Episode One: Nice to Meat You
June 12th, 2019: New hire Andy has the worst first day ever.
In Order of Appearance:
Jack Fulmin (she/her) as Rosie/Roz
Daisy McNamara (she/her) as Andy
Landon Whisnant (he/him) as Mike
Taylor Michaels (he/him) as Cooper
Pine Gonzalez (they/them) as Alex
Lindsay Zana (she/her) as Oli
Noah Bell (they/them) as Tyler
Kirsty Woolven (she/they) as Pat
Tal Minear (they/them) as Zee
Written, directed & edited by Jack Fulmin
Transcript:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1IIUUkLZnSjrYe8vcLkN225vAxSRjt5cUgk2ZJPussf4/edit?usp=sharing
Sound Attribution:
Frank Jonsson / Comprehension / courtesy of www.epidemicsound.com
Blue Saga / Silent Phrase / courtesy of www.epidemicsound.com
KNOCK KNOCK KNOCK.wav by tc630 -- https://freesound.org/s/509396/ -- License: Creative Commons 0
Door Opens and Closes by ultradust -- https://freesound.org/s/167169/ -- License: Attribution 4.0
Bathroom Vent (Opening and Closing) by moodyfingers -- https://freesound.org/s/723944/ -- License: Creative Commons 0
Room Noise 4 Low AC tone.wav by tvilgiat -- https://freesound.org/s/472665/ -- License: Creative Commons 0
Big Crash by PatrickLieberkind -- https://freesound.org/s/243613/ -- License: Attribution 4.0
29:09
