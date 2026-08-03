Behind Closed Doors: Corruption in Democracies

For decades, the U.S.-Israel relationship has been one of the closest partnerships in American foreign policy. Today, that relationship is under immense strain. Israel's brutal response to the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack and the costs of the war on Iran have fueled serious questions about the wisdom of continued U.S. support for Israel. The growing gap between American and Israeli interests is becoming harder than ever to ignore.



So, is this a turning point in the U.S.-Israel relationship? If so, what changes are actually possible? What leverage does Washington have over Israel, and why has it been so reluctant to use it?



On this episode of Pivotal States, Christopher Chivvis is joined by Matt Duss, Executive Vice President at the Center for International Policy, and Aaron David Miller of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace to discuss whether America is ready to reset its relationship with Israel, and what that reset might look like.