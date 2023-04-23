Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to North Point Community Church in the App
Listen to North Point Community Church in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
North Point Community Church

North Point Community Church

Podcast North Point Community Church
Podcast North Point Community Church

North Point Community Church

North Point Community Church
add
Welcome to the weekly audio podcast for North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, GA where our mission is to lead people into a growing relationship with Jesu... More
Religion & Spirituality
Welcome to the weekly audio podcast for North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, GA where our mission is to lead people into a growing relationship with Jesu... More

Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • The Fundamental List, Part 3: The Sin Knot
    Jesus defined sin as anything that harms you or others.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/21/2023
    40:15
  • The Fundamental List, Part 2: Shadowcaster
    Jesus came to illustrate and demonstrate what God is like.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/14/2023
    35:20
  • The Fundamental List, Part 1: Hang On To Baby Jesus
    Jesus is God’s Son and our King.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/7/2023
    32:48
  • This Is The Way, Part 3: Live Low // Samer Massad
    The way of Jesus is the way of love. But loving in theory and loving as a way of life are very different, with very different outcomes. The great thing for us is that Jesus offers us his own life as an example of how to love as a way of life.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/30/2023
    41:50
  • This Is The Way, Part 2: Just Say No // Samer Massad
    The way of Jesus—the life he modeled—is a life of daily surrender and sacrificial living. Every day, we have countless opportunities to deny ourselves and take up our cross, even in the small, seemingly insignificant moments.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/23/2023
    41:27

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About North Point Community Church

Welcome to the weekly audio podcast for North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, GA where our mission is to lead people into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ. Our desire is that this podcast will encourage you in your relationship with God. Visit us at northpoint.org.
Podcast website

Listen to North Point Community Church, 11:11 Talk Radio and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

North Point Community Church

North Point Community Church

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store