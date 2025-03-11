Ruby Bridges-the girl who desegregated schools (Women Who Changed the World)

Send us a textListen in for another episode in the series, "Women Who Changed the World," celebrating women and focusing on Black women during Black History Month. In this episode, hosts Amy and Cece introduce us to the inspiring story of Ruby Bridges, the first African American child to integrate an all-white school in the South at just six years old.Listeners will learn about Ruby’s early life in Mississippi, her family's journey to New Orleans and the landmark Supreme Court case, Brown vs. Board of Education, which made her historic enrollment possible. Ruby faced angry crowds and immense challenges at William Frantz Elementary School, but she never missed a day of class, demonstrating remarkable resilience and courage.As the episode unfolds, Ruby's legacy is highlighted, from her inspiring story being transformed into a book and artwork, to her later accomplishments as an author, civil rights advocate, and the founder of the Ruby Bridges Foundation.Concluding with a heartfelt poem that captures Ruby’s courage, this episode emphasizes the importance of kindness and inclusivity in our own lives today. Join us as we honor Ruby Bridges, a true pioneer in the fight for civil rights and equality. A woman who changed the world.