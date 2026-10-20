Unreasonable Expectations: A 4th Amendment Podcast

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17 episodes
- This week's Fourth Amendment decisions from the federal circuit courts, covered case by case.United States v. Antoine Cook
United States v. James Bost
United States v. Terrance Louis
Ruane DUI and Criminal Defense Attorneys provides statewide criminal defense representation throughout Connecticut. We gladly accept referrals of criminal and DUI defense cases.
Fairfield and New Haven Counties: 203-925-9200
Hartford County and Eastern Connecticut: 860-925-9200
Online at ruaneattorneys.com
This podcast is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Attorney Jay Ruane, Juris 415988 is responsible for the content of this advertisement.
Sponsored by The Criminal Mastermind. Learn more at thecriminalmastermind.com.
This podcast is produced using AI to write and narrate summaries of published appellate decisions. It is for informational purposes only, is not legal advice, and may contain errors. Always read the full opinion before relying on anything discussed here.
- This week's Fourth Amendment decisions from the federal circuit courts, covered case by case.United States v. David Negrete
United States v. Goddard
United States v. Wahhaj
Ruane DUI and Criminal Defense Attorneys provides statewide criminal defense representation throughout Connecticut. We gladly accept referrals of criminal and DUI defense cases.
Fairfield and New Haven Counties: 203-925-9200
Hartford County and Eastern Connecticut: 860-925-9200
Online at ruaneattorneys.com
This podcast is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Attorney Jay Ruane, Juris 415988 is responsible for the content of this advertisement.
Sponsored by The Criminal Mastermind. Learn more at thecriminalmastermind.com.
This podcast is produced using AI to write and narrate summaries of published appellate decisions. It is for informational purposes only, is not legal advice, and may contain errors. Always read the full opinion before relying on anything discussed here.
- This week's Fourth Amendment decisions from the federal circuit courts, covered case by case.United States v. Acevedo
Ruane DUI and Criminal Defense Attorneys provides statewide criminal defense representation throughout Connecticut. We gladly accept referrals of criminal and DUI defense cases.
Fairfield and New Haven Counties: 203-925-9200
Hartford County and Eastern Connecticut: 860-925-9200
Online at ruaneattorneys.com
This podcast is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Attorney Jay Ruane, Juris 415988 is responsible for the content of this advertisement.
Sponsored by The Criminal Mastermind. Learn more at thecriminalmastermind.com.
This podcast is produced using AI to write and narrate summaries of published appellate decisions. It is for informational purposes only, is not legal advice, and may contain errors. Always read the full opinion before relying on anything discussed here.
- This week's Fourth Amendment decisions from the federal circuit courts, covered case by case.United States v. Gary Howard
Kerron Andrews v. Baltimore City Police Department
Ruane DUI and Criminal Defense Attorneys provides statewide criminal defense representation throughout Connecticut. We gladly accept referrals of criminal and DUI defense cases.
Fairfield and New Haven Counties: 203-925-9200
Hartford County and Eastern Connecticut: 860-925-9200
Online at ruaneattorneys.com
This podcast is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Attorney Jay Ruane, Juris 415988 is responsible for the content of this advertisement.
Sponsored by The Criminal Mastermind. Learn more at thecriminalmastermind.com.
This podcast is produced using AI to write and narrate summaries of published appellate decisions. It is for informational purposes only, is not legal advice, and may contain errors. Always read the full opinion before relying on anything discussed here.
- This week's Fourth Amendment decisions from the federal circuit courts, covered case by case.United States v. Kevan Carter Gibbs, II
United States v. Alisigwe
United States v. Davone Walker
United States v. Jackson
Ruane DUI and Criminal Defense Attorneys provides statewide criminal defense representation throughout Connecticut. We gladly accept referrals of criminal and DUI defense cases.
Fairfield and New Haven Counties: 203-925-9200
Hartford County and Eastern Connecticut: 860-925-9200
Online at ruaneattorneys.com
This podcast is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Attorney Jay Ruane, Juris 415988 is responsible for the content of this advertisement.
Sponsored by The Criminal Mastermind. Learn more at thecriminalmastermind.com.
This podcast is produced using AI to write and narrate summaries of published appellate decisions. It is for informational purposes only, is not legal advice, and may contain errors. Always read the full opinion before relying on anything discussed here.
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About Unreasonable Expectations: A 4th Amendment Podcast
The Fourth Amendment is having the fight of its life, and every week Unreasonable Expectations breaks down the search and seizure decisions that landed while you were in court. Host Jay Ruane, criminal defense trial lawyer and founder of The Criminal Mastermind, surveys the newest rulings from courts across the country, calls out the wins you can put to work in a case that same day, and flags the losses that could reach your pending files and reshape your case theory. No ivory tower. Plain language, real doctrine, and takeaways you can carry straight into your next suppression hearing. Built for working criminal defense lawyers, and for anyone who cares about where the line between you and the government gets drawn. New episodes every Monday.
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