Episode One: Nice to Meat You June 12th, 2019: New hire Andy has the worst first day ever. In Order of Appearance: Jack Fulmin (she/her) as Rosie/Roz Daisy McNamara (she/her) as Andy Landon Whisnant (he/him) as Mike Taylor Michaels (he/him) as Cooper Pine Gonzalez (they/them) as Alex Lindsay Zana (she/her) as Oli Noah Bell (they/them) as Tyler Kirsty Woolven (she/they) as Pat Tal Minear (they/them) as Zee Written, directed & edited by Jack Fulmin Transcript: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1IIUUkLZnSjrYe8vcLkN225vAxSRjt5cUgk2ZJPussf4/edit?usp=sharing Sound Attribution: Frank Jonsson / Comprehension / courtesy of www.epidemicsound.com Blue Saga / Silent Phrase / courtesy of www.epidemicsound.com KNOCK KNOCK KNOCK.wav by tc630 -- https://freesound.org/s/509396/ -- License: Creative Commons 0 Door Opens and Closes by ultradust -- https://freesound.org/s/167169/ -- License: Attribution 4.0 Bathroom Vent (Opening and Closing) by moodyfingers -- https://freesound.org/s/723944/ -- License: Creative Commons 0 Room Noise 4 Low AC tone.wav by tvilgiat -- https://freesound.org/s/472665/ -- License: Creative Commons 0 Big Crash by PatrickLieberkind -- https://freesound.org/s/243613/ -- License: Attribution 4.0