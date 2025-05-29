Caitlin dives into Bravo’s Summer House Season 9 Reunion Part 1 on this episode of the podcast. First up, West and Ciara finally sit down to sort through their roller-coaster dynamic, leading to some truly revealing moments. Paige opens up with fresh insights on her split from Craig, giving everyone a new perspective on what went down. And just when you think the tension can’t rise any higher, Jesse and Lexi’s drama pulls another housemate squarely into the mix. If you’re searching for a Summer House Season 9 Reunion Part 1 recap or want the latest Bravo reunion breakdown, this episode delivers all the must-hear highlights and behind-the-scenes scoop. Tune in now!
Follow @bestiesbycaitlin on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, plus subscribe to and watch live episodes of Besties by Bravo on YouTube!
Get Caitlin’s merch in her partnership with Tee Public here!
Check out the “Pop Culture Besties” merch shop with all designs by Caitlin here! Caitlin's Esty Shop "Pop Culture Besties" with Bravo and pop culture merch designed by Caitlin!
For more information on the show and Caitlin Marshall: https://linktr.ee/bestiesbycaitlin
Any statement made by Caitlin Marshall or her guests on the Besties by Bravo podcast are merely matter of opinion and no gossip mentioned is independently verified, it is for entertainment purposes only and "just for fun". Besties by Bravo podcast, webpages, and social media channels are not affiliated with Bravo or their parent company NBCUniversal.
Secret Lives of Mormon Wives S2 Ep3 "The Book of Retribution" Recap!
Join Caitlin for an electrifying podcast recap of Hulu’s #1 reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 Episode 3: “The Book of Retribution.” As the notorious Halloween party from Hell wraps up, Taylor Frankie Paul confronts Miranda in a showdown that finally exposes the truth behind the soft-swinging scandal rocking #MomTok. Jen reels from devastating news that throws her relationship with Zac into chaos, and Mikayla bravels a painful chapter from her past. With sharp analysis, behind-the-scenes insights, and every jaw-dropping twist unpacked, this episode is the ultimate breakdown of “The Book of Retribution.” Tune in now for the full scoop, the social media drama updates since season 2 was released, and extra juicy gossip Caitlin has received in her DM's!
TRIGGER WARNING (SA) at timestamp 32:07 and 53:30
Follow @bestiesbycaitlin on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, plus subscribe to and watch live episodes of Besties by Bravo on YouTube!
Check out the “Pop Culture Besties” merch shop with all designs by Caitlin here! https://popculturebesties.etsy.com
For more information on the show and Caitlin Marshall: https://linktr.ee/bestiesbycaitlin
Any statement made by Caitlin Marshall or her guests on the Besties by Bravo podcast are merely matter of opinion and no gossip mentioned is independently verified, it is for entertainment purposes only and "just for fun". Besties by Bravo podcast, webpages, and social media channels are not affiliated with Bravo or their parent company NBCUniversal.
The Valley S2 Ep7 "Ring Around the Rumor" Recap
Caitlin unwraps all the drama in Bravo’s The Valley Season 2 Episode 7 “Ring Around the Rumor” with this must-listen podcast recap. Tensions ignite when Jason confronts Danny about his drinking, sending shockwaves through the group. Danny then hustles to make amends with both Jasmine and Melissa, while Kristen leaps to defend the Bookos—only to watch a fresh rumor about the Capernas start to swirl. If you follow Bravo’s The Valley, love the twists of Vanderpump Rules, or track Real Housewives-style confrontations, this episode delivers every heated showdown and jaw-dropping revelation. Tune in now for Caitlin’s full breakdown of alliances tested, secrets exposed, and all the behind-the-scenes scoop!
Summer House S9 Finale "Summer Scaries" Recap
Caitlin breaks down Bravo’s Summer House Season 9 grand finale in this can’t-miss podcast episode. As summer winds down, Lexi and Jesse navigate the awkward aftermath of their breakup, Lindsay faces a life-changing crossroads, and the fallout from Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s split finally erupts. Packed with Real Housewives–level twists and emotional reveals, this Season 9 finale recap delivers every cliffhanger moment and must-hear highlight. Tune in now for the full inside scoop on the biggest Summer House send-off yet!
The Valley S2 Ep6 "Behind Closed Pantry Doors" Recap
Caitlin jumps into all the drama with a lively podcast recap of Bravo’s The Valley Season 2 Episode 6! As the Santa Barbara retreat wraps up, sparks fly when Nia finally fights back against Brittany, Jasmine, and Janet—bringing the getaway to a dramatic close. Back in L.A., Jesse turns to trusted friends for guidance as he tries to bounce back from his explosive wine-country clash with Michelle. Meanwhile, Luke and Kristen take the next step, moving into a new home together while Luke secretly hunts for the perfect engagement ring. And just when you think the tension can’t get higher, Brittany hosts a girls’ dinner in a last-ditch effort to smooth things over with Nia. Whether you live for Bravo’s reality twists or crave Vanderpump Rules–style fallout, Caitlin’s natural, fun breakdown has everything you need. Tune in now for the ultimate The Valley Season 2 Episode 6 recap!
