#34 | PLA Purges, the 2023 World University Games, and China’s International Reputation

China Center Program Manager Shane Leary joins Miles Yu to discuss the new PLA purges, rumored for the past few weeks but confirmed on the eve of PLA day, a national holiday in China celebrating the militaries founding. They turn to the 2023 World University Games held in China, and how Xi Jinping used this opportunity for political messaging. Finally, they discuss a new survey from the Pew Research Center, which reveals that China's international reputation has reached a historic low.