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Material Matters With SEC Chairman Paul Atkins
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Latest episode
5 episodes
- In Episode 4, Chairman Paul Atkins and the SEC’s Chief Accountant, Kurt Hohl, discuss how accounting and auditing strengthen investor confidence. They also discussed artificial intelligence, the importance of materiality in financial reporting, and efforts to align global accounting standards.
Watch, listen, and subscribe for more conversations on regulatory action, free markets, and the future of capital formation.
The views expressed in this podcast are, as applicable, those of the Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or Kurt Hohl. These views do not necessarily represent the views of the full Commission or SEC staff.
- In Episode 3, Chairman Paul Atkins and the Director of the Office of Investor Education and Assistance, John Moses, discuss the SEC’s efforts to help Americans invest wisely, avoid fraud, and build long-term financial security.
Watch, listen, and subscribe for more conversations on regulatory action, free markets, and the future of capital formation.
The views expressed in this podcast are, as applicable, those of the Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or Director John Moses. These views do not necessarily represent the views of the full Commission or SEC staff.
- In Episode 2, Chairman Paul Atkins sits down with the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, Jim Moloney, to discuss the future of SEC disclosure rules, public company reporting requirements, and the growing need to modernize decades-old regulatory frameworks.
Watch, listen, and subscribe for more conversations on regulatory action, free markets, and the future of capital formation.
The views expressed in this podcast are, as applicable, those of the Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or Director Jim Moloney. These views do not necessarily represent the views of the full Commission or SEC staff.
- In Episode 2, Chairman Paul Atkins sits down with the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, Jim Moloney, to discuss the future of SEC disclosure rules, public company reporting requirements, and the growing need to modernize decades-old regulatory frameworks.
Watch, listen, and subscribe for more conversations on regulatory action, free markets, and the future of capital formation.
The views expressed in this podcast are, as applicable, those of the Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or Director Jim Moloney. These views do not necessarily represent the views of the full Commission or SEC staff.
- For this inaugural episode, Chairman Paul Atkins sits down with two of the strongest forces behind the policy, strategy, and productivity that drive the SEC’s mission forward every day—SEC Commissioners Mark Uyeda and Hester Peirce. Topics of the discussion include the paths that led them to the agency, what they’ve accomplished so far, and the exciting work still ahead.
The views expressed in this podcast are, as applicable, those of the Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or Commissioners Mark Uyeda or Hester Peirce. These views do not necessarily represent the views of the full Commission or SEC staff.
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About Material Matters With SEC Chairman Paul Atkins
The work at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission impacts everyday investors, business owners, and even entire economies. Yet for many, the SEC remains something of a mystery. In the SEC’s new podcast, Material Matters, Chairman Paul Atkins hosts conversations with leading experts, breaking down the complexities of financial regulation and advancing a free-market agenda.Podcast website
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