BTS | EP.116 - “It’s a Lifestyle Hun”
Welcome to the Behind the Scenes podcast!
This week we talked about the pressure we have faced to own luxury pieces and drive expensive cars. Where does this pressure come from? To hear what we think tune into the episode.
0:00 Dilemma: "My sister-in-law never wants to pay for anything"
37:55 BTS Playlist - Song of the Week
41:20 Luxury living. "It's a lifestyle hun"
6/5/2023
1:17:40
BTS | EP.115 - “I’m Jealous of My Bestfriend’s Relationship”
Welcome to the Behind The Scenes podcast!
This week we just vibed and spoke about the beauty of having a good friend in your life but also the pain of friendship heartbreak.
5/22/2023
1:17:50
BTS | EP.114 - Do Men and Women Really Understand Each Other? ft SBLIVE
Welcome to the Behind The Scenes podcast featuring SBLive!
This week we discussed:
0:00 “My bestfriend sent my man a special birthday message"
23:50 Intro w/SBLive
49:35 BTS Playlist - Song of the Week
54:40 Do men and women really understand each other?
5/15/2023
2:02:22
BTS l EP.113 - Does Living In Essex Mean I’m Not “Black”?
Welcome to the Behind The Scenes podcast!
This week we discussed:
0:00 “My husband hides my things from me as a joke”
13:43 BTS Playlist - Song of the Week
24:14 Growing up in Essex
5/9/2023
1:19:34
BTS l EP.112 - Why do men switch up on women? ft Topical Juice
Welcome to the Behind The Scenes podcast!
This week we discussed:
0:00 “My boyfriend accidentally saw I have £188k saved”
26:25 BTS Playlist - Song of the Week
33:40 Why do men switch up on women?
