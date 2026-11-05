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Give Him 15 Plus | Insights with Dutch

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Give Him 15 Plus | Insights with Dutch
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962 episodes

  • Give Him 15 Plus | Insights with Dutch

    My Thoughts Regarding the Mid-Term Elections | Give Him 15: Daily Prayer with Dutch | November 5, 2026

    11/05/2026 | 17 mins.
    You can get the new book through our online store: https://bit.ly/4xLYipM (Buy 2 get 1 free📚)
    Learn more about the podcast here
    Support the show
    Learn more about Give Him Fifteen here
  • Give Him 15 Plus | Insights with Dutch

    America Shall Be Saved! | Give Him 15: Daily Prayer with Dutch | November 4, 2026

    11/04/2026 | 10 mins.
    You can get the new book through our online store: https://bit.ly/4xLYipM (Buy 2 get 1 free📚)
    Learn more about the podcast here
    Support the show
    Learn more about Give Him Fifteen here
  • Give Him 15 Plus | Insights with Dutch

    Stay the Course (and Vote Today!) | Give Him 15: Daily Prayer with Dutch | November 3, 2026

    11/03/2026 | 11 mins.
    You can get the new book through our online store: https://bit.ly/4xLYipM (Buy 2 get 1 free📚)
    Learn more about the podcast here
    Support the show
    Learn more about Give Him Fifteen here
  • Give Him 15 Plus | Insights with Dutch

    Appealing to Common Sense | Give Him 15: Daily Prayer with Dutch | November 2, 2026

    11/02/2026 | 10 mins.
    You can get the new book through our online store: https://bit.ly/4xLYipM (Buy 2 get 1 free📚)
    Learn more about the podcast here
    Support the show
    Learn more about Give Him Fifteen here
  • Give Him 15 Plus | Insights with Dutch

    Historical Prayers and Proclamations, Part 4 | Give Him 15: Daily Prayer with Dutch | October 30, 2026

    10/30/2026 | 7 mins.
    Prayers and Proclamations Throughout American History; https://www.whitehouse.gov/freedom250/america-prays/ 
    You can get the new book through our online store: https://bit.ly/4xLYipM (Buy 2 get 1 free📚)
    Learn more about the podcast here
    Support the show
    Learn more about Give Him Fifteen here
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About Give Him 15 Plus | Insights with Dutch
What would happen if 50 million people were praying the same prayer and declaring God’s promises together every day? Would it make a difference to God? His Word says it does… “If two of you agree on earth about anything that they may ask, it shall be done for them by My Father who is in heaven. For where two or three have gathered together in My name, I am there in their midst” (Matt. 18:19-20). Give Him 15+ podcast is a 15-minute devotional and prayer devoted to praying for our great nation. Join me as we make an appeal to heaven!
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