About Dear Doula

What if parenting could evoke a sense of calm, joy, and connection? Brandi Jordan, baby and parenting expert, not only believes that it can, but that it should with the right mix of empathy and grace! What if you had a village that was available for weekly support, advice, inspiration, and practical tips to make this parenting journey not only easier, but enjoyable? Grab a cup of tea and join Brandi as she dives into deep conversations that will help you to rediscover your intuition, joy, and sense of calm, along with interesting guests to give you the parenting village that you always knew you needed.