Introduction to Behind Closed Doors: Corruption in Democracies
7/17/2023
Episode 1: If Men Were Angels, We Wouldn't Need Government
What is corruption in democracies? How has it changed over time? And, in what forms does it emerge in our society today? Episode 1, 'If Men Were Angels, We Wouldn't Need Government,' answers these questions through the lens of case studies in the United States, including the political scandal of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, U.S. Supreme Court decisions that have eroded controls on influence-peddling, and other frequent tools used by leaders and groups to receive preferential treatment in the U.S. system of government.
About Behind Closed Doors: Corruption in Democracies
Behind Closed Doors: Corruption in Democracies is a three-part podcast series exploring the fallout of corruption scandals on democracies around the world. Produced and narrated by Heewon Park, a James C. Gaither junior fellow, the series examines whether political scandals and anticorruption movements could become opportunities to strengthen democracy or whether they do more harm, as well as the lasting impacts they have had—for better or for worse.