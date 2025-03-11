Malala Yousafzai - Educational Activist (Women who changed the world series)
Woman Who Changed the World: Malala YousafzaiIn this episode of "Check This Out," hosts Amy Contreras and Cece embark on an inspiring exploration of Malala Yousafzai, a young woman who has made a significant impact on the world advocating for girls' education. Listeners will learn about Malala's remarkable journey, starting from her childhood in Mingora, Pakistan, where her father's support for education nurtured her love for learning. At just 10 years old, her life took a dramatic turn when the Taliban seized control of her town, enforcing strict laws against girls' education. The episode recounts the pivotal moment in October 2012 when Malala was shot by Taliban members but survived, emerging as a powerful voice for education rights. At 17, she became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, and the episode highlights her continued activism through the Malala Fund, which supports education for girls worldwide.Listeners are engaged with a fun quiz on Malala's life and achievements, reinforcing key facts about her journey. The episode concludes with a heartfelt poem dedicated to Malala, celebrating her courage and ongoing contributions to education.Join Amy and Cece for an inspiring look into how one girl's bravery inspired a global movement for change. Don't forget to subscribe for more stories of remarkable women!
Anne Frank Pt 2 (Women who changed the world series)
In this episode, join hosts Amy Contreras and Cece for Part 2 of our episodes on Anne Frank, the remarkable girl who documented her experiences in hiding during World War II.The episode kick off with a lightning round quiz, testing your knowledge from Part 1 about Anne's life and the circumstances surrounding her famous diary. You'll hear from special guests Andrea and Mika, who share their family connections to Holocaust survivors and offer personal insights into Anne's powerful story.Dive into Anne's thoughts as 3rd grader, Mika, share poignant quotes from her diary, showcasing her dreams, her struggles, and her hope for a better future—even in the darkest of times. We reflect on the challenges faced by Anne and her family while living in the secret annex, the impact of her writings, and the legacy she left behind.As we wrap up, enjoy a heartfelt poem about Anne's courage and spirit. Don't forget to check out Anne Frank's diary at your local library, and remember: history is full of stories waiting to be discovered. Join us for another enlightening episode of Check This Out!—where curiosity leads the way.
Anne Frank Pt 1 (Women Who Changed the World Series)
Join Amy and Cece in this powerful episode of Check This Out! As part of their ongoing series on inspiring women, they delve into the remarkable life of Anne Frank, a young Jewish girl who made a lasting impact through her diary written during World War II. Discover the incredible stories of women like Rosa Parks, Bessie Coleman, Ruby Bridges, and Wangari Maathai, setting the stage for Anne's legacy amidst the backdrop of the Holocaust and global conflict. Through engaging discussion and fun true-or-false questions, Amy and Cece explore the history and events that shaped Anne's life, the power of her words, and what her story teaches us about compassion and activism today. Part 1 of Anne Frank's story provides listeners with context on the world that led to Anne and her family hiding from the Nazis. Part 2 will feature a special guest helping read excerpts from the diary. March is Women's History Month and Anne Frank helps us kick off the celebration.
Wangari Maathi - Environmental Leader (Women Who Changed the World)
In this episode of "Check This Out!" hosts by Amy Contreras and Cece focus on remarkable women who have made significant contributions to the world. This episode spotlights Wangari Maathai, a trailblazer in environmental conservation and women's empowerment.Listeners will learn about Maathai's groundbreaking achievements, including being the first woman in East and Central Africa to earn a doctorate, founding the Green Belt Movement, and planting over 51 million trees in Kenya. Throughout the episode, Amy and Cece highlight crucial facts about Maathai's impact, including her role in politics, her numerous awards (including the Nobel Peace Prize), and her dedication to empowering Kenyan women. The episode wraps up with an engaging poem summarizing Maathai's legacy.
Ruby Bridges-the girl who desegregated schools (Women Who Changed the World)
Listen in for another episode in the series, "Women Who Changed the World," celebrating women and focusing on Black women during Black History Month. In this episode, hosts Amy and Cece introduce us to the inspiring story of Ruby Bridges, the first African American child to integrate an all-white school in the South at just six years old.Listeners will learn about Ruby's early life in Mississippi, her family's journey to New Orleans and the landmark Supreme Court case, Brown vs. Board of Education, which made her historic enrollment possible. Ruby faced angry crowds and immense challenges at William Frantz Elementary School, but she never missed a day of class, demonstrating remarkable resilience and courage.As the episode unfolds, Ruby's legacy is highlighted, from her inspiring story being transformed into a book and artwork, to her later accomplishments as an author, civil rights advocate, and the founder of the Ruby Bridges Foundation.Concluding with a heartfelt poem that captures Ruby's courage, this episode emphasizes the importance of kindness and inclusivity in our own lives today. Join us as we honor Ruby Bridges, a true pioneer in the fight for civil rights and equality. A woman who changed the world.
A podcast series for kids where we explore interesting people, places, ponderings and past moments from history that shape the world around us. Listen to 5-25 minute episodes for fun facts, interactive celebrations of knowledge, and cool takeaways. Appropriate for elementary aged kids (5-12 years old) Hosted by Amy Contreras, featuring her daughter CeceAmy has a BA of History from the University of Arizona and has spent her career in corporate Learning & Development, working at global organizations such as Uber, LinkedIn, and more. Check this out! Podcast4kids covers topics such as historical figures, historical events, history questions, and more.