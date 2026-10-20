Skip to content
Radio Logo
PodcastsGovernmentUnreasonable Expectations: A 4th Amendment Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Unreasonable Expectations: A 4th Amendment Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Unreasonable Expectations: A 4th Amendment Podcast

James O. Ruane
Government
Unreasonable Expectations: A 4th Amendment Podcast
Latest episode

17 episodes

  • Unreasonable Expectations: A 4th Amendment Podcast

    Unreasonable Expectations: Week Ending "October 19, 2026"

    10/19/2026 | 18 mins.
    This week's Fourth Amendment decisions from the federal circuit courts, covered case by case.United States v. Antoine Cook
    United States v. James Bost
    United States v. Terrance Louis
    Ruane DUI and Criminal Defense Attorneys provides statewide criminal defense representation throughout Connecticut. We gladly accept referrals of criminal and DUI defense cases.
    Fairfield and New Haven Counties: 203-925-9200
    Hartford County and Eastern Connecticut: 860-925-9200
    Online at ruaneattorneys.com
    This podcast is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Attorney Jay Ruane, Juris 415988 is responsible for the content of this advertisement.

    Sponsored by The Criminal Mastermind. Learn more at thecriminalmastermind.com.
    This podcast is produced using AI to write and narrate summaries of published appellate decisions. It is for informational purposes only, is not legal advice, and may contain errors. Always read the full opinion before relying on anything discussed here.
  • Unreasonable Expectations: A 4th Amendment Podcast

    Unreasonable Expectations: Week Ending "October 12, 2026"

    10/12/2026 | 18 mins.
    This week's Fourth Amendment decisions from the federal circuit courts, covered case by case.United States v. David Negrete
    United States v. Goddard
    United States v. Wahhaj
    Ruane DUI and Criminal Defense Attorneys provides statewide criminal defense representation throughout Connecticut. We gladly accept referrals of criminal and DUI defense cases.
    Fairfield and New Haven Counties: 203-925-9200
    Hartford County and Eastern Connecticut: 860-925-9200
    Online at ruaneattorneys.com
    This podcast is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Attorney Jay Ruane, Juris 415988 is responsible for the content of this advertisement.

    Sponsored by The Criminal Mastermind. Learn more at thecriminalmastermind.com.
    This podcast is produced using AI to write and narrate summaries of published appellate decisions. It is for informational purposes only, is not legal advice, and may contain errors. Always read the full opinion before relying on anything discussed here.
  • Unreasonable Expectations: A 4th Amendment Podcast

    Unreasonable Expectations: Week Ending "October 5, 2026"

    10/05/2026 | 6 mins.
    This week's Fourth Amendment decisions from the federal circuit courts, covered case by case.United States v. Acevedo
    Ruane DUI and Criminal Defense Attorneys provides statewide criminal defense representation throughout Connecticut. We gladly accept referrals of criminal and DUI defense cases.
    Fairfield and New Haven Counties: 203-925-9200
    Hartford County and Eastern Connecticut: 860-925-9200
    Online at ruaneattorneys.com
    This podcast is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Attorney Jay Ruane, Juris 415988 is responsible for the content of this advertisement.

    Sponsored by The Criminal Mastermind. Learn more at thecriminalmastermind.com.
    This podcast is produced using AI to write and narrate summaries of published appellate decisions. It is for informational purposes only, is not legal advice, and may contain errors. Always read the full opinion before relying on anything discussed here.
  • Unreasonable Expectations: A 4th Amendment Podcast

    Unreasonable Expectations: Week Ending "September 28, 2026"

    09/28/2026 | 12 mins.
    This week's Fourth Amendment decisions from the federal circuit courts, covered case by case.United States v. Gary Howard
    Kerron Andrews v. Baltimore City Police Department
    Ruane DUI and Criminal Defense Attorneys provides statewide criminal defense representation throughout Connecticut. We gladly accept referrals of criminal and DUI defense cases.
    Fairfield and New Haven Counties: 203-925-9200
    Hartford County and Eastern Connecticut: 860-925-9200
    Online at ruaneattorneys.com
    This podcast is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Attorney Jay Ruane, Juris 415988 is responsible for the content of this advertisement.

    Sponsored by The Criminal Mastermind. Learn more at thecriminalmastermind.com.
    This podcast is produced using AI to write and narrate summaries of published appellate decisions. It is for informational purposes only, is not legal advice, and may contain errors. Always read the full opinion before relying on anything discussed here.
  • Unreasonable Expectations: A 4th Amendment Podcast

    Unreasonable Expectations: Week Ending "September 21, 2026"

    09/21/2026 | 24 mins.
    This week's Fourth Amendment decisions from the federal circuit courts, covered case by case.United States v. Kevan Carter Gibbs, II
    United States v. Alisigwe
    United States v. Davone Walker
    United States v. Jackson
    Ruane DUI and Criminal Defense Attorneys provides statewide criminal defense representation throughout Connecticut. We gladly accept referrals of criminal and DUI defense cases.
    Fairfield and New Haven Counties: 203-925-9200
    Hartford County and Eastern Connecticut: 860-925-9200
    Online at ruaneattorneys.com
    This podcast is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Attorney Jay Ruane, Juris 415988 is responsible for the content of this advertisement.

    Sponsored by The Criminal Mastermind. Learn more at thecriminalmastermind.com.
    This podcast is produced using AI to write and narrate summaries of published appellate decisions. It is for informational purposes only, is not legal advice, and may contain errors. Always read the full opinion before relying on anything discussed here.
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About Unreasonable Expectations: A 4th Amendment Podcast
The Fourth Amendment is having the fight of its life, and every week Unreasonable Expectations breaks down the search and seizure decisions that landed while you were in court. Host Jay Ruane, criminal defense trial lawyer and founder of The Criminal Mastermind, surveys the newest rulings from courts across the country, calls out the wins you can put to work in a case that same day, and flags the losses that could reach your pending files and reshape your case theory. No ivory tower. Plain language, real doctrine, and takeaways you can carry straight into your next suppression hearing. Built for working criminal defense lawyers, and for anyone who cares about where the line between you and the government gets drawn. New episodes every Monday.
Government

Listen to Unreasonable Expectations: A 4th Amendment Podcast, Optimist Economy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.25.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Built: 10/22/2026 - 10:59:25 AM
A company fromMADSACK