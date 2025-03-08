Powered by RND
Fresh Meat

Podcast Fresh Meat
Jack Fulmin
Andy's first (and last) shift at burger joint Rosie's ended in a bloody blaze. Five years later, the truth is finally coming out. Fresh Meat is a horror audio d...
FictionComedy Fiction

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Episode 1 – Nice to Meat You
    Episode One: Nice to Meat You June 12th, 2019: New hire Andy has the worst first day ever. In Order of Appearance: Jack Fulmin (she/her) as Rosie/Roz Daisy McNamara (she/her) as Andy Landon Whisnant (he/him) as Mike Taylor Michaels (he/him) as Cooper Pine Gonzalez (they/them) as Alex Lindsay Zana (she/her) as Oli Noah Bell (they/them) as Tyler Kirsty Woolven (she/they) as Pat Tal Minear (they/them) as Zee Written, directed & edited by Jack Fulmin Transcript: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1IIUUkLZnSjrYe8vcLkN225vAxSRjt5cUgk2ZJPussf4/edit?usp=sharing Sound Attribution: Frank Jonsson / Comprehension / courtesy of www.epidemicsound.com Blue Saga / Silent Phrase / courtesy of www.epidemicsound.com KNOCK KNOCK KNOCK.wav by tc630 -- https://freesound.org/s/509396/ -- License: Creative Commons 0 Door Opens and Closes by ultradust -- https://freesound.org/s/167169/ -- License: Attribution 4.0 Bathroom Vent (Opening and Closing) by moodyfingers -- https://freesound.org/s/723944/ -- License: Creative Commons 0 Room Noise 4 Low AC tone.wav by tvilgiat -- https://freesound.org/s/472665/ -- License: Creative Commons 0 Big Crash by PatrickLieberkind -- https://freesound.org/s/243613/ -- License: Attribution 4.0
    --------  
    29:09
  • Fresh Meat - Trailer
    Episode Notes Fresh Meat is a new horror audio drama coming March 26th, 2025. This trailer features Daisy McNamara, Landon Whisnant, Tatiana Gefter and Darin F. Earl II. Find us on Bluesky @freshmeatpod or at freshmeatcast.com.
    --------  
    1:12

About Fresh Meat

Andy's first (and last) shift at burger joint Rosie's ended in a bloody blaze. Five years later, the truth is finally coming out. Fresh Meat is a horror audio drama premiering March 26th, 2025. Airs biweekly.
