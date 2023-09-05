John Grisham on how the Dixie Mafia factors into his new thriller THE BOYS FROM BILOXI

On our very first episode Abby is joined by legendary author John Grisham, who is the author of over 30 novels such as THE FIRM, THE CLIENT, and A TIME TO KILL. His latest thriller THE BOYS FROM BILOXI is set against the backdrop of Biloxi's dark underbelly, where vice is controlled by small cabal of mobsters, many of them rumored to be members of the Dixie Mafia.In this conversation John Grisham discusses his career, his background in law and his work with The Innocence Project, and how Hollywood's early interest in his novel THE FIRM helped that book—and his writing career—take off.Plus Abby Endler discusses her history with crime fiction and just why it's the only genre for her.