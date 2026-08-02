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North Point Community Church

North Point Community Church
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
North Point Community Church
Latest episode

144 episodes

  • North Point Community Church

    None of My Business? // Andy Stanley

    08/02/2026
    Everyone wants people who will show up when life begins to unravel. Far fewer of us are willing to be the kind of friend who steps in before it does.
  • North Point Community Church

    You're Invited, Part 2: Prepared! // Andy Stanley

    07/19/2026
    People may never ask you to defend Christianity, but they may wonder why you've chosen to follow Jesus. Being prepared for that moment could deepen your own faith as much as theirs.
  • North Point Community Church

    You're Invited, Part 1: Come and See // Joel Thomas

    07/12/2026
    The movement of Jesus didn’t begin with persuasive arguments. It began with simple invitations.
  • North Point Community Church

    Happy Birthday USA // Andy Stanley

    07/05/2026
    The founders believed liberty was worth risking everything for, but they also understood it came with a hidden requirement. Two hundred fifty years later, that requirement matters more than ever.
  • North Point Community Church

    The Matter With You, Part 2: Your Choice in the Matter // Andy Stanley

    06/28/2026
    Many Christians spend their lives measuring themselves by whether or not they are obeying all the rules. That’s not what Jesus intended.
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About North Point Community Church
Welcome to the weekly audio podcast for North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, GA where our mission is to inspire people to follow Jesus. Our desire is that this podcast will encourage you in your relationship with God. Visit us at northpoint.org.
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