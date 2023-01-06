Politicised, polarised, and caught up in a chaos of cover-ups, coincidences, and conspiracy theories, it's one of the biggest questions of our time: where did C... More
1. Batshit
As a deadly new virus starts spreading in Wuhan, China, so do rumours about a lab there.
In the remote, jungle-covered hills of China’s far-southwestern Yunnan Province, teams of scientists have spent years intensively researching one animal: bats. The scientists are virus hunters, trying to better understand and mitigate the threat of new viruses jumping from bats to other animals and humans, potentially setting off a pandemic. Their samples of bat droppings are brought back to labs, including the Wuhan Institute of Virology. So when a new coronavirus begins killing people in that same city, questions are raised about whether the people trying to stop a pandemic could’ve accidentally triggered one.
Welcome to Fever: The Hunt for Covid’s Origin
Cover-ups, coincidences, and conspiracy theories: where did Covid come from?
John Sudworth was the BBC’s China correspondent when an unexplained pneumonia started worrying Wuhan doctors in December 2019. Since then, he’s been investigating the origin of the virus that would turn into a devastating global pandemic.
From the beginning, there have been claims of certainty. Many scientists say the virus that causes Covid came from nature - probably carried from bats to other animals, and then to humans in a Wuhan market.
But an alternative possibility - that it leaked from a laboratory - has refused to go away. And other scientists claim there’s uncertainty. For them, the mystery of Covid’s origin remains unsolved.
So, where did Covid come from? For every one of the millions of lives lost, for every long sufferer, for the pain, the isolation, and the incalculable economic cost, the answer matters. It might also help us prevent another - maybe even worse - pandemic.
But it’s a debate that’s become politicised, toxic, and a bit crazy.
The series begins on Tuesday 30 May, 2023.
