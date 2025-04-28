Powered by RND
Bill Vanderbush
Bill Vanderbush
Religion & Spirituality
Bill Vanderbush
  • Light of Glory, Shadow of Evil
    Light of Glory, Shadow of Evil by Bill Vanderbush
    --------  
    29:59
  • It Is Finished, Really!
    This is a message that's going to turn some of your assumptions upside down and set your heart ablaze with the truth of what Jesus Christ accomplished on the cross. This is more than just about the forgiveness of your sins. This is about a cosmic victory over death itself. This is a fulfillment of ancient promises and a demonstration of the love of God so fierce that it actually rewrote the entire story of humanity.
    --------  
    29:59
  • Divine Conversion, Divine Grace
    Conversion is not about human effort, but about God's transformative grace at work in our lives.
    --------  
    29:59
  • For God So Loves the World...
    “God is first father, not judge. Don't elevate judge above father. He's a father who has the judgment of a father, and his judgment is based in love.” Bill Vanderbush
    --------  
    29:59
  • Athanasius and the Incarnation of Christ
    Athanasius and the Incarnation of Christ by Bill Vanderbush
    --------  
    29:59

About Bill Vanderbush

Visit Bill's website at billvanderbush.com.
