Versus Wolves

Woolie Versus & Eyepatch Wolf
Woolie Versus and Eyepatch Wolf force each other to experience different media. Hilarity/Violence ensues.
LeisureVideo Games

Available Episodes

5 of 12
  • THE BEST COLLECTION 2024
    Timestamps VERSUS WOLVE'S BEST COLLECTION 2024 EDITION X-Men 97 Spoilers end: 2:17:50 Mouthwashing Spoilers end: 3:45:28
    --------  
    4:36:52
  • Jujutsu Kaisen: Shibuya Incident vs Twin Peaks vs Caribbean Food
    Timestamps WeebMD Update, UFO 50, Boxing update, Twin Peaks, Caribbean Food, and John and Woolie's Incident in Shibuya.
    --------  
    4:07:57
  • Jujutsu Kaisen vs Boxing
    [Timestamps]  WeebMD, Holyland, UFO 50, Astro Boy, Darkest Dungeon 2, John starts Boxing and Woolie activates his Domain Expansion with Jujutsu Kaisen.
    --------  
    3:59:56
  • New Berserk vs Darkest Dungeon 2
    A Versus Wolves history lesson, AEW All In, Foxcade visits Dublin, the Final Kathy Update, Darkest Dungeon 2, and a cautious reading of New Berserk. Timestamps
    --------  
    3:53:48
  • Legend of the Galactic Heroes vs Silent Hill Ascension
    Karen's Diner, Berserk Catch Up, Dokapon Kingdom Revengence, Legend of the Galactic Heroes, and Silent Hill: Ascension. Berserk spoilers end @ 43:22
    --------  
    3:44:15

