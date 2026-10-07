Staff Sergeant Frank Wuterich is charged with 18 counts of murder in Haditha. And yet, he maintains his innocence. “There’s no way I could go into a room and shoot women and children. Not a chance in hell,” he tells Epstein. But here’s the thing, when asked, “Who did it? If you didn’t shoot everyone, who did?” Wuterich claims he can’t remember, something even his own lawyers don’t believe. Follow Fault Line: Haditha on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FaultLinePodcast https://youtu.be/z1zz2ynz0Ug https://youtu.be/-nPF6yGVpbY See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Private First Class Humberto Mendoza is the first Marine to be granted immunity; his freedom traded for testimony. But once Mendoza takes the witness stand, his testimony not only contradicts the forensic evidence but also implicates a Marine other than Frank Wuterich for the murder of the women and children in House 2. Follow Fault Line: Haditha on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FaultLinePodcast https://youtu.be/vQs86Ym9A_M https://youtu.be/StrOL1HqY60 See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

NCIS Special Agent Mike Maloney prepares a forensic test to answer one question: was a three-year-old girl in the back bedroom of House 2 executed at point-blank range? But then his superiors inexplicably order Maloney to shut down his protocol before he can determine the truth. This isn't the only instance of the government interfering with Maloney’s findings. It isn’t even the worst. Follow Fault Line: Haditha on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FaultLinePodcast https://youtu.be/Zr0aHNMt_Mo https://youtu.be/1747vzsGkiw https://youtu.be/Pgb6yIMjRH4 See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Frank Wuterich remembers the fort he built in the woods with his childhood best friend. He remembers having pea soup with his mother after coming home from Kindergarten. He can evenremember the name of the first girl he ever kissed. What he can't remember is whether or not he murdered a roomful of women and children in Haditha. This episode takes us back to Frank’s hometown as we explore the enigma that is Frank Wuterich. Follow Fault Line: Haditha on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FaultLinePodcast https://youtu.be/ydN8JhVteKk See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

On the eve of his court-martial, Epstein and Wuterich travel back to Haditha in the hopes that visiting the crime scene will finally jog Wuterich’s memory. What Wuterich tells the camera in the back bedroom of House 2 changes everyone’s understanding of the entire case. Follow Fault Line: Haditha on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FaultLinePodcast https://youtu.be/Tq5tWTF37R0 https://youtu.be/fUGgqj_DSgE See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Fault Line: Haditha

About Fault Line: Haditha

About Fault Line: Haditha