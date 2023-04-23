Welcome to the weekly audio podcast for North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, GA where our mission is to lead people into a growing relationship with Jesu... More
Available Episodes
The Fundamental List, Part 3: The Sin Knot
Jesus defined sin as anything that harms you or others.
5/21/2023
40:15
The Fundamental List, Part 2: Shadowcaster
Jesus came to illustrate and demonstrate what God is like.
5/14/2023
35:20
The Fundamental List, Part 1: Hang On To Baby Jesus
Jesus is God's Son and our King.
5/7/2023
32:48
This Is The Way, Part 3: Live Low // Samer Massad
The way of Jesus is the way of love. But loving in theory and loving as a way of life are very different, with very different outcomes. The great thing for us is that Jesus offers us his own life as an example of how to love as a way of life.
4/30/2023
41:50
This Is The Way, Part 2: Just Say No // Samer Massad
The way of Jesus—the life he modeled—is a life of daily surrender and sacrificial living. Every day, we have countless opportunities to deny ourselves and take up our cross, even in the small, seemingly insignificant moments.
