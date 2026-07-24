In Part 4 of the Food Noise series, I’m joined by returning guest Marcus Kain to talk about practical, non-diet eating foundations that can help lower the intensity of intrusive thoughts about food. We share some general guidance you can use to help yourself eat in ways that calm food noise rather than exacerbate it. This episode isn’t about a specific meal plan or strict rules—it’s about supporting you as you learn to nourish yourself based on what you uniquely need. We talk through the basics of food quantity, timing, and food type, so that you can help your body feel safer and your appetite become more regulated.



Food noise series episodes:



Ep. 198: Food Noise, Part 1: Bingeing is Not a Solution

Ep. 199: Food Noise, Part 2: The Effect of the Food Environment (You’re Not Broken or Powerless)

Ep. 201: Food Noise, Part 3: Mindset Shifts for More Peace and Self-Trust



Previous episodes with Marcus Kain:



Episode 183: GLP-1 Medications, Food Noise, and Binge Eating Recovery with Marcus Kain

Ep. 167: Healthy Goal Setting and Sustainable Change in the New Year (with Marcus Kain)

Ep. 119: How Does Fitness Fit Into Recovery? (with Marcus Kain)

Ep. 90: Letting Go of Unrealistic Recovery Goals and Unhealthy Fitness Standards (with Marcus Kain)



Learn more about Marcus Kain:



StrongnotStarving.com

Strong not Starving Podcast

Marcus Kain on YouTube



Brain over Binge resources:



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Disclaimer: *The Brain over Binge Podcast is produced and recorded by Brain over Binge Recovery Coaching, LLC. All work is copyrighted by Brain over Binge Recovery Coaching, LLC, and all rights are reserved. As a disclaimer, the hosts of the Brain over Binge Podcast are not professional counselors or licensed healthcare providers, and this podcast is not a substitute for medical advice or any form of professional therapy. Eating disorders can have serious health consequences and you are strongly advised to seek medical attention for matters relating to your health. Please get help when you need it, and good luck on your journey.