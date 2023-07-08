EP 1 - Drinks On Us with @rosemcmahonn & @sincerely.ryleigh. Episode 1 of Drinks On Us is a deep dive into all things friendship. Rose & Ry talk about the importance of close friends, fostering friendship, friendship breakups, toxic friends, & so much more. Tune in for special segments including Sip & Spill, What’s In Our Cart, & The Girls Room. Sit back with your favorite beverage and relax, because the drinks are on us!
Follow Rose & Ry on Instagram & Tiktok: @rosemcmahonn @sincerely.ryleigh
Follow @drinksonuspod on Instagram & TikTok to stay up to date on our Happy Hours!
For business inquiries: [email protected]