Beyond Obedience | Dog Training, Dog Behaviour Training, Scared Dogs, Reactive Dogs

86 | How to Be the Leader Your Dog Needs (without Treats or Tricks)

Hey Dog Lover,If you've ever wondered, "Why isn't my dog listening?" or felt like you're doing all the right things but still struggling to connect—this episode is for you.Because treats and tricks can only take you so far. The leadership style your dog really needs isn't about obedience cues or bribery. It's about trust, relevance, and understanding who they are at their core.And that's where your dog's Dogonality comes in.In this episode, I'm breaking down how to lead your dog based on their unique personality—without treats or gimmicks—just trust, understanding, and a whole lot of love. You'll learn:🐾 How to lead a Sensitive Soul (RB/I) who needs safety and gentle encouragement.🐾 Why an Overwhelmed Runner (RB/E-U) needs you to handle threats and create calm.🐾 How to become part of the adventure for a Fearless Explorer (RB/E-C).🐾 How to guide a Life of the Party (LB/E) with structured fun.🐾 And why a Calm Thinker (LB/I) needs to know why you're worth following.Because leadership isn't about controlling your dog. It's about meeting them where they are and showing them you're worth trusting, every single day.I hope you enjoy this episode!❤️ Tracy