Brain over Binge Podcast

Podcast Brain over Binge Podcast
Kathryn Hansen
A Simple, Brain-Based Approach to Help You Stop Binge Eating and Get on with Your Life. No Therapy Required. More
EducationSelf-ImprovementHealth & Fitness
Available Episodes

  • Ep. 119: How Does Fitness Fit Into Recovery?
    5/1/2023
    42:10
  • Ep. 118: Anxiety in Binge Eaters
    4/13/2023
    24:44
  • Ep. 117: Sleep and Binge Eating Recovery
    4/6/2023
    38:50
  • Ep. 116: You’re Not Too Far Gone & It’s Never Too Late
    3/22/2023
    15:03
  • Ep. 115: The 2-Hour Course
    3/6/2023
    4:52

About Brain over Binge Podcast

A Simple, Brain-Based Approach to Help You Stop Binge Eating and Get on with Your Life. No Therapy Required.
Podcast website

