Episode 342: Leaning into Farm Life with Kaleb Wyse of Wyse Guide

Hello and welcome to another episode of the podcast. Today on the podcast I’m excited to have an interview with Kaleb Wyse. Kaleb is the creator of Wyse Guide and the author of the new cookbook There’s Always Room at the Table. When Kaleb Wyse started documenting his daily life on his farm in Iowa, he didn’t think many people would take notice or even care. After all, his way of life is simple, guided by the seasons—he spends his days gardening, preserving, baking, and cooking, a rhythm not all that different from that of his parents, grandparents, and even great-grandparents who worked the land before him. But it turns out that people from all over the country connected with Kaleb’s simple, back-to-basics way of living, and fell in love with his hearty, homestyle cooking. From casseroles to biscuits, his recipes hit the sweet spot of nostalgia for some—and are a breath of fresh air for others. Today on the show we’re here to visit with Kaleb, learn all about his journey first on social media, leaning in to his life in south-east Iowa on his family’s farm, and then his journey to writing and publishing his first cookbook. Things We Mention In This Episode: Connect with Kaleb Wyse at Wyse Guide There’s Always Room at the Table Receive a free copy of the Art of Cookbook Creation checklist