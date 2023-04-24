Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Behind The Scenes Podcast is a funny, lighthearted, honest podcast brought to you by three girls who enjoy discussing current topics and keeping it real. Yo... More

Available Episodes

  • BTS | EP.116 - “It’s a Lifestyle Hun”
    Welcome to the Behind the Scenes podcast! Make sure you subscribe to our channel and share this episode with your friends and family if you enjoyed it! This week we talked about the pressure we have faced to own luxury pieces and drive expensive cars. Where does this pressure come from? To hear what we think tune into the episode. 0:00 Dilemma: "My sister-in-law never wants to pay for anything" 37:55 BTS Playlist - Song of the Week 41:20 Luxury living. "It's a lifestyle hun" Connect with us: TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@btspod_ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/btspod_/ Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/btspod_ To send us a dilemma, please email: [email protected] Different ways to watch/listen: https://linktr.ee/BTSpod_
    6/5/2023
    1:17:40
  • BTS | EP.115 - “I’m Jealous of My Bestfriend’s Relationship”
    Welcome to the Behind The Scenes podcast! Make sure you subscribe to our channel! This week we just vibed and spoke about the beauty of having a good friend in your life but also the pain of friendship heartbreak. Connect with us: TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@btspod_ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/btspod_/ Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/btspod_ To send us a dilemma, please email: [email protected] Different ways to watch/listen: https://linktr.ee/BTSpod_
    5/22/2023
    1:17:50
  • BTS | EP.114 - Do Men and Women Really Understand Each Other? ft SBLIVE
    Welcome to the Behind The Scenes podcast featuring SBLive! Make sure you subscribe to our channel! This week we discussed: 0:00 “My bestfriend sent my man a special birthday message" 23:50 Intro w/SBLive 49:35 BTS Playlist - Song of the Week 54:40 Do men and women really understand each other? Connect with us: TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@btspod_ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/btspod_/ Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/btspod_ Connect with SBLive: Youtube:    / @sbliveldn   Instagram: https://instagram.com/sbliveldn?igshi... TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sbliveldn To send us a dilemma, please email: [email protected] Different ways to watch/listen: https://linktr.ee/BTSpod_
    5/15/2023
    2:02:22
  • BTS l EP.113 - Does Living In Essex Mean I’m Not “Black”?
    Welcome to the Behind The Scenes podcast! Make sure you subscribe to our channel! This week we discussed: 0:00 “My husband hides my things from me as a joke” 13:43 BTS Playlist - Song of the Week 24:14 Growing up in Essex Connect with us: TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@btspod_ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/btspod_/ Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/btspod_ To send us a dilemma, please email: [email protected] Different ways to watch/listen: https://linktr.ee/BTSpod_
    5/9/2023
    1:19:34
  • BTS l EP.112 - Why do men switch up on women? ft Topical Juice
    Welcome to the Behind The Scenes podcast! This week we discussed: 0:00 “My boyfriend accidentally saw I have £188k saved” 26:25 BTS Playlist - Song of the Week 33:40 Why do men switch up on women? TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@btspod_ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/btspod_/ Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/btspod_ Different ways to watch/listen: https://linktr.ee/BTSpod_ Cam’s YouTube: https://youtube.com/@TopicalJuice #btspodcast #bts
    4/24/2023
    1:17:28

About BTSPodcast

The Behind The Scenes Podcast is a funny, lighthearted, honest podcast brought to you by three girls who enjoy discussing current topics and keeping it real. You can expect new episodes every Monday, brought to you by your Hosts: Beatrice, Instagram: @_Beaakins; Tammy, Instagram: @TammyMontero; and Sharon, Instagram: @Sharonodu_ Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BTSPod_ and use #BTSPod on Twitter to stay involved in the conversation, or you can email us your dilemmas here: [email protected]
