Flanagan's Wake | A Mike Flanagan Podcast

Doof! Media
Scott and Matt take a journey through the works of Mike Flanagan, analyzing and discussing his film and TV and the sources they're adapted from.
  • 0: Introduction
    Welcome to the newest Doof! Media podcast - Flanagan's Wake a show exploring and analyzing the works of Mike Flanagan! This is just a quick introduction to explain the format and schedule of the show before we actually kick things off next Thursday (1/16). Subscribe now and tune in on January 16th for our first episode covering Mike Flanagan's Absentia! This show will be posting our podcast to YouTube in video format so subscribe if you want to see our beautiful faces: https://www.youtube.com/@DoofMedia Check out the show schedule: https://tinyurl.com/244c4ejm Get Merch: https://doofmedia.myshopify.com/ Support us on Patreon: https://patreon.com/doofmedia Stay updated with Kingslingers: @flanaganswake19 Message us at [email protected] Original music created by Matt Freeman  
    11:09

Scott and Matt take a journey through the works of Mike Flanagan, analyzing and discussing his film and TV and the sources they're adapted from.
