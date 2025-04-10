FMP Essentials: Functional Medicine Practitioner Show

Functional Medicine Health Coaching and Root Cause Strategies for Parkinson’s Disease with Jodi Franklin
Host: Dr. Yousef Elyaman, Functional Medicine PhysicianGuest: Jodi Franklin, Functional Medicine Certified Health Coach
Episode DescriptionIn this episode of the FMP Essentials Show, Dr. Yousef Elyaman sits down with Functional Medicine Certified Health Coach Jodi Franklin to explore the powerful role of health coaching in transforming patient outcomes. Jodi shares her personal journey overcoming chronic autoimmune disease and how her experience inspired a career helping others through functional medicine health coaching.
This conversation highlights the growing need for health coaches in integrative and functional medicine practices, especially when working with patients with chronic diseases like Parkinson’s Disease. Whether you’re a healthcare professional, a functional medicine practitioner, or someone interested in pursuing a career as a health coach, this episode offers essential insights you won’t want to miss.
Key Questions Answered• What is the role of a functional medicine health coach in modern healthcare?• How do lifestyle factors like nutrition, sleep, and gut health contribute to Parkinson’s Disease?• How do health coaches collaborate with functional medicine physicians and other healthcare providers to improve outcomes?• What are the top environmental and nutritional triggers seen in neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s?• How can someone start a career in functional medicine health coaching, and what training is required?
Why This Episode MattersResearch suggests that over 80% of chronic diseases are influenced by lifestyle and environmental factors. Traditional medical models often leave patients without the personalized support they need to make lasting changes. Functional medicine health coaches fill this critical gap, providing accountability, education, and personalized guidance to help patients achieve better outcomes.
This episode specifically addresses how functional medicine health coaching can improve the lives of patients with Parkinson’s Disease, a condition where environmental toxins, gut health, and metabolic imbalances all play significant roles.
What You’ll Learn• The essential role of health coaches in functional and integrative medicine• The link between gut health, constipation, and neurodegenerative diseases• How chronic inflammation, toxic exposures, and nutrient deficiencies contribute to Parkinson’s Disease• Why collaboration between health coaches, physicians, and other licensed providers leads to better patient outcomes• Bonus: How toxic personal care products, cooking surfaces, and household chemicals silently impact brain health and chronic disease risk
Guest InformationWebsite: www.jodifranklin.comInstagram: @jodifranklinafmc
