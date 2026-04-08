A challenge to Wisconsin’s abortion ban could already be making its way to the state Supreme Court. The law was first passed in 1849 and went back into effect last […]

A challenge to Wisconsin’s abortion ban could already be making its way to the state Supreme Court. The law was first passed in 1849 and went back into effect last […]

About WPR Reports

About WPR Reports

About WPR Reports

"WPR Reports" features in-depth investigations from Wisconsin Public Radio. The current project is an audio documentary, "How We Got Here: Abortion in Wisconsin Since 1849," which examines Wisconsin's abortion ban, how it came to be and how Wisconsinites have lived with and without it since.