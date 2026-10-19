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37 episodes
- The Power Hour is a weekly podcast where host Jack Spencer invites leading energy and environment policy experts to discuss the days most pressing issues. Informative and entertaining, the Power Hour gives listeners the opportunity to be a fly on the wall for no holds barred conversations that are sure to educate as well as, just maybe, put a smile on your face. Today’s episode dives deep into the emerging story of nuclear energy’s revival. We want to find out if the headlines reflect the reality? Join Jack for a fascinating discussion about this topic with Power Hour alum, Sean Lawrie, founding partner, Lumerra. Sean has spent a career in the nuclear industry and today works to find operational efficiencies to make nuclear more competitive. During the episode, Sean talks about lessons we can learn from past efforts to revive nuclear energy and how they can be applied today.
You can learn more about Sean here and his company Lumerra here.
Let us know what you think at thepowerhour@heritage.org!
Get Jack’s book, Nuclear Revolution, and our documentary about nuclear energy, Powering America. Thank you for listening and please don’t forget to subscribe and help us to spread the word.
- The Power Hour is a weekly podcast that discusses the day’s most interesting energy and environmental policy issues with leading national experts and today that issue is data centers and energy use. The headlines are filled with energy and environment news but what is the story behind the story? Jack invites energy policy insider, Washington Times columnist, former Trump admin official, Power Hour alum, and President of MWR Strategies Mike Mckenna to discuss what’s really behind the headlines. Between his polling data and contacts, few (OK, no) people in Washington have better contacts in government and a closer eye on what the people are thinking than Mike. Mike and Jack discuss everything from global warming policy, including how the left uses the courts to advance their agenda, fuel efficiency standards, gas prices, and a host of other issues on today’s podcast. If you want to know what’s really going on with energy policy, you will want to check this one out.
You can learn more about Mike here and check out his column here.
Let us know what you think at thepowerhour@heritage.org!
Get Jack’s book, Nuclear Revolution, and our documentary about nuclear energy, Powering America. Thank you for listening and please don’t forget to subscribe and help us to spread the word.
- The Power Hour is a weekly podcast that discusses the day’s most interesting energy and environmental policy issues with leading national experts and today that issue is data centers and energy use. Love ‘em or hate ‘em, everyone has an opinion on data centers. As with any discussion of national importance, the facts are quickly overtaken by opinion and rhetoric, and the result is frustration by everyone. On this episode, Jack invites Meta’s Director, Public Policy for the Executive Branch, Dustin Carmack to shine some light on the situation. Neither Jack nor Dustin shy away from the hard questions. Check out the podcast to find out what is revealed.
For an independent analysis of data center’s impact on electricity prices, check out this report by the Institute For Energy Research here.
Let us know what you think at thepowerhour@heritage.org!
Get Jack’s book, Nuclear Revolution, and our documentary about nuclear energy, Powering America. Thank you for listening and please don’t forget to subscribe and help us to spread the word.
Why Offshore Energy Development is Critical to America’s Energy Future | Erik Milito09/28/2026 | 55 mins.The Power Hour is a weekly podcast that discusses the day’s most interesting energy and environmental policy issues with leading national experts. High fuel prices remain top of mind for most Americans. Whether it’s the price at the pump or at the grocery store, energy costs impact us all. Luckily, the United States is blessed with some of the most abundant energy resources in the world and one source of that energy that we often don’t think about is off our shores. Yet this energy safely and reliably helps fuel our modern economy every single day. But more could be done. Join Jack for an extraordinarily informative conversation with Erik Milito, President, National Ocean Industries Association about not only how much these resources contribute to America’s fuel supply but also how this resource could be expanded. Erik paints a fascinating picture about the resource and the broad economic impact the industry has across the nation.
You can learn more about Erik here and NOIA here.
Also check out this great report that NOIA (along with the American Petroleum Institute) just released: Expanding South-Central Gulf of America Could Deliver New Energy Supply and Strengthen Security.
And don’t forget to drop us a line at thepowerhour@heritage.org!
Get Jack’s book, Nuclear Revolution, and our documentary about nuclear energy, Powering America. Thank you for listening and please don’t forget to subscribe and help us to spread the word.
- The Power Hour is a weekly podcast that discusses the day’s most interesting energy and environmental policy issues with leading national experts. Record high diesel prices are affecting all Americans as these costs increase prices throughout the economy. Some have begun calling for a ban on diesel fuel exports in response. Though tempting, such a policy shift could leave the United States worse off in the future. Join us for a special Power Hour episode with gas and oil market expert and Heritage Foundation Executive Vice President, Derrick Morgan to understand why banning diesel exports could come with significant unintended consequences. So what can be done to lower prices? Check out this special episode to find out.
See The Heritage Foundation’s statement in the ban, including quotes from Derrick, here.
And don’t forget to drop us a line at thepowerhour@heritage.org!
Get Jack’s book, Nuclear Revolution, and our documentary about nuclear energy, Powering America. Thank you for listening and please don’t forget to subscribe and help us to spread the word.
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About The Power Hour
The Center for Energy, Climate, and Environment’s (CECE) Power Hour, hosted by Jack Spencer, brings together leading experts to discuss a wide range of timely and critical issues in energy, climate, and the environment. If you support unleashing abundant and affordable domestic energy, combatting climate alarmism, and advancing environmental policy that respects federalism, property rights, and sound science, then The Power Hour is a must-listen program.Podcast website
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