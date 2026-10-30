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DeltaPi | دلتاپی

Farzad Fakhrizadeh
BusinessScience
DeltaPi | دلتاپی
Latest episode

8 episodes

  • DeltaPi | دلتاپی

    جهان چطور مساله تورم را حل کرد؟ هدف‌گذاری تورمی

    10/29/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    Got something to say to this podcast? Send a voicemail, and you might hear yourself on the next episode!
    در این قسمت می‌خوایم در مورد هدف‌گذاری تورمی یا اینفلیشن تارگتینگ صحبت کنیم. رژیم پولی‌ای که امروز اکثر کشورهای جهان دارن ازش استفاده می‌کنن
  • DeltaPi | دلتاپی

    قانون تعدیل کشاورزی: مردم گرسنه بودند و دولت غذا را از بین می‌برد

    10/22/2026 | 46 mins.
    Got something to say to this podcast? Send a voicemail, and you might hear yourself on the next episode!
    در این قسمت به یکی از مناقشه برانگیزترین قوانین تاریخ یعنی agricultural adjustment act می‌پردازیم
  • DeltaPi | دلتاپی

    ابرتورم مجارستان، داستانی در مورد اعتماد

    10/15/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    Got something to say to this podcast? Send a voicemail, and you might hear yourself on the next episode!
    آدرس سایت بشیر هم اینه i-phone.ir
    توی این قسمت می‌خوایم ببینیم چی شد که تورم بزرگ مجارستان به ابرتورم تبدیل شد
  • DeltaPi | دلتاپی

    برنارد میداف; کلاهبردارها شبیه چیزی نیستند که ما فکر می‌کنیم

    10/08/2026 | 50 mins.
    Got something to say to this podcast? Send a voicemail, and you might hear yourself on the next episode!
    این اپیزود در مورد اعتماده
    و هیچ کس در بازارهای مالی به اندازه میداف قابل اعتماد به نظر نمی‌رسید
    مردی که بزرگ‌ترین کلاهبرداری تاریخ بازارهای مالی رو انجام داد
  • DeltaPi | دلتاپی

    نظریه بازی‌های تکاملی، نگاهی اقتصادی به موضوع تکامل

    10/01/2026 | 1h 31 mins.
    Got something to say to this podcast? Send a voicemail, and you might hear yourself on the next episode!
    مقالات
    1. Selection and Covariance — George R. Price, 1970
    2. The Logic of Animal Conflict — John Maynard Smith & George R. Price, 1973
    3. The Bargaining Asymmetry, or How to Get Something for Nothing — Ronald Noë & Peter Hammerstein, 1995
    4. Selfish Herds and the Evolution of Social Behavior — W. D. Hamilton, 1971
    5. The Evolution of Cooperation — Robert Axelrod & William D. Hamilton, 1981
    6. The Evolution of Sex: A Theory of Games — John Maynard Smith, 1978
    7. The Dynamics of Frequency-Dependent Selection — Barry Sinervo & Curtis M. Lively, 1996
    کتاب‌ها
    1. Evolution and the Theory of Games — John Maynard Smith, 1982
    2. The Evolution of Cooperation — Robert Axelrod, 1984
    3. Evolutionary Games and Population Dynamics — Josef Hofbauer & Karl Sigmund, 1998
    4. Evolution and the Theory of Games — John Maynard Smith, 1982
    چند منبع پایه برای خود نظریه بازی‌ها
    5. Theory of Games and Economic Behavior — John von Neumann & Oskar Morgenstern, 1944
    6. Non-Cooperative Games — John Nash, 1951
    7. Games and Decisions: Introduction and Critical Survey — R. Duncan Luce & Howard Raiffa, 1957
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About DeltaPi | دلتاپی
دلتاپی در مورد تغییرات قیمت‌ها نیست. اینجا قراره من، فرزاد فخری‌زاده با شما در مورد اقتصاد حرف بزنم. مفاهیمی که بازارها رو می‌سازن و در نهایت به زندگی ما شکل می‌دن. سعی من اینه که دلتاپی به زبان ساده باشه اما ساده‌انگارانه نشه. امیدوارم دلتاپی به پادکست محبوب شما تبدیل بشه.
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