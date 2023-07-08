Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Health & Fitness
Podcast First This
Kathryn Nicolai
First This is a short mindfulness and meditation podcast by Kathryn Nicolai, creator of Nothing Much Happens. Take ten minutes to settle your mind, observe your...
Health & FitnessAlternative HealthHealth & FitnessMental HealthEducationSelf-Improvement
Available Episodes

  • Middle Distance
    When you get stuck in what's right in front of your nose, move your gaze into the middle distance.
    8/7/2023
    10:07
  • Peace, peace, peace
    Simple peaceful practice.
    7/31/2023
    10:04
  • Gratitude Practice
    Or think of it as remembering to enjoy. You're meant to enjoy your life.
    7/24/2023
    10:10
  • Make friends with your brain
    Sometimes wires get crossed, let's unwind them.
    7/17/2023
    10:16
  • It only has to make sense to you.
    And you never have to explain.
    7/10/2023
    10:30

About First This

First This is a short mindfulness and meditation podcast by Kathryn Nicolai, creator of Nothing Much Happens. Take ten minutes to settle your mind, observe your breath and be gently lead through a meditation practice. First this, then that.
Podcast website

