Farm policy expert Dr. Joe Outlaw from Texas A&M University joins the latest episode of Keep America Growing to discuss the basics of U.S. farm policy and how crop insurance fits into the mix.
14:36
Episode 12: This Holiday Season, Much to be Thankful For – Much to Think About
The holiday season is a time for reflection, gratitude, and planning for the future – themes that inspired this episode of Keep America Growing.
8:19
Episode 11: The Presidential Election and a Strong Public-Private Partnership
If November's election taught us anything, it’s that everyday Americans expect real economic results in difficult times. Hear how crop insurance delivered just that for rural economies during the recent hurricanes and how the industry plans to work with the incoming Trump administration.
6:02
Episode 10: U.S. Farmers Make History, Help Fund Their Own Safety Net
In the latest episode of Keep America Growing, travel back in time to learn about the history of farm policy, and how U.S. farmers are making history today by helping to fund their own safety net.
5:16
Episode 9: Crop Insurance Has a Permanent Place in U.S. Farm Policy
What happens to crop insurance if a new Farm Bill can’t be worked out? That’s the topic of this episode of Keep America Growing, a monthly podcast all about crop insurance.