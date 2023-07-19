Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Full Reveal (Part 2)

The countdown to Halloween Horror Nights 2023 has officially begun! Kari and David welcome the creative team behind Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort to dish on all the gory details for this years event.In part 2, you'll learn about some of the original content haunted houses coming to Halloween Horror Nights created from the twisted minds of our Entertainment team.Be sure to listen to all three parts of this reveal episode to not miss a dreadful detail!