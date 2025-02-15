Disgraceful with Grace O'Malley

Disgraceful Trailer

Coming to you from the Big Apple, it’s DisGRACEful! Each week Grace O’Malley is joined by a fellow comedian as they audition to become her Disgraceful co-host. Through a series of questions, conversations, and deep dives into Grace’s favorite comedians’ lives, she’ll determine if they have what it takes to hold the permanent spot next to her. Throughout the episode, Grace and her guest will surely reach their daily bit quota—it’s a comedy podcast for crying out loud! Aided by her sister and HR department head Nora O’Malley, Grace will spend time every episode navigating the week’s qualms, breaking news and just about everything else crammed inside her brain.