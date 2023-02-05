entry 18-being in a relationship as a strong, independent, ambitious, Latina with Karen Parada and Stephanie Arnouk

Today I am joined by my gorgeous friends, Stephanie and Karen to discuss all about navigating a relationship as a jefa woman!!!! Hope you enjoyyyyyyy! Con amor, Celia <33333 To listen to part ONE please go to Steph's podcast: all things, con amor Intro music by my good friend Keith! Hope you enjoy. Con amor siempre, Celia <333