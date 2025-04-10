Powered by RND
FMP Essentials: Functional Medicine Practitioner Show
FMP Essentials: Functional Medicine Practitioner Show

Dr. Yousef Elyaman

Dr. Yousef Elyaman
Health & Wellness
  • APPROACHING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (MS) & AUTOIMMUNITY WITH FUNCTIONAL MEDICINE With Dr. Terry Wahls
    Host Dr. Yousef Elyaman, Functional Medicine Primary Care Physician Guest Dr. Terry Wahls, Functional Medicine Physician, Clinical Professor of Medicine, Autoimmunity Expert, Creator of The Wahls Protocol What You’ll Get in This Must-Listen EpisodeIn this powerful Express episode, Dr. Terry Wahls joins Dr. Yousef Elyaman to share how she defied the odds after being diagnosed with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). Once confined to a tilt-recline wheelchair, Dr. Wahls rebuilt her health using a functional medicine-based approach—now known as The Wahls Protocol. She outlines how clinicians and patients can use food, movement, supplements, and mindset to shift the trajectory of autoimmune disease. Whether you're new to functional medicine or looking for a patient-centered roadmap for autoimmunity, this conversation is packed with practical insights. Key Questions We’re Answering What sparked Dr. Wahls’ recovery from advanced MS? How can you introduce nutritional change without overwhelming patients? What are the three categories of vegetables that form the foundation of her protocol? Which supplements does Dr. Wahls consider non-negotiable? How do you balance conventional disease-modifying treatments with lifestyle interventions? Why You Can’t Miss This EpisodeNearly 1 in 6 Americans suffers from an autoimmune condition. Dr. Wahls’ evidence-based approach provides a hopeful, practical roadmap for addressing chronic disease—starting in the kitchen. What Listeners Will Learn Key Insight"You don't have to choose between medicine and nutrition—you can, and should, do both." Top Takeaways The Wahls Protocol focuses on food additions first: leafy greens, sulfur-rich vegetables, and deeply pigmented produce Incremental changes can be just as effective long-term as comprehensive ones Mushroom intake is linked to better mood, memory, and cognition DMTs and lifestyle protocols are not mutually exclusive—they can work together to halt progression Bonus InsightThere are modified versions of the Wahls Protocol for those with cardiovascular concerns or dietary restrictions, making it a flexible tool across patient populations. Shareable Quotes "Food is the number one addiction—and also the most powerful medicine." "A smoothie with kale and green grapes can transform how a patient sees vegetables." "The more lesions in the brain and spine, the more urgent it is to use both medication and nutrition." Special Event + Free Resources Join Dr. Wahls’ 2025 MS & Autoimmunity SummitExplore the tools, science, and strategies that can help patients reduce fatigue, improve brain clarity, and reclaim control over their health. → Register Free for the MS Summit Get Dr. Wahls’ Free Bonus Ebooks• What Is Damaging Your Patient's Nervous System• Empower Your MS Journey: The Ultimate Supplement Guide• Unlocking the Power of Cellular Health for MS Support• The Wahls Protocol – Intro & Chapter 1• Beat Bone Loss: Autoimmune & MS Guide to Stronger Bones Disclaimers Educational Purpose Only – This podcast is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. No Doctor-Patient Relationship – Listening does not establish a doctor-patient relationship. Supplement Use Disclaimer – Any supplement recommendations are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease. Consult your provider. Professional Responsibility – Practitioners should use their professional judgment before applying strategies discussed. Liability Disclaimer – The host, guest, and affiliated organizations assume no liability for the use or misuse of the information shared. This Episode's Sponsors FMP Essentials – The #1 Resource for Functional Medicine Practitionerswww.fmpessentials.com Humann – Clinical-grade nitric oxide support for energy, circulation, and metabolic healthhttps://pro.humann.comInstagram: @livehumann Connect with Us Follow Dr. Terry WahlsInstagram: @drterrywahlsWebsite: www.terrywahls.com Follow FMP EssentialsInstagram: @fmpessentialshqWebsite: www.fmpessentials.com Follow Dr. Yousef ElyamanInstagram: @drelyaman Music Credit‘Heroes Approaching - Extended’ by tunes2go Call to Action Don’t Just Listen—Transform Your Practice Share This Episode – Forward it to a colleague or friend Leave a Review – Tell us your biggest takeaway Subscribe for More – Get exclusive resources inside the FMP Essentials Mastermind The FMP Essentials Show – Where Functional Medicine Meets Mastery
    24:42
  • IBS Uncovered: Diagnosing the Undiagnosable with Dr. Jill Carnahan
    Description In this episode of the FMP Essentials Podcast, Dr. Yousef Elyaman sits down with world-renowned functional medicine expert Dr. Jill Carnahan to go deep into one of the most misunderstood diagnoses in medicine: Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). They explore the real root causes behind IBS symptoms, including SIBO, SIFO, IMO, dysbiosis, immune dysfunction, mold toxicity, food intolerances, and mast cell activation. Dr. Carnahan also shares her personal journey—from breast cancer and Crohn’s disease to full remission—and how it shaped the way she practices and teaches medicine. Whether you're a clinician, health coach, or functional medicine advocate, this episode offers insight you can immediately apply in practice. What You’ll Learn Why IBS is often a misdiagnosis and how to uncover the real cause How to use stool testing, organic acid tests, and breath tests for clarity The difference between IBS, IBD, dysbiosis, and gut immune dysfunction How to identify and treat SIBO, SIFO, and intestinal methanogen overgrowth Practical testing and treatment strategies for chronic GI symptoms Why storytelling, mentorship, and film can drive the next wave of medical change How practitioners can give back, mentor, and create a lasting impact Resources & Mentions Book: Unexpected: Finding Resilience Through Functional Medicine, Science, and FaithAvailable at: www.readunexpected.com Documentary: Doctor | PatientLearn more: www.doctorpatientmovie.com Testing Tools Covered: Stool analysis (PCR and culture) Organic acids testing SIBO breath testing (including hydrogen, methane, hydrogen sulfide) Calprotectin, SIgA, lactoferrin, eosinophilic protein X Celiac and IBD panels Mast cell markers (tryptase, histamine, DAO) Organizations to Support ISEAI – iseai.org IRIS Global Health Film Festival – irishealthfilm.org Environmental Working Group – ewg.org Institute for Functional Medicine – ifm.org Connect with Dr. Jill Carnahan Website: www.jillcarnahan.comInstagram: @drjillcarnahanBook: www.readunexpected.comFilm: www.doctorpatientmovie.com Connect with FMP Essentials & Dr. Elyaman Website: www.fmpessentials.comInstagram (Podcast): @fmpessentialshqInstagram (Host): @drelyaman Sponsored by FMP Essentials FMP Essentials is the go-to clinical resource hub for functional and root-cause medicine practitioners.Explore protocols, case tools, and practitioner education at:www.fmpessentials.com Music Credit Theme music: “Heroes Approaching – Extended” by tunes2goLicensed for podcast and media use. Disclaimer This podcast is for educational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. No doctor-patient relationship is established by listening. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before making medical decisions or treatment changes. Call to Action If you found this episode helpful, insightful, or inspiring, please take a moment to: Subscribe to the podcast so you never miss an episode Leave us a review to help other practitioners discover the show Share this episode with a colleague or community that needs to hear it Join the conversation on Instagram @fmpessentialshq and tag us with your biggest takeaway Your support helps us grow this mission and bring functional medicine to the world.
    50:44
  • Functional Medicine Health Coaching and Root Cause Strategies for Parkinson’s Disease with Jodi Franklin
    Host: Dr. Yousef Elyaman, Functional Medicine PhysicianGuest: Jodi Franklin, Functional Medicine Certified Health Coach Episode DescriptionIn this episode of the FMP Essentials Show, Dr. Yousef Elyaman sits down with Functional Medicine Certified Health Coach Jodi Franklin to explore the powerful role of health coaching in transforming patient outcomes. Jodi shares her personal journey overcoming chronic autoimmune disease and how her experience inspired a career helping others through functional medicine health coaching. This conversation highlights the growing need for health coaches in integrative and functional medicine practices, especially when working with patients with chronic diseases like Parkinson’s Disease. Whether you’re a healthcare professional, a functional medicine practitioner, or someone interested in pursuing a career as a health coach, this episode offers essential insights you won’t want to miss. Key Questions Answered• What is the role of a functional medicine health coach in modern healthcare?• How do lifestyle factors like nutrition, sleep, and gut health contribute to Parkinson’s Disease?• How do health coaches collaborate with functional medicine physicians and other healthcare providers to improve outcomes?• What are the top environmental and nutritional triggers seen in neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s?• How can someone start a career in functional medicine health coaching, and what training is required? Why This Episode MattersResearch suggests that over 80% of chronic diseases are influenced by lifestyle and environmental factors. Traditional medical models often leave patients without the personalized support they need to make lasting changes. Functional medicine health coaches fill this critical gap, providing accountability, education, and personalized guidance to help patients achieve better outcomes. This episode specifically addresses how functional medicine health coaching can improve the lives of patients with Parkinson’s Disease, a condition where environmental toxins, gut health, and metabolic imbalances all play significant roles. What You’ll Learn• The essential role of health coaches in functional and integrative medicine• The link between gut health, constipation, and neurodegenerative diseases• How chronic inflammation, toxic exposures, and nutrient deficiencies contribute to Parkinson’s Disease• Why collaboration between health coaches, physicians, and other licensed providers leads to better patient outcomes• Bonus: How toxic personal care products, cooking surfaces, and household chemicals silently impact brain health and chronic disease risk DisclaimersThis podcast is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute medical advice and does not establish a doctor-patient relationship. Any supplement, lifestyle, or dietary recommendations are for informational purposes only and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Practitioners and listeners should apply their own professional judgment when considering the information discussed. Neither the host, guest, nor affiliated organizations assume liability for the application of information shared in this episode. Guest InformationWebsite: www.jodifranklin.comInstagram: @jodifranklinafmc Follow FMP EssentialsWebsite: www.fmpessentials.comInstagram: @fmpessentialshq Follow Dr. Yousef ElyamanInstagram: @drelyaman Call to Action• Share this episode with functional medicine colleagues, health coaches, and anyone passionate about root cause medicine• Leave a 5-star review with your biggest takeaway to help others discover the show• Subscribe to the FMP Essentials Show and join our FMP Essentials Mastermind for deeper training, networking, and tools for your practice SponsorFMP Essentials – The leading online resource for functional medicine practitioners, integrative health professionals, and health coaches.Learn more at www.fmpessentials.com Music Credit‘Heroes Approaching - Extended’ by tunes2go
    46:33
  • AI in Functional Medicine: Friend or Foe?
    🎙️ FMP Essentials Show: "AI in Functional Medicine: Friend or Foe?" 🌟 Host: Dr. Yousef Elyaman, Functional Medicine Primary Care Physician 🌟 Guest: ChatGPT (Artificial Intelligence Assistant) 💥 What You’ll Get in This Must-Listen Episode 💥 AI is rapidly changing healthcare—how should Functional Medicine Practitioners adapt? Dr. Yousef Elyaman sits down with AI itself—ChatGPT—to explore the future of AI in functional medicine, its benefits, risks, and ethical concerns. 🔑 Key Questions We’re Answering: What are the biggest opportunities for AI in Functional Medicine over the next 5-10 years? Can AI ever replace functional medicine practitioners? How do we ensure AI remains unbiased and ethical in healthcare? What are practical ways practitioners can integrate AI into their practice right now? How can AI help with protocols, patient education, and administrative efficiency? 🔥 Why You Can’t Miss This Episode:AI is revolutionizing medicine, but should we be excited or afraid? Dr. Elyaman breaks it down in this first-of-its-kind conversation where AI answers your burning questions about AI! 💡 What Listeners Will Learn ✔️ The biggest AI opportunities for functional medicine over the next decade.✔️ How AI can assist but not replace human practitioners.✔️ Why AI bias is a real issue—and how to avoid it.✔️ How custom GPTs can streamline your practice’s phone triage, prescription refills, and nutrition planning.✔️ The best AI tools to start integrating today. 🎁 Bonus: Learn how to create a department-specific AI assistant (GPT) to support your staff! 🗣️ Shareable Quotes “AI won’t replace functional medicine practitioners—but those who use AI will replace those who don’t.” – Dr. Elyaman “Think of AI as your ultimate assistant—it handles the busywork so you can focus on patient care.” “It’s not about AI vs. doctors—it’s about AI + doctors making healthcare more precise, efficient, and patient-centered.” ⚠️ Disclaimers 📌 Educational Purpose Only – This podcast is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice.📌 No Doctor-Patient Relationship – Listening does not establish a doctor-patient relationship.📌 AI Limitations – AI is a tool, not a substitute for clinical judgment. 📣 Follow Us & The Guest 📸 Follow FMP Essentials: Instagram: @fmpessentialshq Website: www.fmpessentials.com 📸 Follow Dr. Yousef Elyaman: Instagram: @drelyaman 📸 Follow ChatGPT (Guest): Website: OpenAI - ChatGPT Twitter/X: @OpenAI 🎶 Music Credits: ‘Heroes Approaching - Extended’ by tunes2go 🔥 Call to Action ✅ Enjoyed the Episode? Don’t just listen—take action!👉 Share this Episode – Help spread the message about AI & Functional Medicine!👉 Leave a Review – Let us know how AI is impacting your practice.👉 Subscribe for More – Join the FMP Essentials Mastermind for exclusive content! 🎙️ FMP Essentials Show – Where Functional Medicine Meets Mastery. 🌟Sponsors 🌐 FMP Essentials – The #1 Resource for Functional Medicine Practitioners 🚀www.fmpessentials.com
    29:58
  • The Hypertension Breakthrough: The Oral - Systemic Connection You’ve Never Heard Of
    A Must-Listen for Anyone Who Cares About Heart Health and Functional Medicine Host: Dr. Yousef Elyaman, Functional Medicine Primary Care Physician Guest: Dr. Ellie Campbell, Family Physician & Cardiovascular Expert Episode Description High blood pressure is more than just a number—it’s a warning sign that something deeper is happening in your body. In this episode of the FMP Essentials Show, Dr. Yousef Elyaman speaks with Dr. Ellie Campbell, an expert in cardiovascular and functional medicine, to reveal the hidden causes of hypertension that most people—and even many doctors—overlook. Could your oral health, nitric oxide levels, or even your gut bacteria be affecting your blood pressure? The answer might surprise you. This conversation goes beyond medication-based solutions and dives into the real root causes of hypertension, including chronic inflammation, oral-systemic health, and overlooked lifestyle factors. If you care about heart health, longevity, and natural approaches to wellness, this is an episode you don’t want to miss. What You’ll Learn in This Episode Why hypertension is more than just high numbers—and what it actually means for your health The surprising connection between oral health and heart disease How dental infections and gum disease may be increasing your blood pressure The biggest mistakes people make when measuring blood pressure at home and at the doctor’s office Why nitric oxide is the key to blood pressure regulation and how to optimize it naturally The connection between high blood pressure, sleep apnea, and poor gut health Natural strategies to lower blood pressure without relying only on medication How to know if you might have “hidden” or masked hypertension Who Should Listen to This Episode? Anyone concerned about high blood pressure or heart disease Those looking for natural, functional medicine approaches to managing hypertension People who want to go beyond prescription drugs and find root-cause solutions Functional medicine practitioners and health-conscious individuals who want to stay ahead of the latest research Anyone who wants to understand how oral health, inflammation, and metabolic health impact blood pressure Key Takeaways from This Episode "Hypertension isn’t just about salt and stress—it’s an inflammatory and metabolic problem." "Your mouth health is your heart health—don’t ignore it." "Most people are measuring their blood pressure wrong, leading to unnecessary diagnoses and missed cases." "Nitric oxide is the unsung hero of cardiovascular health. If you’re not optimizing it, your blood vessels are suffering." "The goal isn’t just to lower blood pressure—it’s to fix the root causes behind it." Important Notes and Disclaimers This podcast is for educational and informational purposes only. It is not medical advice. Always consult your doctor before making changes to your health routine. Listening to this episode does not establish a doctor-patient relationship with the host, guest, or affiliated organizations. Views expressed by guests do not necessarily reflect the views of FMP Essentials. Resources & How to Connect Follow Dr. Ellie Campbell Website: Campbell Family Medicine Instagram & Facebook: @ellie.cfm Follow FMP Essentials Website: www.fmpessentials.com Instagram: @fmpessentialshq Follow Dr. Yousef Elyaman Instagram: @drelyaman Music Credits: "Heroes Approaching - Extended" by tunes2go Take the Next Step in Your Health Journey Subscribe for more expert insights on functional medicine and holistic health Share this episode with someone who should hear it Leave a review and let us know your biggest takeaway The FMP Essentials Show—Helping You Take Control of Your Health with Functional Medicine.
    52:55

About FMP Essentials: Functional Medicine Practitioner Show

Welcome to the Functional Medicine Practitioner (FMP) Essentials Podcast, hosted by Dr. Yousef Elyaman, a leading expert in primary care functional medicine. This podcast serves as the premier educational resource for functional medicine practitioners worldwide, offering unparalleled insights and strategies to enhance practitioner success through mastery of functional medicine. Each episode dives deep into specific health conditions or topics. Dr. Elyaman conducts insightful interviews with top-tier practitioners and thought leaders or delivers powerful solo episodes filled with cutting-edge research, case studies, and practical applications. Our mission is to equip you with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to excel in your practice and transform patient outcomes. Exclusive bonus content, including extended interviews and special topics, is available only to FMP Essentials Mastermind members. Visit www.FMPessentials.com to learn more, join our global network of practitioners, and take your place at the forefront of functional medicine. Together, we are redefining the future of healthcare—one episode at a time.
