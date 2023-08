Welcome to Drinks On Us

INTRO - Drinks On Us with @rosemcmahonn & @sincerely.ryleigh. The premiere episode of Drinks On Us is an introduction to Rose & Ry, going over what you can expect from this girls night podcast. Rose and Ry have been best friends for over 22 years & have done all things in life together. They want to share their friendship, memories, experiences and advice as they navigate balance and adulthood! Grab your favorite drinks it’s going to be a fun ride…so sit back and relax, because the drinks are on us! Follow Rose & Ry on Instagram & Tiktok: @rosemcmahonn @sincerely.ryleigh Follow @drinksonuspod on Instagram & TikTok to stay up to date on our Happy Hours! For business inquiries: [email protected]