Caught Offside: USMNT defeat Canada in dramatic fashion
The boys give their takeaway from the US' dramatic quarterfinal win over Canada including Matt Turner's heroics, Canada's physicality, Cade Cowell's Vinicius-ness and much much more! Plus, we share our thoughts on Landon Donovan's Christian Pulisic/MLS take and provide some parenting advice regarding sand and glitter.
7/10/2023
59:38
Caught Offside: Pep talk
Andrew and JJ share their thoughts on Mason Mount's move to Manchester United and compare the most fearsome midfields in the Premier League right now. Plus, Real Madrid add another young star, JJ dives into the heat being thrown Pep's way and Andrew stresses over having to fit into his old suit. All that and much much more!
7/7/2023
1:13:39
Caught Offside: Most American things about American soccer
Happy 4th of July! On the latest edition of Caught Offside, the boys celebrate America's independence by doing what else - analyzing a Hungarian who's leaving Germany to go play in England. Oh, also, we'll count down the top 10 most American things about American soccer and wonder why there's so much aggravation over Jesus Ferreira pouring in goals for the USMNT. All that and much much more!
7/3/2023
59:30
Caught Offside: A Miranda Rights Game
The boys try to find meaning in the USMNT's 6-0 win over St. Kitts and Nevis; how hard they tried is for you to decide. Plus: how much better does Declan Rice make Arsenal? How excited should Spurs fans be about James Maddison? And where will Harry Kane be playing next season? All that and more!
6/29/2023
56:17
Caught Offside: Take my chances with the cramp
We discuss the USMNT's 1-1 draw with Jamaica and place it in the "game that happened" category. Plus: Roy Hodgson will manage Crystal Palace forever, Man City make a move for Declan Rice and cramps are being dealt with quite strangely.
Oh yes! Andrew Gundling and JJ Devaney bring you their views on everything happening in the nonstop world of soccer. A "panenka-free zone since 2014 where 10/10/17 is a date which shall not be mentioned (but is actually mentioned quite frequently). Come join us!(Formerly of ESPN) Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.