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Municipal - the Code of Chicago

Al Scorch
Government
Municipal - the Code of Chicago
Latest episode

1 episodes

  • Municipal - the Code of Chicago

    Municipal - Code of Chicago - Ep 1 - Chapter 10-28 - Structures On and Under Public Ways - 10-28-010- Permission Required

    05/06/2026 | 3 mins.
    In the debut episode of Al Scorch's long awaited Chicago accented sleep podcast, Scorch begins his intrepid journey of reading the entire municipal code of Chicago section by section over the course of as many episodes are needed. This podcast is intended for sleep and does not constitute legal advice.
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About Municipal - the Code of Chicago
Al Scorch reads aloud the entire Chicago Municipal Code. Each episode is a different chapter section of the city's legal code covering the building code, items in the public way, business licensing, and more. Great for sleep. 
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