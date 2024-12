An Attorney’s Guide to Safer Childbirth with Gina Mundy

TW: If you have lost a child, had birth complications, or know someone who has, please be aware that some of those themes will be discussed in this week's show. Many of us dream of the day that you finally get to meet your baby. Labor and delivery is one of the most powerful, life-changing events not only for you, but for your family too. And so getting ready for that moment to make sure that you deliver a healthy baby, and that nothing happens to your baby during childbirth is so incredibly important. Gina Mundy is a childbirth attorney and mother of three. After spending over twenty years analyzing the decisions made during childbirth, it is now her mission to share this information so that families around the world can experience safer childbirth. I am delighted to speak with Gina in this episode about some of the insights from her one-of-a-kind book that blends together the realms of medicine and law: A Parent's Guide to a Safer Childbirth. Listen in to discover some of the most common problems that occur during childbirth and how YOU can help prevent them. References A Parent's Guide to a Safer Childbirth by Gina Mundy Connect with Gina: Visit Gina’s website Instagram: @GinaMundy Facebook: Gina Mundy, Author Linked In: Gina Mundy Twitter: @ginamundy_ You can follow Brandi and her work @deardouapodcast on IG, @brandi_jordan_official IG, and send questions, comments and platitudes to [email protected] . Have a question you want Brandi to answer? Shoot her an email or a DM and she might include it on her next podcast episode! Audio Stamps 01:28 - Gina shares her journey to becoming an attorney that specializes in childbirth cases. 02:55 - We discover the most common factor in the childbirth cases Gina deals with. 07:33 - Brandi asks what Gina recommends with the use of Pitocin to enable a safer birth. 09:44 - Gina explains how busy labor and delivery units are preventing safe births and the importance of having a baby advocate. 11:47 - Brandi and Gina discuss the role of doulas in supporting parents by working alongside the delivery team. 18:00 - We learn how every hospital system is so different and the importance of checking out the hospitals in which you went to birth if possible. 21:57 - We discover how the complications and the mistakes that Gina sees in childbirth cases typically occur after the patient's water has broken 26:13 - Brandi asks if Gina has seen evidence of the black maternal health crisis in the work that she does. 27:42 - Gina talks about the approach she took when writing her book. It is not about scaring people about what can go wrong, but how to make sure it goes right. 31:36 - Gina encourages us to be ready and have a plan for your birth so you can enjoy the moment you’ve been looking forward to.