First This
Kathryn Nicolai
First This is a short mindfulness and meditation podcast by Kathryn Nicolai, creator of Nothing Much Happens. Take ten minutes to settle your mind, observe your...
More
More
Available Episodes
5 of 68
Middle Distance
When you get stuck in what's right in front of your nose, move your gaze into the middle distance.
Peace, peace, peace
Simple peaceful practice.
Gratitude Practice
Or think of it as remembering to enjoy. You're meant to enjoy your life.
Make friends with your brain
Sometimes wires get crossed, let's unwind them.
It only has to make sense to you.
And you never have to explain.
About First This
First This is a short mindfulness and meditation podcast by Kathryn Nicolai, creator of Nothing Much Happens. Take ten minutes to settle your mind, observe your breath and be gently lead through a meditation practice.
First this, then that.
