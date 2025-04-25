Common Sense Matters the Podcast

Medicaid Cuts? What?!

US congressional candidate Victoria Broderick joins me to discuss the draconian cuts proposed in the February Budget Resolution passed by the House of Representatives, including our own Congressman Scott Desjarlais, a fiscal conservative who believes in a balanced budget. The $880 billion would be taken from Medicaid or Tenncare, a state and federal program that provides needed health care services to children, pregnant women, the disabled, nursing home residents, and the elderly. The cuts are necessary to continue tax breaks for the wealthy and reduce the national debt. These 2017 tax breaks increased the debt by $7.8 trillion dollars, making Donald Trump the King of Debt. Representative Desjarlais and President Trump ask us to "tighten our belts" and "endure a little pain" for the country. It seems like the Medicaid recipients are already doing both. Common Sense Matters can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify,