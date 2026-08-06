On the latest edition of Caught Offside, Andrew Gundling and JJ Devaney are discussing the massive changes that Gianni Infantino is attempting to push through in terms of the way in which FIFA operates. Why are we worried by this news? How could it impact football moving forward? And is there anything that could prevent it from happening? We'll answer all those questions and more.

Then, we're talking Mauricio Pochettino and U.S. Soccer as various reports indicate the two are headed for a continuation of their relationship. Andrew will explain why he's good with this news while JJ will explain why he's not.

Plus: which soccer superstars do you associate more with their national team than a club team? We'll list some of ours, we'd be curious to hear some of yours as well!



For even more Caught Offside content, get on over to Caught Offside Plus right now! A number of Animals asked for Andrew's thoughts on the LeBron James signing... well, ask and you shall receive. Old Sixers Andy's got 35 minutes of thoughts for you over on the PLUS side right now!



For all the latest merch, get over to https://caughtoffsidepod.com/ - The World Cup is now over... but the Caught Offside store remains open! So if you're looking for some merch to rep the sport that you're now fully obsessed with, get on over and buy some Caught Offside gear today!



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