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مقالات

1. Selection and Covariance — George R. Price, 1970

2. The Logic of Animal Conflict — John Maynard Smith & George R. Price, 1973

3. The Bargaining Asymmetry, or How to Get Something for Nothing — Ronald Noë & Peter Hammerstein, 1995

4. Selfish Herds and the Evolution of Social Behavior — W. D. Hamilton, 1971

5. The Evolution of Cooperation — Robert Axelrod & William D. Hamilton, 1981

6. The Evolution of Sex: A Theory of Games — John Maynard Smith, 1978

7. The Dynamics of Frequency-Dependent Selection — Barry Sinervo & Curtis M. Lively, 1996

کتاب‌ها

1. Evolution and the Theory of Games — John Maynard Smith, 1982

2. The Evolution of Cooperation — Robert Axelrod, 1984

3. Evolutionary Games and Population Dynamics — Josef Hofbauer & Karl Sigmund, 1998

4. Evolution and the Theory of Games — John Maynard Smith, 1982

چند منبع پایه برای خود نظریه بازی‌ها

5. Theory of Games and Economic Behavior — John von Neumann & Oskar Morgenstern, 1944

6. Non-Cooperative Games — John Nash, 1951

7. Games and Decisions: Introduction and Critical Survey — R. Duncan Luce & Howard Raiffa, 1957