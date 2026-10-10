Dr. Ed Weir (Former Social Security Manager) & Ari Parker (Chapter Medicare) lead a LIVE Q&A to help you and your family get all the benefits YOU paid for!! Originally recorded live with Restream.

Will you get Trump’s $90 Medicare payment—or are you left out? The announced one-time Medicare premium rebate comes with eligibility rules, and having Medicare does not automatically mean you qualify. Join Dr. Ed Weir, former Social Security District Manager and Medicaid specialist, to learn who qualifies, who is excluded, when payments are expected, and how to check your eligibility or payment status. Before you assume your money is missing, understand the difference between a direct deposit, a mailed check, and not qualifying for this payment. Bring your questions to the LIVE Q&A. What have you heard about the $90 Medicare payment? Tell us in the comments—without sharing personal or banking information. More resources: https://24Help.org #Medicare #Trump #MedicarePayment Originally recorded live with Restream.

Why should saving money or getting married put your benefits at risk? Some Social Security and SSI rules create financial consequences that people never see coming. Join Dr. Ed Weir, former Social Security District Manager and Medicare/Medicaid specialist, as he breaks down five frustrating laws that can reduce payments, block eligibility, or leave families without money they were counting on. Learn which rules could affect you, what exceptions matter, and what to check before making a costly decision. We’ll clearly distinguish Social Security retirement and family benefits from Supplemental Security Income (SSI). Bring your questions to the LIVE Q&A. Which rule do you think Congress should change first? More resources: https://24Help.org #SocialSecurity #SSI #DrEdWeir Originally recorded live with Restream.

Will taking a job shrink your Social Security check—or could working help it grow? The answer depends on your age, earnings, and which benefit you receive. Join Dr. Ed Weir, former Social Security District Manager, as he explains five ways work can affect your benefits. Learn what to check before taking a job, increasing your hours, or returning to work after retirement or disability. We’ll cover retirement earnings limits, benefit recalculations, disability work protections, and SSI’s separate income rules—without confusing temporary withholding with a permanent benefit reduction. Whether you receive retirement, SSDI, or SSI, understand which rules apply to you and what changes you need to report. Bring your questions to the LIVE Q&A. Are you working while receiving benefits—or thinking about it? Tell us in the comments. More resources: https://24Help.org #SocialSecurity #WorkingWhileRetired #SSDI #SSI Originally recorded live with Restream.

About Dr Ed Weir Show

About Dr Ed Weir Show

About Dr Ed Weir Show