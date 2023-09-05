Crime fiction super fan and host Abby Endler talks to the authors behind the crime stories you can’t put down. More
Available Episodes
2 of 2
John Grisham on how the Dixie Mafia factors into his new thriller THE BOYS FROM BILOXI
On our very first episode Abby is joined by legendary author John Grisham, who is the author of over 30 novels such as THE FIRM, THE CLIENT, and A TIME TO KILL. His latest thriller THE BOYS FROM BILOXI is set against the backdrop of Biloxi's dark underbelly, where vice is controlled by small cabal of mobsters, many of them rumored to be members of the Dixie Mafia.In this conversation John Grisham discusses his career, his background in law and his work with The Innocence Project, and how Hollywood's early interest in his novel THE FIRM helped that book—and his writing career—take off.Plus Abby Endler discusses her history with crime fiction and just why it's the only genre for her. Enjoy!For more on this book: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/709301/the-boys-from-biloxi-by-john-grisham/For more on the podcast: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/articles/criminal-types-podcast/Enjoyed CRIMINAL TYPES? Check out other podcasts from Penguin Random House:Books Connect Us: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/books-connect-us/id1059532301The Taste Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/taste/id1393739959Marlon & Jake Read Dead People: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/marlon-and-jake-read-dead-people/id1492163935Host: Abby Endler - Follow Abby at Crime By The BookProducer: Pat StangoEditor: Clayton GumbertMusic: ShearwaterCriminal Types is a co-production of Penguin Random House Media + Knopf Publishing----
5/9/2023
50:14
Trailer for the new series CRIMINAL TYPES!
Obsessed with crime stories? So are we. From serial killers to legal thrillers, haunted houses to murder mysteries, Criminal Types digs into the real-world cases, research, and obsessions that keep your favorite crime writers up at night. From household names to authors you’ll hear about here for the first time, join us as we go behind the scenes to find out how the plot gets twisted. When she was a child, host Abby Endler found her mom’s old collection of Nancy Drew books hiding in a dusty attic. She has been hooked on crime fiction ever since. She is a Senior Publicist at Penguin Random House and creator of @crimebythebook, the largest crime fiction-dedicated Instagram account in the United States.Our first episode drops on Tuesday May 2 with special guest John Grisham!