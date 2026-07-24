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Brain over Binge Podcast

Kathryn Hansen
Health & Wellness
Brain over Binge Podcast
Latest episode

207 episodes

  • Brain over Binge Podcast

    Ep. 206: Coaching Insights from the Brain over Binge Group

    07/24/2026 | 24 mins.
    I’m sharing a collection of brief excerpts of guidance I’ve given to Brain over Binge Group members during our live calls (only my voice is included). The coaching clips cover a variety of topics that come up in recovery, and my goal is to give you insights that can help you in your own life. As you listen, I hope you’ll feel supported and encouraged!

    Join the Brain over Binge Group!

    Get the Brain over Binge Course for only $18.99 per month

    Episode mentioned in this show:
    Ep. 200: Coaching Notes: Recovery Reminders from My 1:1 Sessions

    Other Brain over Binge resources:

    Get the FREE 30-day Inspiration Booklet

    Get personalized support with one-on-one coaching

    Get the Second Edition of Brain over Binge on Amazon and Audible, BarnesandNoble.com, Apple iBooks, or Kobo.

    Get the Brain over Binge Recovery Guide

    Disclaimer: *The Brain over Binge Podcast is produced and recorded by Brain over Binge Recovery Coaching, LLC. All work is copyrighted by Brain over Binge Recovery Coaching, LLC, and all rights are reserved. As a disclaimer, the hosts of the Brain over Binge Podcast are not professional counselors or licensed healthcare providers, and this podcast is not a substitute for medical advice or any form of professional therapy. Eating disorders can have serious health consequences and you are strongly advised to seek medical attention for matters relating to your health. Please get help when you need it, and good luck on your journey.
  • Brain over Binge Podcast

    Ep. 205: Having an Aligned Identity (with Coach Julie)

    06/20/2026 | 28 mins.
    Kathryn is joined by Coach Julie to talk about how connecting with who you are and who you want to be can support recovery from binge eating and other harmful habits. They explore how automatic thoughts and limiting beliefs can make you feel stuck or disconnected from yourself, and how you can begin making choices that you feel good about. You’ll hear practical ways to get in touch with an aligned version of yourself, take actions that reflect your identity, and build more trust in yourself over time.

    Episode mentioned: 
    Ep. 202: Building the “I Can Do Hard Things” Identity (with Coach Julie)
    Julie’s Free Aligned Identity Module (Workbook)
    https://juliemanncoaching.myflodesk.com/bobjun26
    Julie’s website:
    http://juliemanncoaching.com

    Brain over Binge resources:

    Get the FREE 30-day Inspiration Booklet

    Get personalized support with one-on-one coaching or group coaching

    Subscribe to the Brain over Binge Course for only $18.99 per month

    Get the Second Edition of Brain over Binge on Amazon and Audible, BarnesandNoble.com, Apple iBooks, or Kobo.

    Get the Brain over Binge Recovery Guide

     
    Disclaimer: *The Brain over Binge Podcast is produced and recorded by Brain over Binge Recovery Coaching, LLC. All work is copyrighted by Brain over Binge Recovery Coaching, LLC, and all rights are reserved. As a disclaimer, the hosts of the Brain over Binge Podcast are not professional counselors or licensed healthcare providers, and this podcast is not a substitute for medical advice or any form of professional therapy. Eating disorders can have serious health consequences and you are strongly advised to seek medical attention for matters relating to your health. Please get help when you need it, and good luck on your journey.
  • Brain over Binge Podcast

    Ep. 204: Boredom is Better Than Bingeing

    06/10/2026 | 21 mins.
    Kathryn talks about why boredom can show up when you start letting go of binge eating and how the lower brain may use that feeling to make the habit seem appealing again. You’ll learn why “boredom is better than bingeing,” and how to stop using bingeing as a (harmful) solution for boredom. Since you can’t avoid all feelings of boredom, it’s crucial to know that you can be bored and still not binge; but you don’t have to stay stuck in boredom either. Kathryn shares a practical framework for finding other things to do when your lower brain says there is “nothing to do except binge.”

    Sign up for the newsletter and get the FREE 30-day Brain over Binge Inspiration Booklet and Manage Your Mindset After a Binge course track

    Join the Brain over Binge Group

    Schedule a one-on-one session with Kathryn

    Subscribe to the Brain over Binge Course for only $18.99 per month

    Get the Second Edition of Brain over Binge on Amazon and Audible, BarnesandNoble.com, Apple iBooks, or Kobo.

    Get the Brain over Binge Recovery Guide

     
    Disclaimer: *The Brain over Binge Podcast is produced and recorded by Brain over Binge Recovery Coaching, LLC. All work is copyrighted by Brain over Binge Recovery Coaching, LLC, and all rights are reserved. As a disclaimer, the hosts of the Brain over Binge Podcast are not professional counselors or licensed healthcare providers, and this podcast is not a substitute for medical advice or any form of professional therapy. Eating disorders can have serious health consequences and you are strongly advised to seek medical attention for matters relating to your health. Please get help when you need it, and good luck on your journey.
  • Brain over Binge Podcast

    Ep. 203: Food Noise, Part 4: Eating Foundations for More Stability and Ease (with Marcus Kain)

    05/02/2026 | 46 mins.
    In Part 4 of the Food Noise series, I’m joined by returning guest Marcus Kain to talk about practical, non-diet eating foundations that can help lower the intensity of intrusive thoughts about food. We share some general guidance you can use to help yourself eat in ways that calm food noise rather than exacerbate it. This episode isn’t about a specific meal plan or strict rules—it’s about supporting you as you learn to nourish yourself based on what you uniquely need. We talk through the basics of food quantity, timing, and food type, so that you can help your body feel safer and your appetite become more regulated.

    Food noise series episodes:

    Ep. 198: Food Noise, Part 1: Bingeing is Not a Solution
    Ep. 199: Food Noise, Part 2: The Effect of the Food Environment (You’re Not Broken or Powerless)
    Ep. 201: Food Noise, Part 3: Mindset Shifts for More Peace and Self-Trust

    Previous episodes with Marcus Kain:

    Episode 183: GLP-1 Medications, Food Noise, and Binge Eating Recovery with Marcus Kain
    Ep. 167: Healthy Goal Setting and Sustainable Change in the New Year (with Marcus Kain)
    Ep. 119: How Does Fitness Fit Into Recovery? (with Marcus Kain)
    Ep. 90: Letting Go of Unrealistic Recovery Goals and Unhealthy Fitness Standards (with Marcus Kain)

    Learn more about Marcus Kain:

    StrongnotStarving.com
    Strong not Starving Podcast
    Marcus Kain on YouTube

    Brain over Binge resources:

    Get the FREE 30-day Inspiration Booklet

    Get personalized support with one-on-one coaching or group coaching

    Subscribe to the Brain over Binge Course for only $18.99 per month

    Get the Second Edition of Brain over Binge on Amazon and Audible, BarnesandNoble.com, Apple iBooks, or Kobo.

    Get the Brain over Binge Recovery Guide


    Disclaimer: *The Brain over Binge Podcast is produced and recorded by Brain over Binge Recovery Coaching, LLC. All work is copyrighted by Brain over Binge Recovery Coaching, LLC, and all rights are reserved. As a disclaimer, the hosts of the Brain over Binge Podcast are not professional counselors or licensed healthcare providers, and this podcast is not a substitute for medical advice or any form of professional therapy. Eating disorders can have serious health consequences and you are strongly advised to seek medical attention for matters relating to your health. Please get help when you need it, and good luck on your journey.
  • Brain over Binge Podcast

    Ep. 202: Building the "I Can Do Hard Things" Identity (with Coach Julie)

    04/13/2026 | 27 mins.
    Coach Julie returns to the podcast for a conversation about building the “I can do hard things” identity. In this episode, Kathryn and Julie explore how the brain wants to keep us in what feels familiar, safe, and easy—and how that can keep us stuck in binge eating and other harmful habits. You’ll learn how your capacity is greater than you think, how to start seeing yourself as someone who can do challenging things, and how small daily actions build real confidence over time. This topic applies not only to breaking free from binge eating, but also to anything you want to overcome, create, or accomplish in your life.

    Coach Julie’s resources:

    “I Can Do Hard Things” Workbook (and newsletter sign-up)
     juliemanncoaching.com

    Brain over Binge resources:

    Get the FREE 30-day Inspiration Booklet

    Get personalized support with one-on-one coaching or group coaching

    Subscribe to the Brain over Binge Course for only $18.99 per month

    Get the Second Edition of Brain over Binge on Amazon and Audible, BarnesandNoble.com, Apple iBooks, or Kobo.

    Get the Brain over Binge Recovery Guide

     
    Disclaimer: *The Brain over Binge Podcast is produced and recorded by Brain over Binge Recovery Coaching, LLC. All work is copyrighted by Brain over Binge Recovery Coaching, LLC, and all rights are reserved. As a disclaimer, the hosts of the Brain over Binge Podcast are not professional counselors or licensed healthcare providers, and this podcast is not a substitute for medical advice or any form of professional therapy. Eating disorders can have serious health consequences and you are strongly advised to seek medical attention for matters relating to your health. Please get help when you need it, and good luck on your journey.
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About Brain over Binge Podcast
A Simple, Brain-Based Approach to Help You Stop Binge Eating and Get on with Your Life.
Podcast website
Health & Wellness

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