Diabetes Core Update – July 2023

Diabetes Core Update is a monthly podcast that presents and discusses the latest clinically relevant articles from the American Diabetes Association’s four science and medical journals – Diabetes, Diabetes Care, Clinical Diabetes, and Diabetes Spectrum. Each episode is approximately 25 minutes long and presents 5-6 recently published articles from ADA journals. Intended for practicing physicians and health care professionals, Diabetes Core Update discusses how the latest research and information published in journals of the American Diabetes Association are relevant to clinical practice and can be applied in a treatment setting. This issue: 1. Long-term effect of intensive lifestyle intervention on cardiometabolic risk factors and microvascular complications in patients with diabetes in real-world clinical practice: a 10-year longitudinal study 2. Comparison of seven popular structured dietary programmes and risk of mortality and major cardiovascular events in patients at increased cardiovascular risk: systematic review and network meta-analysis 3. Beverage consumption and mortality among adults with type 2 diabetes: prospective cohort study 4. Higher Severe Mental Illness and Type 2 Diabetes Outcomes and Complications 5. High Prevalence of NASH and Advanced Fibrosis in Type 2 Diabetes: A Prospective Study of 330 Outpatients Undergoing Liver Biopsies for Elevated ALT 6. COVID-19 to Blame? Trends of Incidence and Sex Ratio in Youth-Onset Type 2 Diabetes For more information about each of ADA’s science and medical journals, please visit www.diabetesjournals.org. Presented by: Neil Skolnik, M.D., Professor of Family and Community Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University; Associate Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Abington Jefferson Health John J. Russell, M.D., Professor of Family and Community Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University; Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Chair-Department of Family Medicine, Abington Jefferson Health