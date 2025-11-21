About Squaring the Circle

Squaring the Circle digs into the fascinating cerebral world of force management and other areas of interest. This podcast explores the processes and systems in force management. It also dives into strategy, warfighting, and changes to the character of war – all things that a force manager needs familiarity with. So, join me with experts and leaders wherever you are in time and space while we look at the challenges and opportunities in today's environmentViews are solely my own and do not reflect those of other individuals or organizations Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.