Episode 342: Leaning into Farm Life with Kaleb Wyse of Wyse Guide
Hello and welcome to another episode of the podcast. Today on the podcast I’m excited to have an interview with Kaleb Wyse. Kaleb is the creator of Wyse Guide and the author of the new cookbook There’s Always Room at the Table. When Kaleb Wyse started documenting his daily life on his farm in Iowa, he didn’t think many people would take notice or even care. After all, his way of life is simple, guided by the seasons—he spends his days gardening, preserving, baking, and cooking, a rhythm not all that different from that of his parents, grandparents, and even great-grandparents who worked the land before him. But it turns out that people from all over the country connected with Kaleb’s simple, back-to-basics way of living, and fell in love with his hearty, homestyle cooking. From casseroles to biscuits, his recipes hit the sweet spot of nostalgia for some—and are a breath of fresh air for others. Today on the show we’re here to visit with Kaleb, learn all about his journey first on social media, leaning in to his life in south-east Iowa on his family’s farm, and then his journey to writing and publishing his first cookbook. Things We Mention In This Episode: Connect with Kaleb Wyse at Wyse Guide There’s Always Room at the Table Receive a free copy of the Art of Cookbook Creation checklist
Episode 341: How to Be the Cookbook Author You Want to Be
Hello and welcome to another episode of the podcast. As I work on my next cookbook proposal, one thing that keeps coming up is that I am embarking on the long-game of cookbook publishing. From idea to a finished book, traditional publishing takes at least 18 - 24 months. That means the cookbook won't be "in my hands" for quite a while. How do you sustain the journey to a traditionally published book? That’s what we’re going to talk about today. Things We Mention In This Episode: Build your Cookbook Author Platform Receive a free copy of the Art of Cookbook Creation checklist
Episode 340: Writing a Cookbook They’re Hungry For
Hello and welcome to another episode of the podcast. March is birthday month here at our house and gift giving is on my mind. I love to give gifts to celebrate birthdays, especially gifts that my people want and are excited to receive. This makes me think about classes we teach and books we write and how to give people what they’re hungry for instead of overthinking and creating something that they won’t want or need. Things We Mention In This Episode: Receive a copy of the Art of Cookbook Creation checklist
Episode 339: 20 Things to Love about Cookbook Writing
Hello and welcome to another episode of the podcast. Today I gave myself the gift of time to sit and think about what I love about cookbooks and cookbook writing. All of this has bubbled up as I think about writing a proposal for a 5th traditionally published cookbook. So if you’re curious what drives this passion, listen in. And if you share this passion, which I’m sure many of you do, I invite you to join me inside Get Paid to Get Published and our LIVE 90-Day Get Paid to Get Published Accelerator. You can learn more about Get Paid to Get Published and how you can get paid to write a cookbook using the link below. Things We Mention In This Episode: If you want to get paid to write a cookbook, join us for the next cohort of Get Paid to Get Published
Episode 338: Making Money From Your Cookbook
Hello and welcome to another episode of the podcast. I taught my Get Paid to Write a Cookbook workshop yesterday and we had a great time. Today I want to share three key takeaways from the workshop that will help you think about how your cookbook can earn money for your business. So if you’ve ever wondered how to turn your recipes into real revenue, this episode is for you. Things We Mention In This Episode: If you want to get paid to write a cookbook join us for the next cohort of Get Paid to Get Published
