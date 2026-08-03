Behind Closed Doors: Corruption in Democracies

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27 episodes
- President Trump entered office promising a historic breakthrough with Iran. Instead, the United States finds itself in a costly war with no clear end in sight. Despite moments of optimism for diplomacy, fighting persists, raising difficult questions about why Washington has repeatedly failed to escape decades of conflict with Tehran.
Why has it proven so difficult for successive administrations—Republican and Democratic alike—to replace confrontation with diplomacy? What political and strategic forces keep pulling the United States back toward conflict? And what does the current war mean for America's interests, the Middle East, and the years ahead?
In this episode of Pivotal States, Christopher Chivvis is joined by Robert Malley of Yale University's Jackson School, a lead U.S. negotiator for the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, and Carnegie's Stephen Wertheim to examine these questions.
- For decades, the U.S.-Israel relationship has been one of the closest partnerships in American foreign policy. Today, that relationship is under immense strain. Israel's brutal response to the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack and the costs of the war on Iran have fueled serious questions about the wisdom of continued U.S. support for Israel. The growing gap between American and Israeli interests is becoming harder than ever to ignore.
So, is this a turning point in the U.S.-Israel relationship? If so, what changes are actually possible? What leverage does Washington have over Israel, and why has it been so reluctant to use it?
On this episode of Pivotal States, Christopher Chivvis is joined by Matt Duss, Executive Vice President at the Center for International Policy, and Aaron David Miller of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace to discuss whether America is ready to reset its relationship with Israel, and what that reset might look like.
- For decades, U.S. policy toward North Korea has been organized around a single objective: denuclearization. Yet despite sanctions, diplomatic initiatives, and pressure campaigns, Pyongyang has continued to expand its nuclear arsenal while deepening its ties with Russia and China.
Christopher Chivvis speaks to Dr. Victor Cha, one of the world's leading experts on North Korea, to examine how America became trapped in a failing strategy and what a more realistic U.S. policy might look like.
- Germany is the key power in Europe today. The future of the continent—and America's relations with it—will hinge on decisions made in Berlin. Yet the relationship is under mounting strain amid the war with Iran, President Trump's claims on Greenland, and possible withdrawals of U.S. troops from Germany. Has longstanding trust between Washington and Berlin been irreparably broken? What can Germany and America do to capitalize on shared interests in the future? Is it even worth trying?
Christopher Chivvis speaks with Sophia Besch, Senior Fellow in the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
- In Washington, policymakers frame competition with China as a zero-sum contest for power. But does slowing China’s progress actually benefit Americans—or is it a fool’s errand? What might a more stable future for U.S.-China relations look like, and what would it take to achieve it?
In this episode of Pivotal States, Christopher S. Chivvis speaks with Jessica Chen Weiss, the David M. Lampton Professor of China Studies at Johns Hopkins SAIS and author of the forthcoming book, What China Wants: And What it Means for the World to unpack the most significant bilateral relationship in the world today. They discuss what each side wants from the other and explore what framework the United States should adopt to manage relations going forward.
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About Pivotal States
In a fragmented and transactional world, the United States faces a host of challenges. To meet the moment, Washington needs new habits of statecraft, the courage to make difficult trade-offs, and the wisdom to work with a diverse array of global partners. The American Statecraft’s Pivotal States podcast series focuses on key nations that present strategic challenges and opportunities for the United States. Through these conversations, we aim to pave the way for a foreign policy equipped to navigate the mid-21st century.Podcast website
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