Bob's Credits - A Bob's Burgers Podcast

The elusive Wharfy makes an appearance at Bob's Burgers a number of times as we continue to make our way through the tenth season of "Bob's Burgers" with the end credits sequence to: Season 10, Episode 13: "Three Girls and a Little Wharfy"
38:02
A Fish Called Tina (S10E12)
Rick is being the obnoxious gym owner he is while the rest of the Belcher clan continues on with their episode storylines as we continue to make our way through the tenth season of "Bob's Burgers" with the end credits sequence to: Season 10, Episode 12: "A Fish Called Tina"
39:48
Drumforgiven (S10E11)
Gene is making all sorts of sweet sounds on his drum machine while the rest of the Wagstaff gang dances around him as we continue to make our way through the tenth season of "Bob's Burgers" with the end credits sequence to: Season 10, Episode 11: "Drumforgiven"
36:32
Have Yourself a Maily Linda Christmas (S10E10)
The Belcher family is here to perform "Christmas Wrapping" by The Waitresses as best as they can - which is not without its flaws as we continue to make our way through the tenth season of "Bob's Burgers" with the end credits sequence to: Season 10, Episode 10: "Have Yourself a Maily Linda Christmas"
39:55
All That Gene (S10E9)
The Gene show is in full effect while Bob gets his love handles poked by the girls as we continue to make our way through the tenth season of "Bob's Burgers" with the end credits sequence to: Season 10, Episode 9: "All That Gene"