中国内幕
余茂春播客“中国内幕”的每月回顾与听众信箱[Eng]Title: China InsiderDescription: Chinese-language monthly review of Hudson Institute’s weekly “China Insider” podcast, and Miles Yu's answers to listeners’ questions.
8/1/2023
23:41
#34 | PLA Purges, the 2023 World University Games, and China’s International Reputation
China Center Program Manager Shane Leary joins Miles Yu to discuss the new PLA purges, rumored for the past few weeks but confirmed on the eve of PLA day, a national holiday in China celebrating the militaries founding. They turn to the 2023 World University Games held in China, and how Xi Jinping used this opportunity for political messaging. Finally, they discuss a new survey from the Pew Research Center, which reveals that China's international reputation has reached a historic low.
8/1/2023
24:36
#33 | China’s Economic Reforms, Kissinger in China, and Russia’s Accidental Strike on PRC Consulate
China Center Program Manager Shane Leary joins Miles Yu to discuss the China's National Development and Reform Commission's efforts to stimulate China's private sector as the economy falters. They then talk about Henry Kissinger's peculiar visit with Xi Jinping, and Miles frames the meeting as elder abuse. Finally, the hosts address a recent Russian missile strike, which accidentally damaged the Chinese consulate in Odesa, and China's reaction.
7/25/2023
20:06
#32 | Kerry's Visit to Beijing, Qin Gang's Disappearance, and a New Bishop in Shanghai
China Center Program Manager Shane Leary joins Miles Yu to discuss Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's visit to Beijing, and the broader strategy of the Biden administration for engaging with Beijing. They then turn to speculations surrounding the People's Republic of China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang's absence since June 25, before covering Pope Francis's approval of Shen Bin, a Chinese Communist Party–appointed bishop in Shanghai, and the state of religious liberty in China.
7/18/2023
24:54
#31 | Yellen Visits Beijing, New CCP Department of Social Work, and Indo-Pacific Security at NATO Summit '23
China Center Program Manager Shane Leary joins Miles Yu to discuss US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen's visit to Beijing and its implications for economic relations between the US and China. They then discuss the significance of the CCP's new Department of Social Work and how it further centralizes Xi Jinping's power. They end with a conversation about the 2023 NATO Summit, and how Indo-pacific security fits into NATO's priorities.
China Insider is a podcast project from the Hudson Institute's China Center, hosted by Miles Yu and Wilson Shirley. China Insider provides weekly news that mainstream American outlets often miss, as well as in-depth commentary and analysis on the China challenge and the free world’s future.