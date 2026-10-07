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9 episodes
- On the eve of his court-martial, Epstein and Wuterich travel back to Haditha in the hopes that visiting the crime scene will finally jog Wuterich’s memory. What Wuterich tells the camera in the back bedroom of House 2 changes everyone’s understanding of the entire case.
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- Frank Wuterich remembers the fort he built in the woods with his childhood best friend. He remembers having pea soup with his mother after coming home from Kindergarten. He can evenremember the name of the first girl he ever kissed. What he can't remember is whether or not he murdered a roomful of women and children in Haditha. This episode takes us back to Frank’s hometown as we explore the enigma that is Frank Wuterich.
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- NCIS Special Agent Mike Maloney prepares a forensic test to answer one question: was a three-year-old girl in the back bedroom of House 2 executed at point-blank range? But then his superiors inexplicably order Maloney to shut down his protocol before he can determine the truth. This isn't the only instance of the government interfering with Maloney’s findings. It isn’t even the worst.
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- Private First Class Humberto Mendoza is the first Marine to be granted immunity; his freedom traded for testimony. But once Mendoza takes the witness stand, his testimony not only contradicts the forensic evidence but also implicates a Marine other than Frank Wuterich for the murder of the women and children in House 2.
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- Staff Sergeant Frank Wuterich is charged with 18 counts of murder in Haditha. And yet, he maintains his innocence. “There’s no way I could go into a room and shoot women and children. Not a chance in hell,” he tells Epstein. But here’s the thing, when asked, “Who did it? If you didn’t shoot everyone, who did?” Wuterich claims he can’t remember, something even his own lawyers don’t believe.
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About Fault Line: Haditha
For twenty years, the United States Marine Corps has tried to bury the truth about Haditha. In 2005, 24 civilians were killed by a squad of United States Marines in the Iraqi city of Haditha, a massacre that became one of the most notorious and controversial incidents of the war. What followed was a years-long battle over what really happened, who would be held accountable, and how far the Marine Corps would go to protect itself. At the center of the story is NCIS Special Agent Michael Maloney, the most senior forensic consultant assigned to the case. As Maloney examined the evidence, he discovered that prosecutors hid from him a key eyewitness, sponsored perjured testimony, and granted immunity to Marines who were likely guilty of murder. When Maloney spoke up, he came under intense political pressure to alter his findings and his testimony in the case. Now, for the first time, the complete story is finally being told. Based on over 100 hours of documentary footage shot without the government's knowledge or permission, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Michael Epstein delivers a gripping investigative series that finally reveals the truth about the Haditha Massacre and the government cover-up that followed.Podcast website
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