Eva, Sophia and Olga Karpman
The Dream Big Podcast is a family-friendly kids podcast inspiring kids (and adults!) to pursue their passions in life and take action to make their dreams a rea... More
Kids & FamilyEducation for Kids
The Dream Big Podcast is a family-friendly kids podcast inspiring kids (and adults!) to pursue their passions in life and take action to make their dreams a rea... More

Available Episodes

  • DB 353: Pancake Power: The Secret Recipe for Life-Changing Habits Revealed!
    🌟Big Dreamers, in this episode (https://dreambigpodcast.com/353), we're serving up a scrumptious stack of habit-building goodness 📚 that'll help you succeed in school, sports, and anything else you want to achieve.  In this delightfully inspiring episode of the Dream Big Podcast for kids and adults alike, your hosts, Sophia and Olga Karpman, share the incredible power of "pancake stacking" 🥞 your habits. They will share how it can help you develop a growth mindset and reach your goals faster than ever before. Today you also will dive into the fascinating world of habits and discover why they're our secret superpowers 💪,and how you can use them to transform your life. Learn from a delightful story about Roxy and her journey to build a habit pancake stack that leads to a tasty adventure in the Flapjack Forest.🌳 This family-friendly podcast is perfect for kids and parents who want to level up their habits and reach for the stars! ✨So, get your forks and appetite ready, and let's dig into this mouthwatering episode filled with humor, inspiration, and valuable life lessons.   Subscribe to the Dream Big Podcast on iTunes, and let's embark on this deliciouse adventure together! 🎧🥳 Click here to listen!   Links mentioned in this episode: DB 328 - How To Break Bad Habits (And Build Good Ones!) DB 280: Small Habits, BIG Results! DB 263: A Genius Trick To Build Great Habits! DB 058: Sports Nutritionist Melissa Hartwig On How To Create Lifelong Healthy Habits Rate, Review, & Follow on Apple Podcasts “Love it! We want more - I was looking for an educational show for myself and our family and found you guys! Will be listening every week now and looking forward to more interviews ❤️”please consider rating and reviewing our show! This helps us support more Big Dreamers — just like you — move toward the life they desire for their family. Click here, scroll to the bottom, tap to rate with five stars, and select “Write a Review.” Then be sure to let us know what you loved most about the episode! Also, if you haven’t done so already, follow the podcast. We will be adding a bunch of bonus episodes to the feed and, if you’re not following, there’s a good chance you’ll miss out.  Join us on Social: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dreambigpodcast/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@dreambig.podcast Tik-Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dreambigpodcast Twitter: https://twitter.com/dreambigpod Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dreambigpodcast #kidspodcast #familypodcast #kidslearn #kidslearn #dreambigpodcast #habits #kidshabits #howtochangehabits #kidpodcaster #audioforkids #homeschooling #homeschool #roadtrip #roadtripstory #storypodcast #storiesforkids #sophiakarpman #evakarpman #olgakarpman #kidsinterviews #audio #audiokidsstories #inspiring #inspiringkids #motivational #motivationalaudio #kidentrepreneurs #kidsbooks #kidslearning #kidsapp #kidsempowerment #girlstory #kidspersonaldevelopment #personalgrowth #enterpreneur #moneymatters #moneymatter #podcaster #podcastshow #howtopodcast  
    5/1/2023
    20:16
  • DB 352: 🎶🌟The Power of Music with GRAMMY® Winner Luke McEndarfer! By Eva Karpman.
    In this fun episode of the Dream Big Podcast, a must-listen for kids and families, host Eva Karpman interviews the GRAMMY® Award-winning conductor Luke McEndarfer. https://dreambigpodcast.com/352 As one of the most influential figures in the choral world, Luke's career is marked by groundbreaking innovation, artistic creativity, and musical excellence. Currently, he serves as the Artistic Director, President, and CEO of the National Children's Chorus, one of the fastest-growing and most successful youth arts organizations in the United States. His collaborations include work with renowned musical ensembles and artists, such as the Los Angeles Philharmonic, American Youth Symphony, Los Angeles Master Chorale, and many more. In this captivating conversation, you'll discover: How Luke's passion for music led him to extraordinary heights 🎵 The story behind the founding of the National Children's Chorus 🎼 The transformative power of music, and its impact on health and well-being 🌈 The best advice Luke would give to his 9-year-old self Luke shares thought-provoking quotes that will encourage you to think beyond music as entertainment and consider it a therapy for people of all ages. Don't miss this episode with Eva Karpman and Luke McEndarfer, where they dive into the world of music and personal growth. Listen now. 🎧🥳 Also, if you haven’t done so already, follow the podcast and subscribe. We will be adding a bunch of bonus episodes to the feed and, if you’re not following, there’s a good chance you’ll miss out. Follow now!   Links mentioned in this episode: https://nationalchildrenschorus.com/ https://www.youtube.com/@dreambig.podcast   Join us on Social: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dreambigpodcast/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@dreambig.podcast Tik-Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dreambigpodcast Twitter: https://twitter.com/dreambigpod Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dreambigpodcast     
    4/24/2023
    26:45
  • DB 351: 🐶🐱 Pawsitive Pals: How Pets Help Us Dream Big and Grow! 💫
    Hey there, Big Dreamers! Get ready for a tail-waggin' good time with the latest episode of the Dream Big Podcast, hosted by Sophia Karpman and Olga Karpman! In "Pawsitive Pals: How Pets Help Us Dream Big and Grow!", we'll unleash our inner animal lovers and explore the amazing bond between humans and pets. 🐾🎉 https://dreambigpodcast.com/351 Whether you're on a road trip with the family or snuggling up at home, this kids podcast is the perfect way to dive into the fascinating world of our furry friends. We'll share heartwarming stories, reveal surprising ways pets help us grow, and even have a few laughs along the way! 🐶🐱 Join the best podcast for kids and animal lovers, and discover how pets can teach valuable lessons about empathy, responsibility, and nurturing. Together, we'll chase our dreams and grow into the best version of ourselves! 🌟🐾 So, subscribe to the Dream Big Podcast on iTunes, and let's embark on this pawsome adventure together! 🎧🥳 And if you rate and review the show, it would be the biggest gift to us! We love hearing from our Big Dreamers and your 5 STAR REVIEW  helps us improve and reach more listeners like you. So, please take a moment to leave a review on Apple Podcasts and let us know what you loved most about the episode.  Scroll to the bottom, tap to rate with five stars, and select “Write a Review.” Then be sure to let us know what you loved most about the episode! Also, if you haven’t done so already, follow the podcast. We will be adding a bunch of bonus episodes to the feed and, if you’re not following, there’s a good chance you’ll miss out.    Rate, Review, & Follow on Apple Podcasts. https://dreambigpodcast.com/itunes Scroll to the bottom, tap to rate with five stars, and select “Write a Review.” Then be sure to let us know what you loved most about the episode! Also, if you haven’t done so already, follow the podcast. We will be adding a bunch of bonus episodes to the feed and, if you’re not following, there’s a good chance you’ll miss out. Follow now! Links mentioned in this episode : 🐔 Shakira's Spa Day! 🧖‍♀️ Pampering Our Feathered Friend in Style ✨ DB 124: The Chicken & The Eagle Story — Why You Should Choose Friends Who Are Also Big Dreamers!  DB 179: 2 Important Life Lessons We Can Learn From My Chickens!   Join us on Social: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dreambigpodcast/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@dreambig.podcast Tik-Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dreambigpodcast Twitter: https://twitter.com/dreambigpod Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dreambigpodcast #familypodcast #kidslearn #kidslearn #kidspodcast #dreambigpodcast #whoisforkids #kidpodcaster #audioforkids #homeschooling #homeschool #roadtrip #roadtripsongs #sophiakarpman #evakarpman #olgakarpman #kidsinterviews #audio #audiokidsstories  #insparing #inspiringkids #motivational #motivationalaudio #kidentrepreneurs #kidsbooks #kidslearning #kidsapp #animallover #kidsempowerment #girlstory #kidspersonaldevelopment #personaldevelopment #personalgrowth  #podcaster #podcastshow #animalandkids #friendship  
    4/17/2023
    26:16
  • DB 350: The Power of Persistence: Sophia’s Journey to 50 Episodes and Beyond
    Big Dreamers, get ready to celebrate a big milestone in this 350th episode of the Dream Big Podcast! Join our witty and talented host, Sophia Karpman, and her Mom Olga as they reflect on the journey of the past year. Sophia has recorded an impressive 50 episodes, and in this milestone episode, she shares some of the most valuable lessons she's learned in the past year of podcasting. With her signature humor and practical advice, Sophia offers insights that would be invaluable to young entrepreneurs who are dreaming big. She discusses the process of podcasting and her involvement in it, from researching topics and outlining episodes to recording solo episodes and collaborating with fellow podcasters. Sophia's advice to other big dreamers who want to start their own podcast or business is to just go for it, have fun, ask for help, and never forget to dream big. And the celebration doesn't stop there - we're also giving away gifts to some lucky listeners. Tune in to this episode because you never know, you may hear your name! Enjoy the show and keep dreaming big!  Rate, Review, & Follow on Apple Podcasts. Scroll to the bottom, tap to rate with five stars, and select “Write a Review.” Then be sure to let us know what you loved most about the episode! Also, if you haven’t done so already, follow the podcast. We will be adding a bunch of bonus episodes to the feed and, if you’re not following, there’s a good chance you’ll miss out. Follow now! Links mentioned in this episode: Join The Dream Big Academy WaitList  DB #349: Money Matters: How Kids Can Earn Their Own Cash. Part 2 DB #338 “Money Matters: Changing Limiting Beliefs About Money” Part 1  101 Business Ideas For Kids. The Ultimate Resource for Young Entrepreneurs (Ages 6-14)   Join us on Social Media Channels: Instagram  Youtube Tik-Tok Twitter Facebook
    4/10/2023
    18:29
  • DB 349: Money Matters: 💸 How Kids Can Earn Their Own Cash. Part 2
    In today's episode of the Dream Big Podcast, Sophia and Olga continued their 💸 Money Matters  series with part 2 where they discussed how kids can make their own money and come up with their own business ideas.  The episode includes tips and strategies on how kids can approach creating their unique business idea while gaining confidence in their abilities. It is a unique blend of their personal entrepreneurial experiences and knowledge that they gained from interviews with famous guests on the Dream Big Podcast such as billionaires Mark Cuban and Naveen Jain, among others.  The goal of this episode is to provide step-by-step instructions and 101 Business Ideas For Kids, to help them come up with an idea that can bring them extra cash or even make them a millionaire one day. You never know! We hope that many of the listeners will become famous and rich like Elon Musk or Bill Gates someday. It all started with just an idea, right?   So go ahead, download our FREE playbook of  101 Business Ideas For Kids, listen to the entire episode, and share it with friends and family. Enjoy!" Love and Dream Big! P.S If you missed the Money Matters part 1, we highly recommend that you listen to it first. Also stay tuned, as we will be working hard to create the third part for you soon, which will be all about smart savings and spending. So SUBSCRIBE for more exciting content! Resources: DB #172: $200 in 2 Hours Selling Hot Chocolate!! Here’s the SECRET to  how we did it. DB #338: “Money Matters: Changing Limiting Beliefs About Money” Part 1 101 Business Ideas For Kids. The Ultimate Resource for Young Entrepreneurs (Ages 6-14)  
    4/3/2023
    17:01

About Dream Big Podcast for Kids

The Dream Big Podcast is a family-friendly kids podcast inspiring kids (and adults!) to pursue their passions in life and take action to make their dreams a reality. Your hosts Eva Karpman (currently 13-years-old in the 8th grade), Sophia Karpman (currently 7-years-old in 2nd grade) and mom Olga Karpman interview world-class performers who do what they love and live their dreams each and every day. Eva and Sophia also do solo episodes where they answers questions from our audience and discusses personal development principles. The Dream Big Podcast’s short 15-20 minute format makes for the perfect length to listen to an episode in the car with your kids. Subscribe and together we can inspire each other to dream big and take action. To get to the podcast website, cut and paste the link DreamBigPodcast.com into your browser. Get ready to DREAM BIG!
