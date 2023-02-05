life, love, and the ultimate expression of the inner workings of my brain
lovely cover artwork by Margaux Steele: @mxsketchies
More
Available Episodes
5 of 20
entry 20-maybe life is patient...after all
And maybe it's okay to be patient with yourself <3
Con amor siempre, Celia <333
P.S. MY POETRY BOOKS ARE NOW AVAILABLE!
PAPERBACKS: https://www.amazon.com/diary-romantica-vol-lovers-forgotten/dp/B0BXNF2KVG/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1678847036&sr=8-1
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0CCCXC2D6?ref_=dbs_m_mng_rwt_calw_tpbk_1&storeType=ebooks&qid=1690761319&sr=8-1
EBOOK 1: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVJNJT5C?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_X6EQXE760BZGFVZYCQFD
EBOOK 2: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVJNWFWW?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_AJACS2GFXRM3E9JZM011
Find my other socials here!: https://linktr.ee/powerhouseofthecel
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/diaryofaromantica/message
8/30/2023
25:30
entry 19-break up with your overthinking
Oh how I missed this....
Con amor siempre, Celia <333
P.S. MY POETRY BOOKS ARE NOW AVAILABLE!
PAPERBACKS: https://www.amazon.com/diary-romantica-vol-lovers-forgotten/dp/B0BXNF2KVG/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1678847036&sr=8-1
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0CCCXC2D6?ref_=dbs_m_mng_rwt_calw_tpbk_1&storeType=ebooks&qid=1690761319&sr=8-1
EBOOK 1: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVJNJT5C?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_X6EQXE760BZGFVZYCQFD
EBOOK 2: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVJNWFWW?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_AJACS2GFXRM3E9JZM011
Find my other socials here!: https://linktr.ee/powerhouseofthecel
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/diaryofaromantica/message
8/27/2023
30:33
entry 18-being in a relationship as a strong, independent, ambitious, Latina with Karen Parada and Stephanie Arnouk
Today I am joined by my gorgeous friends, Stephanie and Karen to discuss all about navigating a relationship as a jefa woman!!!! Hope you enjoyyyyyyy! Con amor, Celia <33333
To listen to part ONE please go to Steph's podcast: all things, con amor
Intro music by my good friend Keith! Hope you enjoy. Con amor siempre, Celia <333
MY POETRY BOOKS ARE NOW AVAILABLE!
PAPERBACK: https://www.amazon.com/diary-romantica-vol-lovers-forgotten/dp/B0BXNF2KVG/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1678847036&sr=8-1
EBOOK 1: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVJNJT5C?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_X6EQXE760BZGFVZYCQFD
EBOOK 2: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVJNWFWW?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_AJACS2GFXRM3E9JZM011
Find my other socials here!: https://linktr.ee/powerhouseofthecel
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/diaryofaromantica/message
5/2/2023
52:49
entry 17-overwhelmed lately by immense feeling
Intro music by my good friend Keith! Hope you enjoy. Con amor siempre, Celia <333
MY POETRY BOOKS ARE NOW AVAILABLE!
PAPERBACK: https://www.amazon.com/diary-romantica-vol-lovers-forgotten/dp/B0BXNF2KVG/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1678847036&sr=8-1
EBOOK 1: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVJNJT5C?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_X6EQXE760BZGFVZYCQFD
EBOOK 2: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVJNWFWW?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_AJACS2GFXRM3E9JZM011
Find my other socials here!: https://linktr.ee/powerhouseofthecel
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/diaryofaromantica/message
4/17/2023
18:49
entry 16-why you should be your own standard
Intro music by my good friend Keith! Hope you enjoy. Con amor siempre, Celia <333
MY POETRY BOOKS ARE NOW AVAILABLE!
PAPERBACK: https://www.amazon.com/diary-romantica-vol-lovers-forgotten/dp/B0BXNF2KVG/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1678847036&sr=8-1
EBOOK 1: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVJNJT5C?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_X6EQXE760BZGFVZYCQFD
EBOOK 2: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVJNWFWW?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_AJACS2GFXRM3E9JZM011
Find my other socials here!: https://linktr.ee/powerhouseofthecel
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/diaryofaromantica/message