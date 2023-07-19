Welcome to the official podcast of Universal Destinations and Experiences. Hosts Kari and David deliver expert tips, recommendations, and overviews of Universal...
Halloween Horror Nights Haunted Tales - Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horror
Discover Universal presents, Halloween Horror Nights: Haunted Tales.An anthology series exploring the stories behind Halloween Horror Nights chilling original creations.An immortal creature recounts the malevolent rise of a horror icon, tracing a path of carnage through decades of evil events. In a story that threads its way throughout Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights 2023.Here is "Dr. Oddfellow's Collection of Horror."
7/28/2023
25:21
Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Full Reveal (Part 3)
The countdown to Halloween Horror Nights 2023 has officially begun! Kari and David welcome the creative team behind Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort to dish on all the gory details for this years event.In part 3, you'll learn about the scarezones coming to Halloween Horror Nights this year.Be sure to listen to all three parts of this reveal episode to not miss a dreadful detail!
7/28/2023
14:02
Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Full Reveal (Part 2)
The countdown to Halloween Horror Nights 2023 has officially begun! Kari and David welcome the creative team behind Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort to dish on all the gory details for this years event.In part 2, you'll learn about some of the original content haunted houses coming to Halloween Horror Nights created from the twisted minds of our Entertainment team.Be sure to listen to all three parts of this reveal episode to not miss a dreadful detail!
7/28/2023
13:31
Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Full Reveal (Part 1)
The countdown to Halloween Horror Nights 2023 has officially begun! Kari and David welcome the creative team behind Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort to dish on all the gory details for this years event. In part 1, you'll hear some of the haunted houses coming to Halloween Horror Nights based on favorite movies, shows and video games.Be sure to listen to all three parts of this reveal episode to not miss a dreadful detail!
7/28/2023
23:05
Illumination's Minion Cafe at Universal Studios Florida
Prepare your taste buds as you sit back and listen with your ear buds! David and Kari get a chance to learn about some of the first details about the food offerings at Illumination's Minion Land. Chef Robert Martinez Jr. walks them through the debut menu items at Illumination's Minion Cafe, and how the Research and Development team brought the amazing flavors of these incredible movies to life!
Welcome to the official podcast of Universal Destinations and Experiences. Hosts Kari and David deliver expert tips, recommendations, and overviews of Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood to help you plan your next vacation to the parks. You'll hear insider insights from special guests, sneak peeks of exclusive experiences, stories behind your favorite attractions, and Kari and David will bring the mics along as they venture into the parks to experience the destinations for themselves.Get ready to Discover Universal!