WPR Reports
Wisconsin Public Radio
"WPR Reports" features in-depth investigations from Wisconsin Public Radio. The current season, "Uprooted," retraces the experiences of the nearly 15,000 Cuban ...
Government History News Politics
  • Uprooted, Ep. 8: Cuba is Calling
    The Cuban exiles who arrived in Wisconsin in 1980 as part of the Mariel Boatlift have become family to one another. They are Wisconsinites. But their hearts remain in Cuba, and they want to visit their homeland one more time - if they can find a way.
    10/12/2022
  • Uprooted, Ep. 7: Crime and Adversity
    Some Mariel refugees made questionable decisions while adjusting to life in the Midwest in the 1980s. They've all faced discrimination. And all of them have tried to move forward as their pasts continue to haunt them.
    10/12/2022
  • Uprooted, Ep. 6: Becoming a Wisconsinite
    The Cubans who immigrated to the United States during the Mariel Boatlift have left Fort McCoy. Some found homes in Wisconsin and got jobs. Some started families. But first, they had to find sponsors.
    10/12/2022
  • Uprooted, Ep. 5: A New Home at Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy was one of four U.S. military installations that housed Cuban refugees after the Mariel Boatlift in 1980. Almost 15,000 Cubans lived there that summer and fall while waiting to connect with family members or find sponsors.
    10/12/2022
  • Uprooted, Ep. 4: The Mariel Boatlift
    People who left Cuba to come to the United States as part of the Mariel Boatlift in 1980 share their experiences of traveling across the sea and their first memories stepping ashore in Florida.
    10/12/2022

About WPR Reports

"WPR Reports" features in-depth investigations from Wisconsin Public Radio. The current season, "Uprooted," retraces the experiences of the nearly 15,000 Cuban refugees who were sent to Wisconsin's Fort McCoy after the Mariel Boatlift in 1980 and examines the lives of those who have made Wisconsin home. It debuts in October 2022.
