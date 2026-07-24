Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
207 episodes
- I’m sharing a collection of brief excerpts of guidance I’ve given to Brain over Binge Group members during our live calls (only my voice is included). The coaching clips cover a variety of topics that come up in recovery, and my goal is to give you insights that can help you in your own life. As you listen, I hope you’ll feel supported and encouraged!
Join the Brain over Binge Group!
Get the Brain over Binge Course for only $18.99 per month
Episode mentioned in this show:
Ep. 200: Coaching Notes: Recovery Reminders from My 1:1 Sessions
Other Brain over Binge resources:
Get the FREE 30-day Inspiration Booklet
Get personalized support with one-on-one coaching
Get the Second Edition of Brain over Binge on Amazon and Audible, BarnesandNoble.com, Apple iBooks, or Kobo.
Get the Brain over Binge Recovery Guide
Disclaimer: *The Brain over Binge Podcast is produced and recorded by Brain over Binge Recovery Coaching, LLC. All work is copyrighted by Brain over Binge Recovery Coaching, LLC, and all rights are reserved. As a disclaimer, the hosts of the Brain over Binge Podcast are not professional counselors or licensed healthcare providers, and this podcast is not a substitute for medical advice or any form of professional therapy. Eating disorders can have serious health consequences and you are strongly advised to seek medical attention for matters relating to your health. Please get help when you need it, and good luck on your journey.
- Kathryn is joined by Coach Julie to talk about how connecting with who you are and who you want to be can support recovery from binge eating and other harmful habits. They explore how automatic thoughts and limiting beliefs can make you feel stuck or disconnected from yourself, and how you can begin making choices that you feel good about. You’ll hear practical ways to get in touch with an aligned version of yourself, take actions that reflect your identity, and build more trust in yourself over time.
Episode mentioned:
Ep. 202: Building the “I Can Do Hard Things” Identity (with Coach Julie)
Julie’s Free Aligned Identity Module (Workbook)
https://juliemanncoaching.myflodesk.com/bobjun26
Julie’s website:
http://juliemanncoaching.com
Brain over Binge resources:
Get the FREE 30-day Inspiration Booklet
Get personalized support with one-on-one coaching or group coaching
Subscribe to the Brain over Binge Course for only $18.99 per month
Get the Second Edition of Brain over Binge on Amazon and Audible, BarnesandNoble.com, Apple iBooks, or Kobo.
Get the Brain over Binge Recovery Guide
Disclaimer: *The Brain over Binge Podcast is produced and recorded by Brain over Binge Recovery Coaching, LLC. All work is copyrighted by Brain over Binge Recovery Coaching, LLC, and all rights are reserved. As a disclaimer, the hosts of the Brain over Binge Podcast are not professional counselors or licensed healthcare providers, and this podcast is not a substitute for medical advice or any form of professional therapy. Eating disorders can have serious health consequences and you are strongly advised to seek medical attention for matters relating to your health. Please get help when you need it, and good luck on your journey.
- Kathryn talks about why boredom can show up when you start letting go of binge eating and how the lower brain may use that feeling to make the habit seem appealing again. You’ll learn why “boredom is better than bingeing,” and how to stop using bingeing as a (harmful) solution for boredom. Since you can’t avoid all feelings of boredom, it’s crucial to know that you can be bored and still not binge; but you don’t have to stay stuck in boredom either. Kathryn shares a practical framework for finding other things to do when your lower brain says there is “nothing to do except binge.”
Sign up for the newsletter and get the FREE 30-day Brain over Binge Inspiration Booklet and Manage Your Mindset After a Binge course track
Join the Brain over Binge Group
Schedule a one-on-one session with Kathryn
Subscribe to the Brain over Binge Course for only $18.99 per month
Get the Second Edition of Brain over Binge on Amazon and Audible, BarnesandNoble.com, Apple iBooks, or Kobo.
Get the Brain over Binge Recovery Guide
Disclaimer: *The Brain over Binge Podcast is produced and recorded by Brain over Binge Recovery Coaching, LLC. All work is copyrighted by Brain over Binge Recovery Coaching, LLC, and all rights are reserved. As a disclaimer, the hosts of the Brain over Binge Podcast are not professional counselors or licensed healthcare providers, and this podcast is not a substitute for medical advice or any form of professional therapy. Eating disorders can have serious health consequences and you are strongly advised to seek medical attention for matters relating to your health. Please get help when you need it, and good luck on your journey.
Ep. 203: Food Noise, Part 4: Eating Foundations for More Stability and Ease (with Marcus Kain)05/02/2026 | 46 mins.In Part 4 of the Food Noise series, I’m joined by returning guest Marcus Kain to talk about practical, non-diet eating foundations that can help lower the intensity of intrusive thoughts about food. We share some general guidance you can use to help yourself eat in ways that calm food noise rather than exacerbate it. This episode isn’t about a specific meal plan or strict rules—it’s about supporting you as you learn to nourish yourself based on what you uniquely need. We talk through the basics of food quantity, timing, and food type, so that you can help your body feel safer and your appetite become more regulated.
Food noise series episodes:
Ep. 198: Food Noise, Part 1: Bingeing is Not a Solution
Ep. 199: Food Noise, Part 2: The Effect of the Food Environment (You’re Not Broken or Powerless)
Ep. 201: Food Noise, Part 3: Mindset Shifts for More Peace and Self-Trust
Previous episodes with Marcus Kain:
Episode 183: GLP-1 Medications, Food Noise, and Binge Eating Recovery with Marcus Kain
Ep. 167: Healthy Goal Setting and Sustainable Change in the New Year (with Marcus Kain)
Ep. 119: How Does Fitness Fit Into Recovery? (with Marcus Kain)
Ep. 90: Letting Go of Unrealistic Recovery Goals and Unhealthy Fitness Standards (with Marcus Kain)
Learn more about Marcus Kain:
StrongnotStarving.com
Strong not Starving Podcast
Marcus Kain on YouTube
Brain over Binge resources:
Get the FREE 30-day Inspiration Booklet
Get personalized support with one-on-one coaching or group coaching
Subscribe to the Brain over Binge Course for only $18.99 per month
Get the Second Edition of Brain over Binge on Amazon and Audible, BarnesandNoble.com, Apple iBooks, or Kobo.
Get the Brain over Binge Recovery Guide
Disclaimer: *The Brain over Binge Podcast is produced and recorded by Brain over Binge Recovery Coaching, LLC. All work is copyrighted by Brain over Binge Recovery Coaching, LLC, and all rights are reserved. As a disclaimer, the hosts of the Brain over Binge Podcast are not professional counselors or licensed healthcare providers, and this podcast is not a substitute for medical advice or any form of professional therapy. Eating disorders can have serious health consequences and you are strongly advised to seek medical attention for matters relating to your health. Please get help when you need it, and good luck on your journey.
- Coach Julie returns to the podcast for a conversation about building the “I can do hard things” identity. In this episode, Kathryn and Julie explore how the brain wants to keep us in what feels familiar, safe, and easy—and how that can keep us stuck in binge eating and other harmful habits. You’ll learn how your capacity is greater than you think, how to start seeing yourself as someone who can do challenging things, and how small daily actions build real confidence over time. This topic applies not only to breaking free from binge eating, but also to anything you want to overcome, create, or accomplish in your life.
Coach Julie’s resources:
“I Can Do Hard Things” Workbook (and newsletter sign-up)
juliemanncoaching.com
Brain over Binge resources:
Get the FREE 30-day Inspiration Booklet
Get personalized support with one-on-one coaching or group coaching
Subscribe to the Brain over Binge Course for only $18.99 per month
Get the Second Edition of Brain over Binge on Amazon and Audible, BarnesandNoble.com, Apple iBooks, or Kobo.
Get the Brain over Binge Recovery Guide
Disclaimer: *The Brain over Binge Podcast is produced and recorded by Brain over Binge Recovery Coaching, LLC. All work is copyrighted by Brain over Binge Recovery Coaching, LLC, and all rights are reserved. As a disclaimer, the hosts of the Brain over Binge Podcast are not professional counselors or licensed healthcare providers, and this podcast is not a substitute for medical advice or any form of professional therapy. Eating disorders can have serious health consequences and you are strongly advised to seek medical attention for matters relating to your health. Please get help when you need it, and good luck on your journey.
More Health & Wellness podcasts
- We're Out of TimeHealth & Wellness, Mental Health
- Passion Struck with John R. MilesAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- Rooted in Wellness with Mona SharmaAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Nutrition
- The Dr. John Delony ShowHealth & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Society & Culture
- The Dr. Josh Axe ShowChristianity, Education, Health & Wellness, Nutrition, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- The Ultimate Human with Gary BreckaHealth & Wellness
- unPAUSED with Dr. Mary Claire HaverHealth & Wellness, Medicine, Society & Culture
- The Dylan Gemelli PodcastAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
- Huberman LabHealth & Wellness, Life Sciences, Science
- Nothing much happens: bedtime stories to help you sleepFiction, Health & Wellness
Trending Health & Wellness podcasts
- Pillow TalksHealth & Wellness, Sexuality
- The Art of Being WellHealth & Wellness
- Your Diet SucksHealth & Wellness, Nutrition
- The Trauma Safe LabAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Wellness, Actually with Emily Oster & Perry Wilson, MDHealth & Wellness, Kids & Family, Mental Health, Parenting
- The EMPWR PodcastHealth & Wellness
- I Love Being SoberBusiness, Careers, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Nurses Uncorked - A Nursing Podcast Delivering Nursing NewsHealth & Wellness, Medicine, News
- Relocalizing Health with Dave ChaseBusiness, Health & Wellness, Management, Medicine, Non-Profit, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- The Health ContinuumAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine
- Everyday Longevity CollectiveFitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Sexuality
- The Genius LifeHealth & Wellness
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Happy PlaceHealth & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Peptide of The WeekHealth & Wellness
- SleepyAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- The Cabral ConceptAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
- The Diabetes Blueprint - Powered by Lower The Dose™Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Nutrition
- SuperLife with Darin OlienAlternative Health, Education, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Get Better FasterAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Mental Health
About Brain over Binge Podcast
A Simple, Brain-Based Approach to Help You Stop Binge Eating and Get on with Your Life.Podcast website
Listen to Brain over Binge Podcast, We're Out of Time and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Brain over Binge Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.