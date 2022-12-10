"WPR Reports" features in-depth investigations from Wisconsin Public Radio. The current season, "Uprooted," retraces the experiences of the nearly 15,000 Cuban ...
Uprooted, Ep. 8: Cuba is Calling
The Cuban exiles who arrived in Wisconsin in 1980 as part of the Mariel Boatlift have become family to one another. They are Wisconsinites. But their hearts remain in Cuba, and they want to visit their homeland one more time - if they can find a way.
10/12/2022
Uprooted, Ep. 7: Crime and Adversity
Some Mariel refugees made questionable decisions while adjusting to life in the Midwest in the 1980s. They've all faced discrimination. And all of them have tried to move forward as their pasts continue to haunt them.
10/12/2022
Uprooted, Ep. 6: Becoming a Wisconsinite
The Cubans who immigrated to the United States during the Mariel Boatlift have left Fort McCoy. Some found homes in Wisconsin and got jobs. Some started families. But first, they had to find sponsors.
10/12/2022
Uprooted, Ep. 5: A New Home at Fort McCoy
Fort McCoy was one of four U.S. military installations that housed Cuban refugees after the Mariel Boatlift in 1980. Almost 15,000 Cubans lived there that summer and fall while waiting to connect with family members or find sponsors.
10/12/2022
Uprooted, Ep. 4: The Mariel Boatlift
People who left Cuba to come to the United States as part of the Mariel Boatlift in 1980 share their experiences of traveling across the sea and their first memories stepping ashore in Florida.
