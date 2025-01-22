Will Your Taxes Go Up? Best- and Worst-case Scenarios for Tax Reform in 2025
What will the future of tax policy look like? In this episode, we dive into the critical challenges and opportunities looming on the horizon, especially with major tax cuts set to expire, which could increase taxes for 62 percent of filers. Kyle Hulehan and Erica York are joined by Daniel Bunn, President and CEO of the Tax Foundation. Together, they explore what needs to happen in tax policy this year to avert a fiscal crisis, discussing the best- and worst-case scenarios for taxpayers. They also highlight how this year can serve as a vital reset for lawmakers and what key policies are at the top of Daniel's wish list.Tax Calculator: How the TCJA's Expiration Will Affect You See moreExpiring TCJA Tax Provisions in 2026 Would Produce Substantial Tax Hike across the US See moreOptions for Navigating the 2025 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Expirations See moreA Tax Reform Plan for Growth and Opportunity: Details & Analysis See more
20:02
What Should Taxpayers Expect in 2025?
What do you need to know to prepare for the upcoming tax year? Joining Kyle Hulehan is Erica York, Senior Economist and Research Director. In this episode, they gear you up for 2025 by discussing key tax dates to mark on your calendar and the latest news affecting tax policy. Erica also shares insights from her recent congressional testimony on tariffs. Links: https://taxfoundation.org/testimony/t... https://taxfoundation.org/blog/trump-...
9:02
Behind the Numbers: Budget Shenanigans and the National Debt
What happens to your taxes when the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act expires on January 1, 2026? In this episode, we explore the potential tax hikes facing millions of Americans and the debate over measuring the budgetary impacts of extending tax cuts. Kyle is joined by Erica York, Senior Economist and Research Director, along with Garrett Watson, Senior Policy Analyst and Modeling Manager at the Tax Foundation. Together, they compare current policy with current law baselines and dive into how these decisions could impact future deficits, economic growth, and fiscal policy.Links: https://taxfoundation.org/blog/extending-tax-cuts-budgetary-impact/
29:22
Webinar | The Future of US Tax Policy in 2025
Join us on November 15th at 12:00 pm EST for our upcoming webinar as our experts seek to answer this question and provide insight on many more.Our experts will recap the election and provide insights on what to expect in 2025. We will also take some time to explore what US tax and trade policy shifts could mean for other countries, particularly in Europe.Tax Foundation's President & CEO Daniel Bunn will lead a discussion with Tax Foundation's own Will McBride and Erica York, who will focus on what the election means for US federal tax policy, and Sean Bray, who will link US tax developments to the European policy landscape.
59:44
Post-Election Analysis: Trump’s Tax Plans and Economic Impact
Join hosts Kyle Hulehan and Erica York in this episode of The Deduction as they break down the US tax policy implications of Donald Trump's next presidential term. With the GOP gaining control over the White House and likely both chambers of Congress, the discussion centers around potential legislative changes, the future of tax cuts, and the impact of tariffs on everyday taxpayers. Get insights into what Trump's tax extensions and new proposals could mean for the economy, federal revenue, and household finances. Links: https://taxfoundation.org/research/all/federal/donald-trump-tax-plan-2024/ https://taxfoundation.org/blog/trump-tariffs-revenue-estimates/ https://taxfoundation.org/blog/largest-tax-increase-harris-trump/
