How the Army Runs with Professor Louis Yuengert and Professor Bob Bradford, Army War College
1:02:08
Accelerating Battlefield Technology with Peter Newell, BMNT
For access to Peter's publication:+ https://uncommonleadership.substack.com/p/the-pentagon-finally-killed-its-bureaucratic+ https://uncommonleadership.substack.com/p/why-the-speed-and-forged-acts-alone
The Changing Character of War, Leadership, and Doctrine with LTG (R) Beagle
LTG (R) Beagle is the author of the recent publication - When the Map Runs Out: Values, Judgement, and Clarity in Uncertain TimesOrder a copy today:https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G1ZGH76J?ref=cm_sw_r_ffobk_cso_sms_apin_dp_QBGC4QJWB7QA2R64SERB&ref_=cm_sw_r_ffobk_cso_sms_apin_dp_QBGC4QJWB7QA2R64SERB&social_share=cm_sw_r_ffobk_cso_sms_apin_dp_QBGC4QJWB7QA2R64SERB&bestFormat=true
Ghost in the Machine with Michael Ferguson
For access to the article: https://tnsr.org/2025/03/ghost-in-the-machine-coming-to-terms-with-the-human-core-of-unmanned-war/
Global Force Management and EXORDs with Krista Auchenbach
For access to the report: https://www.csis.org/analysis/ode-exord-why-execute-orders-should-matter-more-they-do
Squaring the Circle digs into the fascinating cerebral world of force management and other areas of interest. This podcast explores the processes and systems in force management. It also dives into strategy, warfighting, and changes to the character of war – all things that a force manager needs familiarity with. So, join me with experts and leaders wherever you are in time and space while we look at the challenges and opportunities in today's environmentViews are solely my own and do not reflect those of other individuals or organizations