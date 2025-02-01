Why Are We So Obsessed With Our Kid's Feelings?

How often do you inquire about your child's feelings and emotions during the day? In this episode, Caitlin delves deeper into one of her most recent viral reels: why we worry so much about our children's feelings and why we're always preoccupied with the idea that what we say or do might negatively impact them. This attentiveness is well intentioned. We want to shape our kids into confident, well-adjusted, and resilient adults. But it's frankly exhausting sometimes. Caitlin suggests that maybe we're overthinking things and reminds listeners that our kids could benefit from figuring out and sitting with their own emotions from time to time. She reminds us that we're already doing a fantastic job and perhaps we could let go of our need to do more and instead recognize the efforts we're already making as parents.