Intimacy After Childbirth: How to Get Your Groove Back with Kiana Reeves
TW: This episode contains adult content of a sexual nature As a doula, I've had countless conversations with new parents navigating the complexities of intimacy after childbirth. Whether it's regaining libido, feeling physically or emotionally more comfortable having sex, or adjusting to the significant hormonal shifts postpartum, there's a lot tied into it. This week, I'm joined by one of the best people in the business to help me unpack these issues: somatic sex educator Kiana Reeves. Our conversation highlights the importance of patience, understanding, and open communication in postpartum intimacy and Kiana encourages us to prioritize self-care, redefine intimacy, and seek professional support when needed. As the chief education officer for sexual wellness brand Foria®, we also get to hear her top product recommendations for enhancing intimacy after childbirth! References Visit the Foria® website (Use discount code "DearDoula" for 20% off all Foria® products!) Follow Foria® on Instagram Connect with Kiana: Follow her on Instagram Visit her website Steamy Chick Institute Ellen Heed Tami Lynn Ken Kimberly Ann Johnson Audio Stamps 01:27 - Brandi's guest, Somatic Sex Educator Kiana Reeves, tells us about her background and the people she serves. 03:23 - Kiana discusses the emotional, physical, and hormonal aspects of postpartum intimacy. 09:22 - As the chief education officer at Foria®, Kiana shares how this company and its products cater to the female body. 11:03 - Brandi and Kiana discuss how lack of sexual education can cause problems further down the line with consent and sexual pleasure. 14:42 - Kiana talks about the role of sexual pleasure in childbirth and the shame surrounding this. 15:41 - We find out what moms should focus on to maintain sexual health and wellness and what to do if you're still struggling in the pleasure department. 21:54 - Kiana explains how to judge if someone is a reputable sex therapist or not. 24:50 - Brandi asks about the stigma surrounding somatic vaginal work. 30:32 - Kiana recommends some fun products that she thinks listeners would enjoy using and trying
An Attorney’s Guide to Safer Childbirth with Gina Mundy
TW: If you have lost a child, had birth complications, or know someone who has, please be aware that some of those themes will be discussed in this week's show. Many of us dream of the day that you finally get to meet your baby. Labor and delivery is one of the most powerful, life-changing events not only for you, but for your family too. And so getting ready for that moment to make sure that you deliver a healthy baby, and that nothing happens to your baby during childbirth is so incredibly important. Gina Mundy is a childbirth attorney and mother of three. After spending over twenty years analyzing the decisions made during childbirth, it is now her mission to share this information so that families around the world can experience safer childbirth. I am delighted to speak with Gina in this episode about some of the insights from her one-of-a-kind book that blends together the realms of medicine and law: A Parent's Guide to a Safer Childbirth. Listen in to discover some of the most common problems that occur during childbirth and how YOU can help prevent them. References A Parent's Guide to a Safer Childbirth by Gina Mundy Connect with Gina: Visit Gina's website Instagram: @GinaMundy Facebook: Gina Mundy, Author Linked In: Gina Mundy Twitter: @ginamundy_ Audio Stamps 01:28 - Gina shares her journey to becoming an attorney that specializes in childbirth cases. 02:55 - We discover the most common factor in the childbirth cases Gina deals with. 07:33 - Brandi asks what Gina recommends with the use of Pitocin to enable a safer birth. 09:44 - Gina explains how busy labor and delivery units are preventing safe births and the importance of having a baby advocate. 11:47 - Brandi and Gina discuss the role of doulas in supporting parents by working alongside the delivery team. 18:00 - We learn how every hospital system is so different and the importance of checking out the hospitals in which you went to birth if possible. 21:57 - We discover how the complications and the mistakes that Gina sees in childbirth cases typically occur after the patient's water has broken 26:13 - Brandi asks if Gina has seen evidence of the black maternal health crisis in the work that she does. 27:42 - Gina talks about the approach she took when writing her book. It is not about scaring people about what can go wrong, but how to make sure it goes right. 31:36 - Gina encourages us to be ready and have a plan for your birth so you can enjoy the moment you've been looking forward to.
Facing the VBAC Dilemma? Your Guide to Informed Choices with Midwife Melissa Dean
If you've had a cesarean birth and get pregnant again, one of the questions I often get asked is, 'Should I plan for another cesarean, or should I try to give birth vaginally?' Choosing between a VBAC (vaginal birth after cesarean) and repeat cesarean is not an easy decision, with benefits and risks to both options. Joining me today to dig into this topic further is Melissa Dean, midwife and founder of the Casa Natal Birth and Wellness Center in the San Francisco Bay Area. Melissa has a breadth of knowledge when it comes to VBACs, so if you're currently facing this dilemma (whether you're currently expecting or just curious about the options), Melissa's insights will give you the clarity you need to make an informed decision. References IG: @casanatalbirthcenter Website: www.casa-natal.com FB: Casa Natal Birth Center YouTube: @casanatalbirthwellnesscent2244 Audio Stamps 01:37 - Melissa explains more about the role of a midwife and busts some of the common misconceptions. 03:20 - We find out how Melissa has merged midwifery with functional medicine practice. 04:46 - Brandi asks Melissa if there are instances when someone should not have a VBAC. 08:42 - Melissa explains how to tell what kind of incision you had for your cesarean. 09:56 - We learn the benefits of delivering vaginally after a C-Section. 12:19 - We hear Melissa's recommendations for what to do in between pregnancies to make you more prepared to try for a vaginal birth in the future. 14:04 - Melissa shares what you should be doing during your pregnancy to make yourself more viable for VBAC. 17:33 - Find out the top foods that Melissa recommends to her clients, whether they're having a VBAC or not, that will make for a healthier pregnancy, birth, and postpartum. 21:13 - Melissa tells us about the services that she provides as a midwife to childbearing (and not childbearing!) families.
More than “Baby Blues”: Perinatal Mood & Anxiety Disorders (PMADs) with Elyse Springer
The arrival of a new life is a momentous occasion that often brings joy, excitement, and a myriad of emotions. However, the perinatal and postpartum periods can also bring a host of mental health complexities that demand attention and understanding. To help us understand the nuances of perinatal mental health, debunk some of the most common misconceptions around maternal mental health, and shed light on the intricacies that can impact the well-being of new parents, I invited licensed mental health therapist Elyse Springer to share her wealth of knowledge on this topic. As the holidays fast approach, and people often start feeling the pressure to show up in ways that do not necessarily reflect how they're feeling inside, we hope this episode will normalize some of the challenges faced by many parents in this new chapter of life. References Postpartum Support International (PSI) Return to Zero: H.O.P.E Maternal Mental Health Now Love, Dad Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health Connect with Elyse: Visit Elyse's website Follow Elyse on Instagram Audio Stamps 01:18 - Brandi introduces today's guest, licensed mental health therapist Elyse Springer. 02:34 - Elyse does some myth busting around perinatal and postpartum mood disorders 05:03 - Elyse defines postpartum psychosis 07:02 - We find out more about postpartum OCD 10:00 - Brandi asks Elyse how we can tell the difference between someone who is dealing with a mental health disorder like OCD or anxiety, and someone who has embodied the idea that extra worry signifies how much you love your child. 11:25 - Elyse explains what your ACE score is and why it's important to know. 20:00 - We find out what the next steps are if you or someone you know is showing symptoms of a mental health disorder 25:57 - Elyse shares some of the resources that new parents should be aware of that provide support for issues related to mental health.
The Sleep-Well Toddler Toolkit: Bedtime Refusal, Separation Anxiety, and More! ("Sleep Fairy" Series)
Ever found yourself tiptoeing out of your toddler's room, hoping against hope that this will be the one bedtime where your little one blissfully succumbs to sleep? You're certainly not alone–toddlerhood can be accompanied by a number of bedtime battles and this edition of the Baby Sleep Fairy Chronicles is here to help. If you're struggling to navigate some of the most common toddler sleep problems like bedtime refusal, separation anxiety, or the crib-to-bed transition, this episode will arm you with proactive bedtime strategies that will ensure more restful nights for both toddlers and parents alike. References Twin Zzz's: Mastering Sleep for Twins ("Sleep Fairy" Series) The Lie of a Good Night's Sleep ("Sleep Fairy" Series) The Night Owl Sings Nursery Rhymes
