allegedly) for talking about guns… at the company that makes Call of Duty. Hmmmm. Then we move on to Civilization VII, which Luke has many, many thoughts about, none of them positive. The game feels distinctly unfinished, he says – a sign of the times when even such a ubiquitous series no longer commands the time and resources necessary to emerge from the oven fully baked. After that, Chris tells us about a thing that rules: Lies of P, the Pinocchio-themed Bloodborne-like that's receiving DLC in the near future. Then we wrap it up by talking about our favorite interview moments, some of which might tie into Nathan's book (what are the odds?). Credits - Hosts: Nathan Grayson, Chris Person, & Luke Plunkett - Podcast Production & Ads: Multitude - Subscribe to Aftermath!