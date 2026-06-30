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Clearly with Jimmy & Kelly Needham

Jimmy & Kelly Needham
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Clearly with Jimmy & Kelly Needham
Latest episode

194 episodes

  • Clearly with Jimmy & Kelly Needham

    The Most Misunderstood Friendship in the Bible (David and Jonathan)

    06/30/2026 | 14 mins.
    Check out Kelly’s book, Friendish! 
    David and Jonathan may be the most misunderstood friendship in the Bible. Kelly Needham takes a fresh look at one of Scripture's most debated relationships, examining what their covenant actually meant, why it was formed, and what it reveals about biblical friendship. Together, we explore the historical context, political realities, and biblical purpose behind David and Jonathan's bond, uncovering why their story is ultimately about God's kingdom rather than curing loneliness. If you've ever wondered whether their friendship provides a model for Christians today, Kelly offers a careful, text-driven look at what the Bible truly teaches.
    What We Learned
    Jonathan's covenant with David was rooted in their shared zeal for God's glory, not loneliness or a desire for companionship.
    David's victory over Goliath revealed the same faith and devotion to God that Jonathan had already demonstrated earlier against the Philistines.
    Jonathan's covenant was a political declaration that surrendered his claim to Israel's throne in submission to God's plan.
    The covenant provided mutual protection and trust during a dangerous political conflict between Saul's house and David.
    Rather than producing lifelong physical closeness, the covenant ultimately led to permanent separation as both men pursued God's purposes.
    David's lament after Jonathan's death reflects profound covenant love without redefining the nature of their relationship.
    Deep Christian friendships are strongest when centered on a shared commitment to God's kingdom rather than personal fulfillment.
    Biblical friendship calls believers to prioritize God's mission even when it requires sacrifice, distance, or grief.
    Scripture Mentioned
    1 Samuel 14 - 2 Samuel 1
    1 Samuel 18:1-3
    2 Samuel 1:26
    1 Samuel 17:37
    1 Samuel 14:6
    1 Samuel 20:14-15
    1 Samuel 20:41-42
    Patreon - Clearly Podcast
    Produced by Sound of a Rose — https://soundofarose.com
  • Clearly with Jimmy & Kelly Needham

    8 Fixes for Small Groups

    06/23/2026 | 36 mins.
    Check out Kelly’s book, Friendish! 
    Small groups can be one of God's greatest gifts to us—and one of the hardest places to keep showing up. We've all felt the frustration: awkward conversations, shallow discussions, unresolved conflict, or the temptation to find a "better" group somewhere else. But what if the answer isn't finding the perfect group? What if it's learning to love imperfect people well and becoming the kind of group member we wish everyone else would be?
    We're sharing eight practical ways we've learned to make small groups healthier, deeper, and more life-giving. From abandoning unrealistic expectations to asking better questions, initiating vulnerability, embracing conflict, and remembering why Christian community matters in the first place, these are the habits that have helped us experience the beauty God intends for His church.
    Eight Fixes for Small Groups
    Abandon Idealism
    Let go of unrealistic expectations about Christian community. Small groups are made up of sinners, so they will be messy, imperfect, and sometimes frustrating.
    Initiate
    Don't wait for the leader or someone else to make the group better. Be the kind of group member you wish everyone else would be—go first in vulnerability, depth, prayer, and encouragement.
    Give It Time
    Resist the urge to leave too quickly. Deep relationships and authentic community take months—and often years—to develop.
    Have a Plan
    Don't let the group drift aimlessly. Create structure that prioritizes what matters most: prayer, heart-level conversations, Scripture, encouragement, and accountability.
    Stop Asking Lame Questions
    Move beyond "How was your week?" Ask questions that invite people to share what's happening in their hearts, their walk with Jesus, their struggles, and where they need prayer.
    Welcome Conflict
    Conflict isn't the enemy of community—it's often the pathway to deeper unity. Address offenses directly instead of avoiding them or leaving the group.
    Be Willing to Pivot
    Groups are dynamic. Be flexible as seasons of life change, people come and go, and the needs of the group evolve.
    Remember Your Why
    Keep the purpose of Christian community in front of you: encouraging one another to remain faithful to Jesus, helping each other fight sin, and growing together in spiritual maturity.
    Better Questions to Ask in Your Small Group
    —What does obedience to Jesus as Lord look like in this season? How can we cheer you on in that and support you?
    —What is the “race set before you” that Jesus is asking you to run?
    —What parts of your heart need to be addressed in this season? Any habitual sins? Any hurt? Any confusion? Any weariness? Unbelief? Anything you need to process?
    —What mental scripts replay in your mind or are deeply rooted? How are they driving your behavior?
    —What lies are you believing? 
    —What’s on fire in your life right now, demanding your attention?
    —What does your time with the Lord look like right now? What would you like it to look like? Does it need to change? Any new spiritual disciplines you’d like to incorporate in this new season?
    —Are you aware of any spiritual warfare in your life? If so, what accusations (about you or about the Lord) is the enemy hurling at you?"
    Resources Mentioned
    Jimmy & Kelly Needham 
    Proverbs 27:17
    Hebrews 12:1
    Hebrews 3:12-13
    Matthew 22:37-39
    George Mueller
    Patreon
    Email for Questions: question@clearlypodcast.com 
    Produced by Sound of a Rose — https://soundofarose.com
  • Clearly with Jimmy & Kelly Needham

    My Small Group Isn't Working

    06/16/2026 | 36 mins.
    Check out Kelly’s book, Friendish! 
    Small groups can feel frustrating, awkward, and sometimes even disappointing. But what if many of the things we dislike about small groups are actually part of God's design for our growth? We sat down to explore why local church community matters, what the Bible says about life together, and why staying connected to a small group may be more important than we realize. From encouragement and accountability to bearing burdens and living on mission, we discuss six gifts God gives us through Christian community—and why those gifts are often disguised as inconveniences.
    What We Learned
    Small groups help keep you a Christian
    Based primarily on Hebrews 3:12–13.
    We need regular encouragement, exhortation, and accountability from other believers so we don't drift from faith or become hardened by sin.
    Small groups fight against Bible isolationism
    The Bible was meant to be read, understood, and applied in community.
    Other believers help us see blind spots and apply God's Word faithfully.
    Small groups broaden your tribe
    They connect us with people in different life stages, ages, backgrounds, and experiences.
    This helps us find our unity in Christ rather than in shared preferences or circumstances.
    Small groups expose our selfishness
    Difficult personalities, differing preferences, and relational friction reveal areas where we need repentance and growth.
    Learning to love people who are different from us forms Christlike character.
    Small groups help us share and bear burdens
    Based on Galatians 6:2.
    They create opportunities for prayer, practical care, encouragement, accountability, and tangible support during difficult seasons.
    Small groups empower the mission
    Christian community doesn't exist merely for comfort or friendship.
    Small groups strengthen believers to share the gospel, pray for others, persevere in ministry, and participate together in God's mission.
    Resources Mentioned
    Clearly Podcast: How to Have a Quiet Time 
    Hebrews 3:12-13
    Hebrews 10:24–25
    1 Thessalonians 5:11
    Galatians 6:2
    Acts 2:44

    Patreon - Clearly Podcast
    Produced by Sound of a Rose — https://soundofarose.com
  • Clearly with Jimmy & Kelly Needham

    Jesus in Hell, Bible Translations Contradictions & When Unbelievers Die

    06/09/2026 | 36 mins.
    Did Jesus go to hell after He died? Can Christians pursue excellence without becoming prideful? And how do we walk alongside someone grieving the loss of a loved one who may not have known Christ?
    In this Q&A episode, we tackle some of the most thoughtful and challenging questions our listeners have sent in. We explore what Scripture teaches about Jesus’ descent to Hades, how humility and confidence can coexist in the Christian life, how to comfort believers facing profound grief, and why Bible translations sometimes differ from one another. Along the way, we discuss the afterlife, spiritual gifts, the Apostle Paul’s view of humility, and practical tools for studying Scripture with greater confidence. Our goal is to help remove confusion, strengthen trust in God’s Word, and encourage deeper engagement with the Bible.
    What We Learned
    • The Apostles’ Creed’s statement that Jesus “descended to hell” is better understood through the biblical concept of Hades, the realm of the dead.
    • Jesus did not continue suffering for sins after the cross because His atoning work was finished.
    • Scripture presents Hades/Sheol as more complex than the modern heaven-versus-hell framework many Christians assume.
    • True humility is not denying strengths but recognizing that every ability and opportunity is a gift from God.
    • Christians can pursue professional excellence with confidence when their identity is rooted in God rather than personal achievement.
    • Supporting someone grieving the loss of an unbelieving loved one often requires presence and compassion more than theological explanations.
    • There are moments in grief when comfort and companionship are more important than doctrinal correction.
    • Differences between Bible translations often result from translation and interpretation decisions rather than errors in Scripture.

    Want to explore more? Check out these related Clearly episodes: 
    Clearly episodes dealing with Sheol:
    Sheol, Hades, Hell & Heaven
    Q&A: Jesus in Hades, Heavenly Nap Times, and God's Infinite Worth
    This Could Change Your Evangelism Forever

    Clearly episode on translations:
    Bible Translations: What You Need to Know 

    Resources Mentioned
    Heaven by Randy Alcorn
    The Apostles’ Creed
    NET Bible - free resource to read translator notes
    Clearly Podcast
    Patreon - Clearly Podcast

    Produced by Sound of a Rose — https://soundofarose.com
  • Clearly with Jimmy & Kelly Needham

    What Christians Get Wrong About Friendship

    06/02/2026 | 41 mins.
    Check out Kelly’s book, Friendish! 
    Friendship was never meant to carry the weight of being your god. We unpack the expectations we place on friends, why so many relationships end in disappointment, and what Scripture actually says we should look for in Christian friendship. Jimmy & Kelly Needham explore the difference between God-sized needs and healthy friendship needs, why community matters more than ever, and how believers can build friendships that deepen joy, strengthen faith, and help us endure suffering together.
    We also talk about:
    Why stability, satisfaction, and significance are dangerous things to demand from friends
    How culture and even Christian culture can distort our expectations of friendship
    Why friendship should deepen joy instead of becoming our source of joy
    The role of Christian community in fighting sin and spiritual discouragement
    Why your spouse cannot meet every relational need you have
    How to ask for help when you’re struggling
    What it looks like to carry one another through suffering and hardship
    Why healthy friendship actually becomes deeper when God stays at the center
    What We Learned
    Friendship becomes unhealthy when we expect friends to provide ultimate stability, satisfaction, or significance
    Christian friendship works best when both people recognize that only God can meet God-sized needs
    Shared joy deepens delight in God and in everyday life
    We need friends who help us fight sin, confess struggles, and stay spiritually alert
    The church is meant to function like a family, especially in seasons of suffering or need
    Waiting for people to magically know what we need often keeps us isolated
    Asking for help takes humility, courage, and intentionality
    Healthy friendship thrives when we use it the way God designed it
    Scripture Referenced 
    Galatians 5:17
    Hebrews 1:3
    Jeremiah 2:13
    Psalm 16:11
    Matthew 22:36-39
    Pop Culture Referenced 
    The TV show Friends
    The Lord of the Rings
    Best in Show
    Produced by Sound of a Rose — https://soundofarose.com
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About Clearly with Jimmy & Kelly Needham
Tackling the complex, confusing, and controversial stuff of the Bible and life.That pretty much sums up what we do here on Clearly: Helping demystify the Bible so you can discover the big-dealness of God. Cause when He becomes everything, everything gets better.Critically (really, they were very, very critical) acclaimed recording artist and pastor Jimmy Needham has always been drawn to things others overlook.His wife, author and speaker Kelly Needham, is a Bible teacher at heart. Join one or both of them each week for a dive into the parts of the Bible that scare you off and the areas of your spiritual life you’ve been avoiding. You just might find what was once blurry is coming into focus.
Podcast website
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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