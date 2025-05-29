The Valley S2 Ep6 "Behind Closed Pantry Doors" Recap

Caitlin jumps into all the drama with a lively podcast recap of Bravo's The Valley Season 2 Episode 6! As the Santa Barbara retreat wraps up, sparks fly when Nia finally fights back against Brittany, Jasmine, and Janet—bringing the getaway to a dramatic close. Back in L.A., Jesse turns to trusted friends for guidance as he tries to bounce back from his explosive wine-country clash with Michelle. Meanwhile, Luke and Kristen take the next step, moving into a new home together while Luke secretly hunts for the perfect engagement ring. And just when you think the tension can't get higher, Brittany hosts a girls' dinner in a last-ditch effort to smooth things over with Nia. Whether you live for Bravo's reality twists or crave Vanderpump Rules–style fallout, Caitlin's natural, fun breakdown has everything you need. Tune in now for the ultimate The Valley Season 2 Episode 6 recap!