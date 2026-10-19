The Power Hour is a weekly podcast that discusses the day’s most interesting energy and environmental policy issues with leading national experts. High fuel prices remain top of mind for most Americans. Whether it’s the price at the pump or at the grocery store, energy costs impact us all. Luckily, the United States is blessed with some of the most abundant energy resources in the world and one source of that energy that we often don’t think about is off our shores. Yet this energy safely and reliably helps fuel our modern economy every single day. But more could be done. Join Jack for an extraordinarily informative conversation with Erik Milito, President, National Ocean Industries Association about not only how much these resources contribute to America’s fuel supply but also how this resource could be expanded. Erik paints a fascinating picture about the resource and the broad economic impact the industry has across the nation.



You can learn more about Erik here and NOIA here.



Also check out this great report that NOIA (along with the American Petroleum Institute) just released: Expanding South-Central Gulf of America Could Deliver New Energy Supply and Strengthen Security.



And don’t forget to drop us a line at thepowerhour@heritage.org!



Get Jack’s book, Nuclear Revolution, and our documentary about nuclear energy, Powering America. Thank you for listening and please don’t forget to subscribe and help us to spread the word.