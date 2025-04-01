Beyond Obedience | Dog Training, Dog Behaviour Training, Scared Dogs, Reactive Dogs

Celebrating Our Dogs’ Cultures (Totally Legit, Not at All Made Up)
Hey dog lover! 🐾Have you been unintentionally denying your dog’s cultural identity?In this episode, we explore the surprisingly overlooked world of honouring your dog’s roots—whether that’s through themed meals, heritage-based enrichment, or just a deeper understanding of who they really are. Because maybe the reason your dog is ignoring you… is cultural.Or maybe—it’s something else entirely. 😉Hope you enjoy,TracyNEXT STEPS:✨ Want to understand your dog’s Dogonality™? Take the free quiz: www.beyondobedience.ca/quiz💬 Ready to connect on a deeper level? Book a coaching session: www.beyondobedience.ca/session🎶 Special thanks to Shawn Trotter for the music – www.shawntrotter.com(P.S. You might want to check the calendar... 😉)
87 | Training Didn’t Work. No Tools, No Treats—Just This One Shift
Hey Dog Lover,What do you do when your dog couldn’t care less that you exist?Jayce was one of the most confident, independent dogs I’ve ever worked with — and for the first few days we lived together, I was just the dope at the end of the leash. He didn’t want my attention, my approval, or my connection.But one weird little moment — involving a frog and a puddle — shifted everything.In this episode, I’m sharing the full story of my time with Jayce and the powerful lesson he taught me about relevance, leadership, and the quiet magic that happens when we stop trying to matter… and start showing up.You’ll hear:🐾 What it’s like to live 24/7 with a dog who couldn’t care less about you🐾 How I stopped chasing connection and started earning it🐾 Why being invited into your dog’s world is more powerful than any command or cueThis one’s for every dog lover who’s ever felt ignored, invisible, or unimportant in their dog’s eyes. You are not alone — and this story might just change how you see your dog forever.Next Steps:Not sure what kind of dog you’re living with? Start by taking the Dogonality™ Quiz to better understand your dog’s unique personality and how to connect on their terms.👉 www.beyondobedience.ca/quizMusic credit: Shawn Trotter of shawntrotter.com
86 | How to Be the Leader Your Dog Needs (without Treats or Tricks)
Hey Dog Lover,If you’ve ever wondered, “Why isn’t my dog listening?” or felt like you’re doing all the right things but still struggling to connect—this episode is for you.Because treats and tricks can only take you so far. The leadership style your dog really needs isn’t about obedience cues or bribery. It’s about trust, relevance, and understanding who they are at their core.And that’s where your dog’s Dogonality comes in.In this episode, I’m breaking down how to lead your dog based on their unique personality—without treats or gimmicks—just trust, understanding, and a whole lot of love. You’ll learn:🐾 How to lead a Sensitive Soul (RB/I) who needs safety and gentle encouragement.🐾 Why an Overwhelmed Runner (RB/E-U) needs you to handle threats and create calm.🐾 How to become part of the adventure for a Fearless Explorer (RB/E-C).🐾 How to guide a Life of the Party (LB/E) with structured fun.🐾 And why a Calm Thinker (LB/I) needs to know why you're worth following.Because leadership isn’t about controlling your dog. It’s about meeting them where they are and showing them you’re worth trusting, every single day.I hope you enjoy this episode!❤️ TracyP.S. Next Steps:Not sure what kind of leadership your dog needs? The Dogonality Quiz will show you exactly how they’re wired—so you can lead with calm confidence and build a bond that feels natural and effortless. 👉 www.beyondobedience.ca/quizAnd once you’ve taken the quiz, join the Living Beyond Obedience Group and share your results. Let’s celebrate those lightbulb moments together!🎵 Music Credit: Shawn Trotter – shawntrotter.com
85 | 3 Signs You Are Misunderstanding Your Dog and How to Fix it
Hey Dog Lover,Have you ever looked at your dog and thought, “Why are you doing that?” Maybe they freeze, ignore you, or even react in ways that leave you feeling frustrated or confused. It’s easy to assume they’re being stubborn, ignoring you, or just plain difficult. But what if it’s none of those things?What if it’s a misunderstanding?In this episode, I’m sharing the 3 most common signs that you might be misunderstanding your dog—and how a simple shift in perspective can change everything. We’ll talk about:🐾 Why some dogs seem “stubborn,” when really, they’re feeling confused or unsure.🐾 Why your dog might be ignoring you—and why it’s not personal.🐾 How stress and uncertainty can look like aggression (and what to do instead).Because the truth is, every behavior is communication. And when you know how to really listen—through the lens of your dog’s Dogonality—you stop trying to fix behavior, and you start building trust.I hope you enjoy this episode!❤️ TracyP.S. Next Steps:Want to know how your dog naturally thinks, reacts, and connects? Take the Dogonality Quiz and discover how they’re wired—so you can meet them where they are and build a bond that feels easy and effortless. 👉 www.beyondobedience.ca/quizAnd once you’ve got your results, join the Living Beyond Obedience Group and share what you’ve learned. Let’s celebrate those lightbulb moments together!🎵 Music Credit: Shawn Trotter – shawntrotter.com
84 | The Key to a Beautiful Bond with Your Dog Starts Here:
Hey Dog Lover! 🐾You love your dog—that part is easy. But the deep, beautiful bond where you just get each other? That kind of connection doesn’t happen by chance. It happens when you understand who your dog really is at their core.Because here’s the truth: love is simple, but understanding is transformational.In this episode, we’re digging deep into what it really takes to build a bond that feels effortless and unshakable. We’ll explore:🐾 Why training, treats, and time aren’t enough to create true connection.🐾 How to move beyond surface-level bonding and connect on a deeper level.🐾 How understanding your dog’s unique Dogonality can change everything—because when you know how your dog is wired, you stop fighting against their instincts and start working with them.🐾 Why understanding your dog's Dogonality is the first step in learning how to be the reason and the reward in their life—creating a bond built on trust, leadership, and true connection.💡 Whether your dog is a Sensitive Soul (RB/I), a Fearless Explorer (RB/E-C), or the Life of the Party (LB/E), this episode will help you uncover what they really need to feel safe, understood, and deeply connected to you.🎯 Next Steps:Not sure how your dog is wired? That’s exactly why I created the Dogonality Quiz—to help you understand your dog’s unique personality and how to build a bond based on true trust and understanding. 👉 www.beyondobedience.ca/quiz🐾 And once you’ve taken the quiz, join the conversation in the Living Beyond Obedience Group and share your results! Let’s talk about how understanding your dog changes everything.Because when you truly see your dog for who they are, you don’t just change their world—you change yours too.✨ Hope you enjoy this episode!Tracy🎵 Music Credit: Shawn Trotter – shawntrotter.com
About Beyond Obedience | Dog Training, Dog Behaviour Training, Scared Dogs, Reactive Dogs
Do you long to have a happy, confident dog you can take anywhere?
Are you worried your reactive, fearful dog may hurt someone or something else?
Do you have to “prepare” yourself to take your dog for a walk around the block?
Hey there! I’m Tracy, a retired vet tech turned dog trainer, mom, wife and all-around dog lover. When I realized the key to building confidence in my dog was in understanding him and NOT just tossing treats and obedience my life changed! Now I have a pack of “just good dogs” I trust to take anywhere. And I am sharing it all here! So put down that leash & let's get to it!