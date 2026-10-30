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8 episodes
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در این قسمت میخوایم در مورد هدفگذاری تورمی یا اینفلیشن تارگتینگ صحبت کنیم. رژیم پولیای که امروز اکثر کشورهای جهان دارن ازش استفاده میکنن
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این اپیزود در مورد اعتماده
و هیچ کس در بازارهای مالی به اندازه میداف قابل اعتماد به نظر نمیرسید
مردی که بزرگترین کلاهبرداری تاریخ بازارهای مالی رو انجام داد
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مقالات
1. Selection and Covariance — George R. Price, 1970
2. The Logic of Animal Conflict — John Maynard Smith & George R. Price, 1973
3. The Bargaining Asymmetry, or How to Get Something for Nothing — Ronald Noë & Peter Hammerstein, 1995
4. Selfish Herds and the Evolution of Social Behavior — W. D. Hamilton, 1971
5. The Evolution of Cooperation — Robert Axelrod & William D. Hamilton, 1981
6. The Evolution of Sex: A Theory of Games — John Maynard Smith, 1978
7. The Dynamics of Frequency-Dependent Selection — Barry Sinervo & Curtis M. Lively, 1996
کتابها
1. Evolution and the Theory of Games — John Maynard Smith, 1982
2. The Evolution of Cooperation — Robert Axelrod, 1984
3. Evolutionary Games and Population Dynamics — Josef Hofbauer & Karl Sigmund, 1998
4. Evolution and the Theory of Games — John Maynard Smith, 1982
چند منبع پایه برای خود نظریه بازیها
5. Theory of Games and Economic Behavior — John von Neumann & Oskar Morgenstern, 1944
6. Non-Cooperative Games — John Nash, 1951
7. Games and Decisions: Introduction and Critical Survey — R. Duncan Luce & Howard Raiffa, 1957
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