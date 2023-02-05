Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
Open app
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to diary of a romantica in the App
Listen to diary of a romantica in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
diary of a romantica

diary of a romantica

Podcast diary of a romantica
Podcast diary of a romantica

diary of a romantica

celia martínez
add
life, love, and the ultimate expression of the inner workings of my brain lovely cover artwork by Margaux Steele: @mxsketchies
More
Arts
life, love, and the ultimate expression of the inner workings of my brain lovely cover artwork by Margaux Steele: @mxsketchies
More

Available Episodes

5 of 20
  • entry 20-maybe life is patient...after all
    And maybe it's okay to be patient with yourself <3 Con amor siempre, ⁠⁠⁠Celia⁠⁠⁠ <333 P.S. MY POETRY BOOKS ARE NOW AVAILABLE! PAPERBACKS: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.amazon.com/diary-romantica-vol-lovers-forgotten/dp/B0BXNF2KVG/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1678847036&sr=8-1⁠⁠⁠ ⁠https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0CCCXC2D6?ref_=dbs_m_mng_rwt_calw_tpbk_1&storeType=ebooks&qid=1690761319&sr=8-1⁠ EBOOK 1: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVJNJT5C?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_X6EQXE760BZGFVZYCQFD⁠⁠⁠ EBOOK 2: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVJNWFWW?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_AJACS2GFXRM3E9JZM011⁠⁠⁠ Find my other socials here!: ⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/powerhouseofthecel --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/diaryofaromantica/message
    8/30/2023
    25:30
  • entry 19-break up with your overthinking
    Oh how I missed this.... Con amor siempre, ⁠⁠Celia⁠⁠ <333 P.S. MY POETRY BOOKS ARE NOW AVAILABLE! PAPERBACKS: ⁠⁠https://www.amazon.com/diary-romantica-vol-lovers-forgotten/dp/B0BXNF2KVG/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1678847036&sr=8-1⁠⁠ https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0CCCXC2D6?ref_=dbs_m_mng_rwt_calw_tpbk_1&storeType=ebooks&qid=1690761319&sr=8-1 EBOOK 1: ⁠⁠https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVJNJT5C?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_X6EQXE760BZGFVZYCQFD⁠⁠ EBOOK 2: ⁠⁠https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVJNWFWW?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_AJACS2GFXRM3E9JZM011⁠⁠ Find my other socials here!: ⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/powerhouseofthecel --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/diaryofaromantica/message
    8/27/2023
    30:33
  • entry 18-being in a relationship as a strong, independent, ambitious, Latina with Karen Parada and Stephanie Arnouk
    Today I am joined by my gorgeous friends, Stephanie and Karen to discuss all about navigating a relationship as a jefa woman!!!! Hope you enjoyyyyyyy! Con amor, Celia <33333 To listen to part ONE please go to Steph's podcast: all things, con amor Intro music by my good friend ⁠⁠Keith⁠⁠! Hope you enjoy. Con amor siempre, ⁠⁠Celia⁠⁠ <333 MY POETRY BOOKS ARE NOW AVAILABLE! PAPERBACK: ⁠⁠https://www.amazon.com/diary-romantica-vol-lovers-forgotten/dp/B0BXNF2KVG/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1678847036&sr=8-1⁠⁠ EBOOK 1: ⁠⁠https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVJNJT5C?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_X6EQXE760BZGFVZYCQFD⁠⁠ EBOOK 2: ⁠⁠https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVJNWFWW?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_AJACS2GFXRM3E9JZM011⁠⁠ Find my other socials here!: ⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/powerhouseofthecel --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/diaryofaromantica/message
    5/2/2023
    52:49
  • entry 17-overwhelmed lately by immense feeling
    Intro music by my good friend ⁠Keith⁠! Hope you enjoy. Con amor siempre, ⁠Celia⁠ <333 MY POETRY BOOKS ARE NOW AVAILABLE! PAPERBACK: ⁠https://www.amazon.com/diary-romantica-vol-lovers-forgotten/dp/B0BXNF2KVG/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1678847036&sr=8-1⁠ EBOOK 1: ⁠https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVJNJT5C?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_X6EQXE760BZGFVZYCQFD⁠ EBOOK 2: ⁠https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVJNWFWW?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_AJACS2GFXRM3E9JZM011⁠ Find my other socials here!: ⁠https://linktr.ee/powerhouseofthecel --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/diaryofaromantica/message
    4/17/2023
    18:49
  • entry 16-why you should be your own standard
    Intro music by my good friend Keith! Hope you enjoy. Con amor siempre, Celia <333 MY POETRY BOOKS ARE NOW AVAILABLE! PAPERBACK: https://www.amazon.com/diary-romantica-vol-lovers-forgotten/dp/B0BXNF2KVG/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1678847036&sr=8-1 EBOOK 1: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVJNJT5C?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_X6EQXE760BZGFVZYCQFD EBOOK 2: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVJNWFWW?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_AJACS2GFXRM3E9JZM011 Find my other socials here!: https://linktr.ee/powerhouseofthecel --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/diaryofaromantica/message
    3/15/2023
    34:18

More Arts podcasts

About diary of a romantica

life, love, and the ultimate expression of the inner workings of my brain lovely cover artwork by Margaux Steele: @mxsketchies
Podcast website

Listen to diary of a romantica, What Should I Read Next? and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

diary of a romantica

diary of a romantica

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store