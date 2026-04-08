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26 episodes
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About WPR Reports
"WPR Reports" features in-depth investigations from Wisconsin Public Radio. The current project is an audio documentary, "How We Got Here: Abortion in Wisconsin Since 1849," which examines Wisconsin's abortion ban, how it came to be and how Wisconsinites have lived with and without it since.Podcast website
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