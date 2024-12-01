Timestamps VERSUS WOLVE'S BEST COLLECTION 2024 EDITION X-Men 97 Spoilers end: 2:17:50 Mouthwashing Spoilers end: 3:45:28 Go to http://uncommongoods.com/vswolves to get 15% off your next gift. Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/VersusWolvesPodcast Listen to the show: http://versuswolves.libsyn.com http://soundcloud.com/versus-wolves iTunes, Spotify, and most podcast platforms Follow us on: http://twitter.com/VersusWolves http://tiktok.com/@versuswolves http://instagram.com/versuswolves Versus Wolves is: Eyepatch Wolf (youtube.com/@supereyepatchwolf3007) Woolie Versus (youtube.com/@woolieversus )
4:36:52
Jujutsu Kaisen: Shibuya Incident vs Twin Peaks vs Caribbean Food
WeebMD Update, UFO 50, Boxing update, Twin Peaks, Caribbean Food, and John and Woolie's Incident in Shibuya.
4:07:57
Jujutsu Kaisen vs Boxing
WeebMD, Holyland, UFO 50, Astro Boy, Darkest Dungeon 2, John starts Boxing and Woolie activates his Domain Expansion with Jujutsu Kaisen.
3:59:56
New Berserk vs Darkest Dungeon 2
A Versus Wolves history lesson, AEW All In, Foxcade visits Dublin, the Final Kathy Update, Darkest Dungeon 2, and a cautious reading of New Berserk.
3:53:48
Legend of the Galactic Heroes vs Silent Hill Ascension
Karen's Diner, Berserk Catch Up, Dokapon Kingdom Revengence, Legend of the Galactic Heroes, and Silent Hill: Ascension. Berserk spoilers end @ 43:22