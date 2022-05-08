How has Korean culture become a global phenomenon? Musician G-Dragon, known as the “King of K-pop” and an artist across multiple mediums, connects with renowned cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo, whose vision and dynamic camerawork have animated films from Snowpiercer to Parasite. Together, they explore their inspirations, creative processes, and the growing impact of Korean culture. This conversation is moderated by musician, model and House ambassador Soo Joo Park.

Kelsey Lu is a classically trained musician whose work is defined by otherworldly electro-classical sound, and by collaborations with artists including Solange and Blood Orange. Yinka Ilori is known for creating bold, colourful designs informed by his British-Nigerian heritage, often focused on accessibility and inclusion. Challenging us to think in new ways, Yinka and Kelsey Lu discuss the influence of the natural world on their respective practices, and the immersive power of music and art. They begin their conversation by exploring how joy feeds their creativity.

CHANEL Connects, the acclaimed arts and culture podcast, returns for Season 3. Featuring global thought leaders, artists, and creators, this series of eight episodes released weekly, is devoted to the profound questions and conversations that shape culture today and define its tomorrow.CHANEL Connects pairs two visionaries in each 25-minute episode for an intimate conversation that interrogates: the intersection of technology and imagination, fact and fiction in autobiography, the power of collectives, cinematic inspiration, and more. Including actor and producer Penélope Cruz, architect Frida Escobedo, entrepreneur Jon Gray, designer Yinka Ilori, composer Kelsey Lu, and digital artist Sarah Meyohas, among others, CHANEL Connects fosters unscripted exchanges between brilliant minds at the edge of innovation on universal themes that touch us all.