Will Your Taxes Go Up? Best- and Worst-case Scenarios for Tax Reform in 2025

What will the future of tax policy look like? In this episode, we dive into the critical challenges and opportunities looming on the horizon, especially with major tax cuts set to expire, which could increase taxes for 62 percent of filers. Kyle Hulehan and Erica York are joined by Daniel Bunn, President and CEO of the Tax Foundation. Together, they explore what needs to happen in tax policy this year to avert a fiscal crisis, discussing the best- and worst-case scenarios for taxpayers. They also highlight how this year can serve as a vital reset for lawmakers and what key policies are at the top of Daniel’s wish list.Tax Calculator: How the TCJA’s Expiration Will Affect You See moreExpiring TCJA Tax Provisions in 2026 Would Produce Substantial Tax Hike across the US See moreOptions for Navigating the 2025 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Expirations See moreA Tax Reform Plan for Growth and Opportunity: Details & Analysis See moreSupport the showFollow us!https://twitter.com/TaxFoundationhttps://twitter.com/deductionpodSupport the show