Immersive Joy: Yinka Ilori & Kelsey Lu
Kelsey Lu is a classically trained musician whose work is defined by otherworldly electro-classical sound, and by collaborations with artists including Solange and Blood Orange. Yinka Ilori is known for creating bold, colourful designs informed by his British-Nigerian heritage, often focused on accessibility and inclusion. Challenging us to think in new ways, Yinka and Kelsey Lu discuss the influence of the natural world on their respective practices, and the immersive power of music and art. They begin their conversation by exploring how joy feeds their creativity.
7/11/2023
21:00
CHANEL Connects is back for season 3!
Welcome to the third season of Chanel CONNECTS.In this series, we bring together global change makers from the worlds of food, film, art, architecture and beyond. Some are old friends and collaborators, others are meeting for the first time. All are focused on what matters most, and what happens next. And now, we get to listen in.
7/11/2023
0:29
The Power of Sound & Vision: G-Dragon, Hong Kyung-Pyo & Soo Joo Park
How has Korean culture become a global phenomenon? Musician G-Dragon, known as the “King of K-pop” and an artist across multiple mediums, connects with renowned cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo, whose vision and dynamic camerawork have animated films from Snowpiercer to Parasite. Together, they explore their inspirations, creative processes, and the growing impact of Korean culture. This conversation is moderated by musician, model and House ambassador Soo Joo Park.
8/5/2022
32:48
Regards de Réalisatrices : Audrey Diwan & Maïmouna Doucouré
Dans cet épisode de CHANEL Connects, les réalisatrices Maimouna Doucouré et Audrey Diwan se rencontrent pour la première fois pour échanger sur l’importance de la collaboration dans le processus créatif, leurs expériences avec de jeunes talents du cinéma et la dimension politique de leur travail. Maimouna Doucouré est lauréate du prestigieux Academy Gold Fellowship Award pour son film « Mignonnes ». Audrey Diwan a notamment été récompensée par un Lion d’Or à la Mostra de Venise en 2021 pour son film « L’événement ». Elle a plus récemment réalisé le film « Emmanuelle » présenté à Cannes cette année et mettant en scène l'actrice Léa Seydoux.
6/10/2022
39:34
소리와 시각의 힘 : 지드래곤, 홍경표 & 수주
어떻게 한국 문화가 세계적으로 뻗어 나가는 현상이 되었을까? 'K-Pop의 왕'으로 불리며 여러 매체를 넘나드는 뮤지션 지드래곤과 설국열차부터 기생충까지 뛰어난 상상력과 생생한 연출력을 인정받은 촬영 감독 홍경표가 함께합니다. 그들의 영감, 창조의 과정, 그리고 한국 문화의 커져가는 영향에 탐구합니다. 음악가, 모델, 샤넬 하우스 앰버서더 수주가 둘을 심도 깊은 대화 속으로 안내합니다.
CHANEL Connects, the acclaimed arts and culture podcast, returns for Season 3. Featuring global thought leaders, artists, and creators, this series of eight episodes released weekly, is devoted to the profound questions and conversations that shape culture today and define its tomorrow.CHANEL Connects pairs two visionaries in each 25-minute episode for an intimate conversation that interrogates: the intersection of technology and imagination, fact and fiction in autobiography, the power of collectives, cinematic inspiration, and more. Including actor and producer Penélope Cruz, architect Frida Escobedo, entrepreneur Jon Gray, designer Yinka Ilori, composer Kelsey Lu, and digital artist Sarah Meyohas, among others, CHANEL Connects fosters unscripted exchanges between brilliant minds at the edge of innovation on universal themes that touch us all.