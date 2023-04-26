Diabetes Core Update is a monthly podcast that presents and discusses the latest clinically relevant articles from the American Diabetes Association’s four scie...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 99
Diabetes Core Update – August 2023
Diabetes Core Update is a monthly podcast that presents and discusses the latest clinically relevant articles from the American Diabetes Association’s four science and medical journals – Diabetes, Diabetes Care, Clinical Diabetes, and Diabetes Spectrum. Each episode is approximately 25 minutes long and presents 5-6 recently published articles from ADA journals. Intended for practicing physicians and health care professionals, Diabetes Core Update discusses how the latest research and information published in journals of the American Diabetes Association are relevant to clinical practice and can be applied in a treatment setting. This issue will review: 1. Long-term Weekly Icodec versus Daily Glargine U100 in Type 2 Diabetes without Previous Insulin 2. Triple – Hormone-Receptor Agonist Retatrutide for Obesity — A Phase 2 Trial 3. Effects of Tirzepatide Versus Insulin Glargine on Cystatin C–Based Kidney Function 4. Relationship Among Diabetes, Obesity, and Cardiovascular Disease Phenotypes Complications 5. Tirzepatide Once Weekly for the Treatment of Obesity in People with Type 2 Diabetes (SURMOUNT-2): a Phase 3 Trial For more information about each of ADA’s science and medical journals, please visit www.diabetesjournals.org. Presented by: Neil Skolnik, M.D., Professor of Family and Community Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University; Associate Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Abington Jefferson Health John J. Russell, M.D., Professor of Family and Community Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University; Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Chair-Department of Family Medicine, Abington Jefferson Health
7/26/2023
38:51
Diabetes Core Update – July 2023
Diabetes Core Update is a monthly podcast that presents and discusses the latest clinically relevant articles from the American Diabetes Association’s four science and medical journals – Diabetes, Diabetes Care, Clinical Diabetes, and Diabetes Spectrum. Each episode is approximately 25 minutes long and presents 5-6 recently published articles from ADA journals. Intended for practicing physicians and health care professionals, Diabetes Core Update discusses how the latest research and information published in journals of the American Diabetes Association are relevant to clinical practice and can be applied in a treatment setting. This issue: 1. Long-term effect of intensive lifestyle intervention on cardiometabolic risk factors and microvascular complications in patients with diabetes in real-world clinical practice: a 10-year longitudinal study 2. Comparison of seven popular structured dietary programmes and risk of mortality and major cardiovascular events in patients at increased cardiovascular risk: systematic review and network meta-analysis 3. Beverage consumption and mortality among adults with type 2 diabetes: prospective cohort study 4. Higher Severe Mental Illness and Type 2 Diabetes Outcomes and Complications 5. High Prevalence of NASH and Advanced Fibrosis in Type 2 Diabetes: A Prospective Study of 330 Outpatients Undergoing Liver Biopsies for Elevated ALT 6. COVID-19 to Blame? Trends of Incidence and Sex Ratio in Youth-Onset Type 2 Diabetes For more information about each of ADA’s science and medical journals, please visit www.diabetesjournals.org. Presented by: Neil Skolnik, M.D., Professor of Family and Community Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University; Associate Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Abington Jefferson Health John J. Russell, M.D., Professor of Family and Community Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University; Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Chair-Department of Family Medicine, Abington Jefferson Health
6/30/2023
31:20
Diabetes Core Update – June 2023
Diabetes Core Update is a monthly podcast that presents and discusses the latest clinically relevant articles from the American Diabetes Association’s four science and medical journals – Diabetes, Diabetes Care, Clinical Diabetes, and Diabetes Spectrum. Each episode is approximately 25 minutes long and presents 5-6 recently published articles from ADA journals. Intended for practicing physicians and health care professionals, Diabetes Core Update d iscusses how the latest research and information published in journals of the American Diabetes Association are relevant to clinical practice and can be applied in a treatment setting. This issue will review: 1. Bempedoic Acid and Cardiovascular Outcomes in Statin-Intolerant Patients 2. Cardiovascular and Renal Benefits of Novel Diabetes Drugs by Baseline Cardiovascular Risk: A Systematic Review 3. Deintensifying Diabetes Medications for Older Adults With Type 2 Diabetes 4. Higher Neighborhood Drivability Is Associated With a Higher Diabetes Risk in Younger Adults 5. Quantifying the Relationship Between Physical Activity Energy Expenditure and Incident Type 2 Diabetes: A Prospective Cohort Study 6. Weekly Glycemic Control Over Multiple Decades and Dementia Risk in People With Type 2 Diabetes For more information about each of ADA’s science and medical journals, please visit www.diabetesjournals.org. Presented by: Neil Skolnik, M.D., Professor of Family and Community Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University; Associate Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Abington Jefferson Health John J. Russell, M.D., Professor of Family and Community Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University; Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Chair-Department of Family Medicine, Abington Jefferson Health
6/8/2023
30:43
Special Edition: The Importance of Nutrient-Dense Diets – May 2023
In this special episode of Diabetes Core Update, Dr. Neil Skolnik is joined by Nikki Ford, PhD, and Lizz Hanna, MS, RDN, CDCES, to discuss the importance of a nutrient-dense diet for diabetes management and risk reduction. Discussions center around the scientific evidence supporting nutrient-rich eating patterns, why nutrients like unsaturated fats and fiber are beneficial, how foods like fresh avocado can support positive health outcomes, and best practices and approaches for helping patients implement sustainable dietary changes. Presented by: Neil Skolnik, MD, Professor of Family and Community Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University; Associate Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Abington Jefferson Health Nikki Ford, PhD, Senior Director of Nutrition, Avocado Nutrition Center Lizz Hanna, MS, RDN, CDCES, Director of Nutrition, American Diabetes Association® This special series is made possible by Fresh Avocados—Love One Today®. Love One Today is a leading source of the healthiest reasons and tastiest ways to enjoy fresh avocados. A science-based resource, it provides turnkey solutions that make it easy for health care professionals to stay on top of the latest research and confidently recommend avocados. For more science-backed resources, research and recipes visit LoveOneToday.com/healthprofessionals.
5/23/2023
41:34
Diabetes Core Update – May 2023
Diabetes Core Update is a monthly podcast that presents and discusses the latest clinically relevant articles from the American Diabetes Association’s four science and medical journals – Diabetes, Diabetes Care, Clinical Diabetes, and Diabetes Spectrum. Each episode is approximately 25 minutes long and presents 5-6 recently published articles from ADA journals. Intended for practicing physicians and health care professionals, Diabetes Core Update discusses how the latest research and information published in journals of the American Diabetes Association are relevant to clinical practice and can be applied in a treatment setting. This issue will review: 1. Cardiovascular Safety in Type 2 Diabetes With Sulfonylureas as Second-Line Drugs 2. Noninvasive Hypoglycemia Detection in People With Diabetes Using Smartwatch Data 3. Trial of Hybrid Closed-Loop Control in Young Children with Type 1 Diabetes 4. Safety and efficacy of an oral insulin (Capsulin) in patients with early-stage type 2 diabetes 5. Once-Weekly Basal Insulin Fc Demonstrated Similar Glycemic Control to Once-Daily Insulin Degludec in Insulin-Naive Patients With Type 2 Diabetes: A Phase 2 Randomized Control Trial 6. Recommended and Prevalent Use of Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists and Sodium–Glucose Cotransporter-2 Inhibitors in a National Population-Based Sample For more information about each of ADA’s science and medical journals, please visit: www.diabetesjournals.org. Presented by: Neil Skolnik, M.D., Professor of Family and Community Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University; Associate Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Abington Jefferson Health John J. Russell, M.D., Professor of Family and Community Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University; Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Chair-Department of Family Medicine, Abington Jefferson Health
Diabetes Core Update is a monthly podcast that presents and discusses the latest clinically relevant articles from the American Diabetes Association’s four science and medical journals – Diabetes, Diabetes Care, Clinical Diabetes, and Diabetes Spectrum. Each episode is approximately 15 minutes long and presents 5-6 recently published articles from ADA journals.
Intended for practicing physicians and health care professionals, Diabetes Core Update discusses how the latest research and information published in journals of the American Diabetes Association are relevant to clinical practice and can be applied in a treatment setting.
For more information about each of ADA’s science and medical journals, please visit www.diabetesjournals.org .
Presented by:
Neil Skolnik, M.D. , Professor of Family and Community Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University; Associate Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Abington Jefferson Health
John J. Russell, M.D., Clinical Professor of Family and Community Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University; Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Chair-Department of Family Medicine, Abington Jefferson Health