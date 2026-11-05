Prayers and Proclamations Throughout American History; https://www.whitehouse.gov/freedom250/america-prays/ You can get the new book through our online store: https://bit.ly/4xLYipM (Buy 2 get 1 free📚) Learn more about the podcast here Support the show Learn more about Give Him Fifteen here

You can get the new book through our online store: https://bit.ly/4xLYipM (Buy 2 get 1 free📚) Learn more about the podcast here Support the show Learn more about Give Him Fifteen here

You can get the new book through our online store: https://bit.ly/4xLYipM (Buy 2 get 1 free📚) Learn more about the podcast here Support the show Learn more about Give Him Fifteen here

Stay the Course (and Vote Today!) | Give Him 15: Daily Prayer with Dutch | November 3, 2026

You can get the new book through our online store: https://bit.ly/4xLYipM (Buy 2 get 1 free📚) Learn more about the podcast here Support the show Learn more about Give Him Fifteen here

You can get the new book through our online store: https://bit.ly/4xLYipM (Buy 2 get 1 free📚) Learn more about the podcast here Support the show Learn more about Give Him Fifteen here

My Thoughts Regarding the Mid-Term Elections | Give Him 15: Daily Prayer with Dutch | November 5, 2026

About Give Him 15 Plus | Insights with Dutch

About Give Him 15 Plus | Insights with Dutch

About Give Him 15 Plus | Insights with Dutch