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Fault Line: Haditha

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Fault Line: Haditha
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • Fault Line: Haditha

    Episode 8: The 9mm Shell Case

    10/05/2026 | 30 mins.
    On the eve of his court-martial, Epstein and Wuterich travel back to Haditha in the hopes that visiting the crime scene will finally jog Wuterich’s memory. What Wuterich tells the camera in the back bedroom of House 2 changes everyone’s understanding of the entire case.

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    https://youtu.be/Tq5tWTF37R0
    https://youtu.be/fUGgqj_DSgE
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Fault Line: Haditha

    Episode 7: The Enigma of Frank Wuterich

    09/28/2026 | 29 mins.
    Frank Wuterich remembers the fort he built in the woods with his childhood best friend. He remembers having pea soup with his mother after coming home from Kindergarten. He can evenremember the name of the first girl he ever kissed. What he can't remember is whether or not he murdered a roomful of women and children in Haditha. This episode takes us back to Frank’s hometown as we explore the enigma that is Frank Wuterich.

    Follow Fault Line: Haditha on YouTube:
    https://www.youtube.com/@FaultLinePodcast
    https://youtu.be/ydN8JhVteKk
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Fault Line: Haditha

    Episode 6: The Marine Corps Theory of Facts

    09/21/2026 | 52 mins.
    NCIS Special Agent Mike Maloney prepares a forensic test to answer one question: was a three-year-old girl in the back bedroom of House 2 executed at point-blank range? But then his superiors inexplicably order Maloney to shut down his protocol before he can determine the truth. This isn't the only instance of the government interfering with Maloney’s findings. It isn’t even the worst.

    Follow Fault Line: Haditha on YouTube:
    https://www.youtube.com/@FaultLinePodcast
    https://youtu.be/Zr0aHNMt_Mo
    https://youtu.be/1747vzsGkiw
    https://youtu.be/Pgb6yIMjRH4
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  • Fault Line: Haditha

    Episode 5: Women and Children

    09/14/2026 | 30 mins.
    Private First Class Humberto Mendoza is the first Marine to be granted immunity; his freedom traded for testimony. But once Mendoza takes the witness stand, his testimony not only contradicts the forensic evidence but also implicates a Marine other than Frank Wuterich for the murder of the women and children in House 2.

    Follow Fault Line: Haditha on YouTube:
    https://www.youtube.com/@FaultLinePodcast
    https://youtu.be/vQs86Ym9A_M
    https://youtu.be/StrOL1HqY60
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Fault Line: Haditha

    Episode 4: The Butcher of Haditha

    09/07/2026 | 34 mins.
    Staff Sergeant Frank Wuterich is charged with 18 counts of murder in Haditha. And yet, he maintains his innocence. “There’s no way I could go into a room and shoot women and children. Not a chance in hell,” he tells Epstein. But here’s the thing, when asked, “Who did it? If you didn’t shoot everyone, who did?” Wuterich claims he can’t remember, something even his own lawyers don’t believe.

    Follow Fault Line: Haditha on YouTube:
    https://www.youtube.com/@FaultLinePodcast
    https://youtu.be/z1zz2ynz0Ug
    https://youtu.be/-nPF6yGVpbY
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Fault Line: Haditha
For twenty years, the United States Marine Corps has tried to bury the truth about Haditha. In 2005, 24 civilians were killed by a squad of United States Marines in the Iraqi city of Haditha, a massacre that became one of the most notorious and controversial incidents of the war. What followed was a years-long battle over what really happened, who would be held accountable, and how far the Marine Corps would go to protect itself. At the center of the story is NCIS Special Agent Michael Maloney, the most senior forensic consultant assigned to the case. As Maloney examined the evidence, he discovered that prosecutors hid from him a key eyewitness, sponsored perjured testimony, and granted immunity to Marines who were likely guilty of murder. When Maloney spoke up, he came under intense political pressure to alter his findings and his testimony in the case. Now, for the first time, the complete story is finally being told. Based on over 100 hours of documentary footage shot without the government's knowledge or permission, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Michael Epstein delivers a gripping investigative series that finally reveals the truth about the Haditha Massacre and the government cover-up that followed.
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