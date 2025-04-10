FMP Essentials: Functional Medicine Practitioner Show

The Hypertension Breakthrough: The Oral - Systemic Connection You’ve Never Heard Of

A Must-Listen for Anyone Who Cares About Heart Health and Functional Medicine Host: Dr. Yousef Elyaman, Functional Medicine Primary Care Physician Guest: Dr. Ellie Campbell, Family Physician & Cardiovascular Expert Episode Description High blood pressure is more than just a number—it’s a warning sign that something deeper is happening in your body. In this episode of the FMP Essentials Show, Dr. Yousef Elyaman speaks with Dr. Ellie Campbell, an expert in cardiovascular and functional medicine, to reveal the hidden causes of hypertension that most people—and even many doctors—overlook. Could your oral health, nitric oxide levels, or even your gut bacteria be affecting your blood pressure? The answer might surprise you. This conversation goes beyond medication-based solutions and dives into the real root causes of hypertension, including chronic inflammation, oral-systemic health, and overlooked lifestyle factors. If you care about heart health, longevity, and natural approaches to wellness, this is an episode you don’t want to miss. What You’ll Learn in This Episode Why hypertension is more than just high numbers—and what it actually means for your health The surprising connection between oral health and heart disease How dental infections and gum disease may be increasing your blood pressure The biggest mistakes people make when measuring blood pressure at home and at the doctor’s office Why nitric oxide is the key to blood pressure regulation and how to optimize it naturally The connection between high blood pressure, sleep apnea, and poor gut health Natural strategies to lower blood pressure without relying only on medication How to know if you might have “hidden” or masked hypertension Who Should Listen to This Episode? Anyone concerned about high blood pressure or heart disease Those looking for natural, functional medicine approaches to managing hypertension People who want to go beyond prescription drugs and find root-cause solutions Functional medicine practitioners and health-conscious individuals who want to stay ahead of the latest research Anyone who wants to understand how oral health, inflammation, and metabolic health impact blood pressure Key Takeaways from This Episode "Hypertension isn’t just about salt and stress—it’s an inflammatory and metabolic problem." "Your mouth health is your heart health—don’t ignore it." "Most people are measuring their blood pressure wrong, leading to unnecessary diagnoses and missed cases." "Nitric oxide is the unsung hero of cardiovascular health. If you’re not optimizing it, your blood vessels are suffering." "The goal isn’t just to lower blood pressure—it’s to fix the root causes behind it." Important Notes and Disclaimers This podcast is for educational and informational purposes only. It is not medical advice. Always consult your doctor before making changes to your health routine. Listening to this episode does not establish a doctor-patient relationship with the host, guest, or affiliated organizations. Views expressed by guests do not necessarily reflect the views of FMP Essentials. Resources & How to Connect Follow Dr. Ellie Campbell Website: Campbell Family Medicine Instagram & Facebook: @ellie.cfm Follow FMP Essentials Website: www.fmpessentials.com Instagram: @fmpessentialshq Follow Dr. Yousef Elyaman Instagram: @drelyaman Music Credits: "Heroes Approaching - Extended" by tunes2go Take the Next Step in Your Health Journey Subscribe for more expert insights on functional medicine and holistic health Share this episode with someone who should hear it Leave a review and let us know your biggest takeaway The FMP Essentials Show—Helping You Take Control of Your Health with Functional Medicine.