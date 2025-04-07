Episode 1 - Welcome to the Bay!

Welcome to Dub Dynasty, the limited podcast series that covers the behind the scenes story of the Golden State Warriors dynastic four championship run over the last ten years, and looks ahead to the next chapter in their incredible journey as the Warriors continue to push for success during the 2025 season. In Episode 1, host Israel Gutierrez talks about why the Run TMC Warriors were his introduction to NBA basketball as a kid, and how a franchise that last won a title in 1975 begins to put the pieces together to form one of the greatest teams ever. We dive deep into the draft day drama that nearly resulted in Steph Curry never becoming a Warrior, and we hear from inside the organization about why many felt Steph wouldn't reach Super-Star level success.