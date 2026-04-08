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WPR Reports

Wisconsin Public Radio
GovernmentHistory
WPR Reports
Latest episode

26 episodes

  • WPR Reports

    How We Got Here: Abortion in Wisconsin Since 1849

    01/30/2024 | 28 mins.
    A challenge to Wisconsin’s abortion ban could already be making its way to the state Supreme Court. The law was first passed in 1849 and went back into effect last […]
  • WPR Reports

    Coming Soon – How We Got Here: Abortion in Wisconsin Since 1849

    01/30/2024 | 2 mins.
    A challenge to Wisconsin’s abortion ban could already be making its way to the state Supreme Court. The law was first passed in 1849 and went back into effect last […]
  • WPR Reports

    ‘Uprooted’ Ep. 1: From Cuba to Oktoberfest

    10/12/2022 | 37 mins.
    From Cuba to Oktoberfest
  • WPR Reports

    ‘Uprooted’ Ep. 2: Youth Lost to a Revolution

    10/12/2022
    Youth Lost to a Revolution
  • WPR Reports

    ‘Uprooted’ Ep. 3: Failed Dreams and Embassy Breaks

    10/12/2022
    Failed Dreams and Embassy Breaks
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About WPR Reports
"WPR Reports" features in-depth investigations from Wisconsin Public Radio. The current project is an audio documentary, "How We Got Here: Abortion in Wisconsin Since 1849," which examines Wisconsin's abortion ban, how it came to be and how Wisconsinites have lived with and without it since.
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