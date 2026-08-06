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425 episodes
Caught Offside: Mo Salah's Unexpected Signing, Bruno Guimaraes Closing in on Arsenal & Infantino Fighting Back08/06/2026 | 1h 1 mins."Today I feel __________." On the latest edition of Caught Offside, Andrew Gundling and JJ Devaney discuss how they're feeling about a variety of topics including Mo Salah's move to Trabzonspor and Gianni Infantino's attempts at rallying support behind the scenes.
Plus, we'll weigh in the potential Bruno Guimaraes move to Arsenal - where will he slot in and who will be the odd man out - as well Zavier Gozo's potential move to Crystal Palace - is this the right time for a move abroad and are Palace the right club.
All that and more on the latest edition of Caught Offside!
For even more Caught Offside content, get on over to Caught Offside Plus right now! Our most recent episode features one of other periodic activities... "3 Random Questions!" Desert island books & movies, coveted soccer memorabilia, regrets of going into the sports broadcasting industry and so much more! You want to miss it!
For all the latest merch, get over to https://caughtoffsidepod.com/ - The World Cup is over... but the Caught Offside store remains open! So if you're looking for some merch to rep the sport that you're now fully obsessed with, get on over and buy some Caught Offside gear today!
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Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/CaughtOffsidePod/
X: https://twitter.com/COsoccerpod
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caughtoffsidepod/
Email: CaughtOffsidePod@gmail.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Caught Offside: What's Driving Infantino Decision Making? PLUS Pochettino Officially Returns08/03/2026 | 1h 37 mins.On the latest edition of Caught Offside, Andrew Gundling and JJ Devaney discuss the continuing fallout of the Gianni Infantino saga. We dive into what we believe id driving Infantino's decision making, the possibility of him not continuing as FIFA President and who the big winners were to arise from all this.
Then, we share our thoughts on the news that Mauricio Pochettino has officially signed on to remain Head Coach of the USMNT through 2030. We'll talk about our general surprise over Poch staying out of the club game for as long as he potentially will and we'll examine whether or not this news means we'll truly know if our current talent pool is good enough.
All that and JJ's night at Yankee Stadium for Liverpool-Wrexham, American players flocking to Middlesbrough, Newcastle entering a fragile period and Evander entering some rarified air in MLS.
For even more Caught Offside content, get on over to Caught Offside Plus right now! A number of Animals asked for Andrew's thoughts on the LeBron James signing... well, ask and you shall receive. Old Sixers Andy's got 35 minutes of thoughts for you over on the PLUS side right now!
For all the latest merch, get over to https://caughtoffsidepod.com/ - The World Cup is over... but the Caught Offside store remains open! So if you're looking for some merch to rep the sport that you're now fully obsessed with, get on over and buy some Caught Offside gear today!
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Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/CaughtOffsidePod/
X: https://twitter.com/COsoccerpod
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caughtoffsidepod/
Email: CaughtOffsidePod@gmail.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Caught Offside: Gianni Infantino's Power Play & Mauricio Pochettino Likely to Remain with USMNT07/29/2026 | 1h 8 mins.On the latest edition of Caught Offside, Andrew Gundling and JJ Devaney are discussing the massive changes that Gianni Infantino is attempting to push through in terms of the way in which FIFA operates. Why are we worried by this news? How could it impact football moving forward? And is there anything that could prevent it from happening? We'll answer all those questions and more.
Then, we're talking Mauricio Pochettino and U.S. Soccer as various reports indicate the two are headed for a continuation of their relationship. Andrew will explain why he's good with this news while JJ will explain why he's not.
Plus: which soccer superstars do you associate more with their national team than a club team? We'll list some of ours, we'd be curious to hear some of yours as well!
For even more Caught Offside content, get on over to Caught Offside Plus right now! A number of Animals asked for Andrew's thoughts on the LeBron James signing... well, ask and you shall receive. Old Sixers Andy's got 35 minutes of thoughts for you over on the PLUS side right now!
For all the latest merch, get over to https://caughtoffsidepod.com/ - The World Cup is now over... but the Caught Offside store remains open! So if you're looking for some merch to rep the sport that you're now fully obsessed with, get on over and buy some Caught Offside gear today!
---
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/CaughtOffsidePod/
X: https://twitter.com/COsoccerpod
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caughtoffsidepod/
Email: CaughtOffsidePod@gmail.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- The World Cup is over but the stories in international football are very much not. On the latest edition of Caught Offside, JJ Devaney shares his thoughts on what has turned into an absolute mess of a situation in Italy as Pirlo's coaching hire collapses and Maldini and Leonardo resign from the Italian FA.
Then, while Italy were unable to get their World Cup winning hero into the manager's seat, France made their move official as Zinedine Zidane takes over where Didier Deschamps left off. We'll share our thoughts on his appointment.
And finally, our tour of Europe continues into Germany where Jurgen Klopp takes control of the national team. Jonathan Harding joins the show to explain how the hire came about, how it will help the program and what went wrong for die Mannschaft at this summer's World Cup.
For even more Caught Offside content, get on over to Caught Offside Plus right now! A number of Animals asked for Andrew's thoughts on the LeBron James signing... well, ask and you shall receive. Old Sixers Andy's got 35 minutes of thoughts for you over on the PLUS side right now!
For all the latest merch, get over to https://caughtoffsidepod.com/ - The World Cup is now over... but the Caught Offside store remains open! So if you're looking for some merch to rep the sport that you're now fully obsessed with, get on over and buy some Caught Offside gear today!
---
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/CaughtOffsidePod/
X: https://twitter.com/COsoccerpod
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caughtoffsidepod/
Email: CaughtOffsidePod@gmail.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- It's one final night to celebrate the 2026 FIFA World Cup! On the latest edition of Caught Offside, Andrew Gundling and JJ Devaney are handing out their awards in honor of the tournament that totally captivated the country and the world for the past 6 weeks. Goal of the Tournament... Match of the Tournament... Tournament Hero... Tournament Villain... Player we'd be most likely to impulse buy... and so much more!
So join us as we lower the curtain on one of the most memorable World Cup's of our lifetime in this very special Devundling Award Spectacular!
For even more Caught Offside content, get on over to Caught Offside Plus right now! This past Tuesday, we hosted a live Zoom session with a large contingent of Animals to discuss everything from the World Cup to the USMNT to Anthony Taylor to favorite show segments and more! It was 2 incredibly fun hours and we hope you give it a listen!
For all the latest merch, get over to https://caughtoffsidepod.com/ - The World Cup is now over... but the Caught Offside store remains open! So if you're looking for some merch to rep the sport that you're now fully obsessed with, get on over and buy some Caught Offside gear today!
---
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/CaughtOffsidePod/
X: https://twitter.com/COsoccerpod
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caughtoffsidepod/
Email: CaughtOffsidePod@gmail.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Caught Offside
Oh yes! Andrew Gundling and JJ Devaney bring you their views on everything happening in the nonstop world of soccer. A "panenka-free zone since 2014 where 10/10/17 is a date which shall not be mentioned (but is actually mentioned quite frequently). Come join us!(Formerly of ESPN) Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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